Created with acclaimed London-based creative studio CLOSER, the multi-level holiday marvel bridges storied heritage with modern imagination as the centrepiece of Destination CENTRAL

Hong Kong SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2026) - This holiday season, LANDMARK invites guests to check in to a world of timeless magic with "Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel", welcoming visitors at LANDMARK ATRIUM from 20 November 2026 to 3 January 2027.





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Created in collaboration with acclaimed London-based creative studio CLOSER, the multi-level spectacle marks the studio's first-ever holiday installation in Hong Kong. Merging exceptional craftsmanship, architectural history and artistry, the experience reimagines the glamour of Central's historic 1932 Gloucester Hotel through a storybook lens; HSBC's iconic lions are also collaborating with LANDMARK for the first time, spreading festive cheer. Ushering in a vibrant new chapter for Destination CENTRAL, the installation builds upon the district's cultural momentum, unlocking a refreshed Central Passport featuring stamp-and-win experiences and over 50 dining privileges. Together with Winter Wonderland in Central, presented jointly by Hongkong Land and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), Central shines as the city's ultimate festive playground.





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Rising within LANDMARK ATRIUM, "Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel" revives the glamour of festive travel through an enchanting storybook lens. Paying homage to the historic 1932 landmark that once stood on this very address, the installation reawakens the soul of the original Gloucester Hotel -- a defining social destination crowned atop the Gloucester Building, famed for elegant lounges and terraces that drew the city's elite. Today, the spectacle brings the address to life through a charming festive fable: founded by teddy bear hotelier Cornelius Claus -- the "Duke of Christmas" -- the hotel is reopened today by his grandson, Concierge Edmund "Teddy" Claus. Illuminating The Grand Lobby, a magnificent Baccarat crystal chandelier sets a radiant tone, while the open-access Gloucester Square welcomes all visitors with a carousel, festive bench, and a statue of Cornelius Claus. Adding to the spectacle, a dazzling indoor light show will also take place every 30 minutes, bringing to life the festive spirit of The Gloucester Hotel.





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Inside, guests with a Stage Pass unlock a world of playful surprises: gliding down a spiral Laundry Chute Slide into the Grand Hall, picking a favourite Christmas tune on the Mezzanine jukebox to bring the hotel's musical band to life with vibrant lights and melodies, or choosing a postcard in the Mailroom to pen holiday wishes, with complimentary mailing courtesy of LANDMARK. Guests can also capture portraits at the photo station and visit Bunny Astor at Café Claus & High Tea Salon, where family crafting workshops -- from festive lanterns, neon art, to snow globes -- are hosted. Outside in the Piazza, the celebrations continue with live choral and musical performances.

In a nod to Central's shared heritage, HSBC's legendary guardians -- the famed bronze lions outside the HSBC Main Building, Stephen and Stitt -- are collaborating with LANDMARK for the first time, stepping out to join the festive celebrations. Symbolising boldness and bravery through Stephen, and mindfulness and stability through Stitt, the beloved duo unites with The Gloucester Hotel family as charming ornaments among the glittering branches of Christmas trees across LANDMARK, spreading holiday cheer to all.





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Guests can bring the experience home with exclusive character ornaments from The Holiday Shop. In the spirit of giving, all proceeds from Stage Passes and designated retail sales will be donated to Caritas Hong Kong. Spreading joy across the wider portfolio, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong will host a dedicated charity booth on the Ground Floor of LANDMARK PRINCE'S.

Mr. Alexander Li, Head of Asset Management, Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land Limited, said: "Building on the momentum of our Tomorrow's CENTRAL transformation and Destination CENTRAL, we are delighted to honour LANDMARK's storied heritage of hospitality by reimagining the historic 1932 Gloucester Hotel alongside CLOSER. Through this golden-age spectacle, we warmly invite our entire community and visitors from around the world to check in, feel right at home, and celebrate the magic of the season together."

Ms. Faye McLeod, Co-Founder, CLOSER, said: "Christmas is a time of wonder, and our ambition is to create something truly special, crafted with love. Inspired by LANDMARK's rich heritage, we reimagine the Gloucester Hotel as a place of magical exploration for children and adults alike. Every detail is brought to life with artisanal precision and thoughtful storytelling, evoking the glamour of the golden age of travel while capturing the enchantment, curiosity and delight of the festive period."

Destination CENTRAL Evolves into a District-Wide Celebration

As the second chapter of LANDMARK's Destination CENTRAL, "Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel" anchors the district's holiday spirit as the gateway to an inspiring winter journey. Spreading festive cheer across the neighbourhood, the much-loved Central Passport returns in a refreshed postcard-themed edition designed as a collectible keepsake. Visitors can embark on a citywide stamp trail across designated Central checkpoints, and collect three stamps to enter a lucky draw at the Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter on 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM -- with a chance to win up to 66,000 Asia Miles alongside exclusive holiday gifts -- while enjoying curated dining privileges at more than 50 participating partners, including Lan Kwai Fong, The Murray, and Ocean Park.





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The holiday magic extends into the surrounding streets through "Winter Wonderland in Central", presented jointly by Hongkong Land and the HKTB around Statue Square Garden in Central from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027. Themed "The World of Christmas Adventure", the festive wonderland is anchored by HKTB's tallest-ever outdoor Christmas tree, standing over 22 metres high, alongside European-style distinctive chalets offering festive treats and gifts, as well as The Holiday Treasure Market, Christmas Mailing Corner and Chalets. Come nightfall, the district transforms with a spectacular eight-act immersive light show illuminating the façades of nine Central landmarks. Visitors presenting a receipt with a minimum spend of HK$300 at The Holiday Treasure Market can redeem one complimentary Stage Pass to "Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel".

Exclusive Festive Rewards

From 19 November to 26 December 2026, LANDMARK elevates the seasonal shopping experience with exclusive rewards for BESPOKE members. Shoppers can redeem up to HK$6,000 in reward vouchers, curated LANDMARK festive gifts valued up to HK$1,190, and complimentary Stage Passes to "Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel".

Cardholders of HSBC Premier Mastercard and HSBC Privé can unlock additional exclusive privileges, including up to 400,000 BESPOKE Bonus Points (valued up to HK$7,000), treats from La Maison du Chocolat, and extra Stage Passes. To round out the celebration, guests can savour a holiday afternoon tea with the limited-edition CAFÉ LANDMARK Christmas Tea-set (HK$788 for two), available from 19 November 2026 to 3 January 2027.





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Event Details

"Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel"

Opening Hours:

10:30am - 7:30pm (Extended to 9:00pm on 24-27 & 31 December)

Location:

G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM

Stage Pass:

HK$80 / Adult (aged 12 and above)



Free admission for children aged 11 and below (maximum 2 children per adult)



Tickets can be purchased at https://christmas-at-the-gloucester-hotel.landmark.hk/



The Holiday Shop

Venue:

G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM

Price:

HK$90 per ornament



LANDMARK and HSBC ornaments are available at The Holiday Shop; all proceeds from designated retail sales will be donated to Caritas Hong Kong.





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The Gloucester Craft Atelier

Venue:

Café Claus (within the installation), G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM

Duration:

Approximately 45 minutes per session

Fee:

HK$450 per session

Booking Platform:

Workshops can be booked online at https://christmas-at-the-gloucester-hotel.landmark.hk/







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Highlights

Date



Workshop Title



Workshop Description



Session Times



28 Nov (Sat)

Lanterns of Wonder

Create and illuminate a magical winter scene inside a glass lantern, complete with twinkling lights to brighten your home throughout the festive season.

11am

12pm

2pm

3pm

4pm

5 Dec (Sat)

Reindeer in Lights

Bend and shape your own neon-lit reindeer artwork, beautifully presented in an elegant gold frame with a classic velvet ribbon.

11am

12pm

2pm

3pm

4pm

13 Dec (Sun)

The Gloucester Hotel Keepsake Bottle

Personalise a commemorative keepsake bottle with a collection of exclusive decals and finishing touches inspired by this year's Gloucester Hotel festive centrepiece.

11am

12pm

2pm

3pm

4pm

19 Dec (Sat)

Build Your Winter Wonderland

Create your own festive world inside a sparkling snow globe, complete with charming figurines, snowy trees, and shimmering snowfall to treasure year after year.

12pm

2pm

3pm

4pm

5pm



Festive Programming at Gloucester Square

Venue:

G/F LANDMARK ATRIUM

Duration:

Approximately 1-2 hours



Highlights

Event



Description



Dates & Times



Registration



LANDMARK at Twilight

Musical performances during after-hours supported by Tom Lee Music and Hong Kong Welsh Male Voice Choir

Dates: Select Thursdays

Time: Starting at 5pm

Open attendance



Hashtag: landmarkhk LANDMARKHK DestinationCENTRAL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 - LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.





About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.





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