YeePay Showcases One-Stop Payment Network and Expands Strategic Partnerships at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeePay, a leading cross-border payment and transaction services provider, showcased its one-stop payment capabilities and expanded its international partnership network at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, held November 18-20 at Singapore EXPO. The company signed strategic memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Banking Circle, KBank and GLN, while announcing new partnerships with ClearBank and Finmo, marking another step in its efforts to strengthen global payment connectivity and support businesses expanding across borders.

This year's SFF brought together more than 70,000 participants from 142 countries and regions under the theme "The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth." Against a backdrop of rapid advances in AI, payment innovation and cross-border settlement, YeePay demonstrated how its integrated payment infrastructure is helping businesses navigate increasingly complex international markets.

At its exhibition booth, YeePay presented its Global Enterprise Account, Pay to China solution, intelligent FX management capabilities, and emerging-market currency collection and payout services. Designed to facilitate two-way cross-border trade, these solutions support businesses across sectors including airlines & travel, B2B e-commerce, logistics and digital finance.

Beyond its product and partnership announcements, YeePay contributed to industry dialogue through a panel discussion titled "Evolving Together: How AI Is Reshaping Global Payments." Chen Yu, President and Co-Founder of YeePay, joined senior executives from J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, OCBC and Visa to explore how AI is transforming cross-border payments across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Technology alone does not define competitiveness in payments. A deep understanding of industry needs and merchants' real-world challenges is equally essential," said Chen Yu. "Drawing on years of experience working alongside global businesses, YeePay is building payment infrastructure that enables two-way international expansion-helping Chinese enterprises reach global markets while making China and the wider Asia-Pacific region more accessible to overseas businesses."

Terry Hua, CEO of YeePay Global, highlighted the persistent challenges businesses face when operating in emerging markets, including fragmented payment channels, high foreign exchange costs and lengthy settlement cycles.

"Emerging markets present significant opportunities for global businesses, but payment complexity remains a major barrier to expansion," said Terry. "YeePay continues to invest in local currency capabilities, combining real-time FX conversion with intelligent payment routing to simplify multi-currency operations for global merchants. Our approach is designed to support businesses in navigating applicable local requirements as they expand into new markets."

With more than 20 years of experience in B2B payments, YeePay operates through relevant licensed or regulated entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Its global platform supports payment services in more than 200 countries and regions, with real-time foreign exchange capabilities covering over 100 currencies.

Singapore serves as a strategic Asia-Pacific hub for YeePay, providing a platform for closer collaboration with regional regulators, banking institutions and fintech partners. Building on its presence at SFF 2026, YeePay will continue expanding its global partnership network and investing in payment infrastructure that addresses the evolving needs of international businesses.

YeePay remains committed to building an open, secure and interconnected cross-border payment ecosystem that bridges Asia-Pacific and global markets, empowering businesses to pursue international growth through seamless, collaborative financial infrastructure.

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