Wego and Tourism Authority of Thailand Spotlight a New Side of Thailand for GCC Travellers

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to launch a new campaign highlighting Thailand's diverse travel experiences, with a focus on wellbeing, cultural discovery and meaningful holidays for travellers across the GCC.

Running from November 2026 to January 2027, the campaign will focus on digital and social media initiatives, destination content in Arabic and English, and flight and hotel offers available through Wego. The initiative aims to introduce travellers to different ways of experiencing Thailand, while making it easier to explore travel options that suit their interests and preferences.

At the heart of the campaign is TAT's "Healing is the New Luxury" positioning, which encourages travellers to look beyond conventional ideas of luxury and embrace experiences that support relaxation, connection and personal wellbeing. From discovering local traditions and regional cuisine to spending time in nature or enjoying a slower pace of travel, Thailand offers opportunities to make each holiday more personal.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Travellers from the GCC are increasingly looking for holidays that offer more than a change of scenery. Thailand is well positioned to meet these expectations, with its diverse hospitality offerings and rich cultural experiences. Through our collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, we are bringing these opportunities closer to GCC travellers, while making it easier for them to compare travel options and plan a holiday that suits their needs."

For GCC travellers, the country's appeal extends well beyond its established beach resorts and shopping destinations. Bangkok offers a blend of cultural heritage, contemporary dining and vibrant neighbourhoods, while Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provide opportunities to experience northern Thailand's natural landscapes and local traditions. Along the southern coast, Phuket and Krabi offer settings for family holidays, private retreats and outdoor experiences.

Ahman Mad-adam, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office, said: "Thailand has always welcomed travellers from the GCC with warmth and hospitality, and we want to encourage them to discover the country from a fresh perspective. Beyond our renowned beaches and vibrant cities, Thailand offers a wealth of experiences rooted in local culture, nature and wellbeing. Our 'Healing is the New Luxury' campaign celebrates these experiences and invites visitors to enjoy Thailand at their own pace. Working with Wego allows us to bring this message to a wider audience across the Gulf and highlight the many possibilities Thailand offers for a memorable holiday."

The campaign will also highlight Thailand's range of hospitality experiences, including wellness retreats, private pool villas, family-friendly resorts and halal-friendly dining options. By presenting a wider selection of experiences, Wego and TAT aim to help travellers consider destinations and activities that reflect their individual travel priorities.

The initiative also places greater emphasis on the experiences that shape a holiday, rather than simply the number of places visited. Travellers can explore Thailand through its food culture, traditional wellness practices, local communities and natural surroundings, with opportunities to combine relaxation and discovery within a single trip.

By combining TAT's destination expertise with Wego's regional reach and travel marketplace, the campaign will connect destination storytelling with practical planning tools, helping GCC travellers explore Thailand's diverse offerings and find flight and accommodation options for their next trip.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

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