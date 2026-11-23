

EQS Newswire / 23/11/2026 / 10:13 UTC+8

Investors back institutional payment infrastructure connecting traditional finance and digital assets. ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands - November 23, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - KairosX Corporation ("KairosX" or the "Group"), a financial services group, today announced strategic investments from two institutional investors, Circle Ventures and UOB Venture Management (UOBVM) . Circle Ventures is an affiliate of Circle Internet Financial, LLC and the corporate venture capital arm of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (Circle). UOBVM is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank. Through its subsidiaries, KairosX provides cross-border payment infrastructure to payment institutions, fintechs and corporates. Its operating subsidiary, KairosX Gelephu Pte. Ltd. , is licensed by the Gelephu Financial Services Office (GFSO) in Bhutan and commenced commercial operations on 3 August 2026. KairosX Gelephu supports payments through regulated financial services and, where appropriate and permitted, digital asset settlement using stablecoins, tailored to each client's specific treasury, liquidity and settlement requirements. Its authorised activities include providing money services, providing custody, and dealing in investments as principal and as agent. The investments will support KairosX's continued growth as an institutional payments provider, including the expansion of its services, operational capabilities and international presence. As part of its international strategy, the Group is pursuing licences in Hong Kong and Luxembourg. These applications remain subject to regulatory approval. "We are pleased to welcome Circle Ventures and UOB Venture Management as institutional investors. Working with institutional partners and investors is central to our growth strategy, and we see a significant opportunity to connect traditional finance and digital assets for institutional clients. We want to help businesses move funds in the way that suits their needs, within a regulated framework," said Toh Ghim, Group Chief Operating Officer of KairosX. "We're excited to support KairosX as they expand cross-border payment infrastructure for institutions. As more financial activity moves onchain, KairosX is helping institutional clients connect traditional finance with stablecoin-enabled settlement," said Brian Schultz, Vice President of Corporate Development and Ventures at Circle. About KairosX KairosX Corporation is a financial services group focused on connecting traditional finance and digital assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides and develops financial services spanning cross-border payments, foreign exchange, digital asset conversion, liquidity and settlement. Its operating subsidiary, KairosX Gelephu Pte. Ltd., is licensed by the GFSO to provide regulated financial services to institutional and professional clients only. For more information, visit www.kairosx.com . About UOB Venture Management UOB Venture Management Private Limited (UOBVM), established in 1992, is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB). UOBVM invests in privately held companies, primarily across Southeast Asia and Greater China. Media contact Brand: KairosX Contact: Reuben Conceicao Email: comms@kairosx.com Website: https://www.kairosx.com/ 23/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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