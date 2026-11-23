LG ELECTRONICS' ULTRAVIEW WINDSHIELD DISPLAY WINS 2026 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE PILOT AWARD

Award Recognizes LG's Context-Aware Approach to In-Vehicle Information as Company Advances Validation with Global Automakers

News Summary

LG Electronics has won the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award for its UltraView Windshield Display, a solution that presents driving information and infotainment content across a large area of the windshield.

The solution adjusts screen size and information density to suit driving conditions, reducing the need for drivers to shift their gaze between the road and multiple cockpit displays.

UltraView Windshield Display combines a compact, focus-free augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) with LG's proprietary Hover HUD, showing information at different virtual distances so drivers can check it with less need to refocus their eyes.

LG is conducting vehicle-level proof-of-concept evaluations with global automakers and plans to explore opportunities for future production programs.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has won the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award for its UltraView Windshield Display, an in-vehicle display solution that shows driving information and infotainment content across a large area of the windshield.

Presented by Automotive News, the PACE Pilot Award recognizes early-stage automotive innovations that are not yet commercialized but have demonstrated their potential through pilot programs. LG's win highlights its approach to organizing information within the driver's field of view.

Rethinking In-Vehicle Information Delivery

As vehicles add more digital functions and connected services, the amount of information presented to drivers keeps growing. With driving data, navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls often spread across multiple displays, drivers may need to shift their gaze between the road and different screens more frequently.

Rather than adding more screens or expanding display size, LG developed UltraView Windshield Display to rethink how, when and where information reaches the driver. The solution organizes information by importance and driving context, supporting a more intuitive driving experience. This reflects LG's broader vision for next generation automotive displays, which shifts the focus from individual display devices to a more integrated and context-aware information experience.

Bringing Context-Aware Information to the Windshield

UltraView Windshield Display combines a compact, focus-free AR-HUD with LG's proprietary Hover HUD in a single optical system, presenting different types of visual data at distinct virtual distances. The AR-HUD projects driving-critical information, including vehicle speed, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) alerts, and navigation cues, at a far virtual distance aligned with the road. Its focus-free design reduces the difference in focal distance between the road and the projected image, so drivers can check information more naturally while keeping their eyes on the road. Meanwhile, the Hover HUD displays navigation, vehicle status, climate controls and multimedia content on a large virtual screen that appears closer to the driver.

Together, these two technologies allow UltraView Windshield Display to adjust screen size and information density to driving conditions, helping drivers access relevant information while minimizing unnecessary shifts in visual attention. Its compact design also gives automakers greater flexibility in cockpit design and display configuration.

Advancing Toward Real-World Vehicle Applications

LG has been conducting vehicle-level proof-of-concept evaluations of UltraView Windshield Display with multiple global automakers, including premium brands in Europe and Asia. These collaborations include vehicle-level validation and sourcing discussions, and vehicle demonstrations and technology showcases have drawn further inquiries from automakers. Building on this progress, LG plans to further validate the technology for real-world vehicle applications and explore opportunities for future production programs.

"Winning the Automotive News PACE Pilot Award recognizes our approach to rethinking how information is delivered inside the vehicle," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "We will build on this recognition by working closely with automakers to bring new display experiences from innovation to real-world mobility."

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique mobility innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions integrating human-centered AI and automotive engineering into the modern AI/software-defined vehicle. Committed to "Driving better future mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-electronics-ultraview-windshield-display-wins-2026-automotive-news-pace-pilot-award-302947771.html