

EQS Newswire / 23/11/2026 / 13:57 UTC+8

International Investment Platform Brings Together Global Financial Networks, Institutional Expertise and Strategic Industry Partnerships to Advance Somaliland's Natural Resource and Economic Development DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - November 21, 2026 - RegalEarth Group ("RegalEarth"), an international strategic investment and project development platform, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the development of a long-term strategic cooperation framework focused on natural resources, international investment, project financing and strategic infrastructure. The agreement was formally signed by the Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland and the Group Chief Executive Officer of RegalEarth Group, establishing a framework for institutional engagement and potential cooperation across several areas of strategic economic importance. The signing reflects a shared vision to unlock Somaliland's natural resource potential, strengthen its international investment profile and create new opportunities for sustainable economic development through government engagement and international private-sector participation. More broadly, the agreement represents an important step in RegalEarth's strategy to establish an internationally connected investment and development platform capable of identifying, structuring, and advancing investment opportunities in emerging markets. An International Investment Platform Built on Established Financial Relationships and Global Reach RegalEarth has been established as a global special-purpose investment and development platform, with a strategic mandate to identify, structure and facilitate investment opportunities in emerging markets, bringing together international capital, professional expertise and strategic industry capabilities. The Group operates through an established international corporate structure, including Regal Asset Group Ltd, Regal investments international LLC, RegalEarth Mining Holdings Ltd (DIFC), RegalEarth Group Ltd and other affiliated entities, with investment activities, business operations and strategic relationships extending across major international financial centres, including the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Dubai. Leveraging its established corporate capabilities, professional expertise and international financial relationships, RegalEarth seeks to connect global capital, private investors, institutional resources and strategic industry partners to identify, structure and advance commercially viable projects and cross-border investment opportunities, support the development of large-scale strategic initiatives, and contribute to sustainable, long-term economic growth and value creation in emerging markets, with a strategic focus on Somaliland. Connecting Somaliland with International Capital and Strategic Industry Capabilities The strategic cooperation framework with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals is intended to support the identification and development of investment opportunities across Somaliland's natural resources and related sectors. Somaliland's mineral resources and broader industrial development ambitions present opportunities for international private-sector participation. However, translating resource potential into bankable, investable, and sustainable projects requires coordinated efforts across multiple disciplines. These include geological and technical assessments, project feasibility, financial structuring, regulatory engagement, risk management, international investor participation and access to experienced industry operators. RegalEarth seeks to contribute to this process by connecting international financial resources and professional networks with locally identified development priorities. The cooperation is expected to provide a structured basis for further engagement between RegalEarth, the Ministry and relevant stakeholders, with the objective of identifying opportunities that can progress from preliminary assessment to potential commercial implementation. Leadership Perspective: Building Institutions, Not Simply Announcing Projects Commenting on the signing, Michael Ren, Group Chief Executive Officer of RegalEarth Group, stated: "We are pleased to formalize this framework for cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. We view this as a constructive step towards exploring broader investment opportunities and establishing a foundation for long-term commercial cooperation. RegalEarth was established with an ambition that extends beyond individual projects or conventional investment activities. Our objective is to build an internationally connected investment platform that brings together global capital, institutional relationships, professional expertise and strategic industry capabilities to identify, structure and advance opportunities across emerging markets. We believe successful investment requires more than capital. It requires strong partnerships, sound commercial structures, professional expertise and the ability to translate strategic opportunities into viable projects. Through this cooperation framework, we look forward to exploring opportunities in natural resources, investment, technical services and related infrastructure, working with relevant stakeholders to identify areas of mutual commercial interest. Our ambition is not simply to participate in individual transactions, but to build a platform with the international reach, institutional capabilities and execution capacity to develop opportunities, connect markets and create sustainable long-term value." For us, the signing of this agreement is not the conclusion of an achievement. It is the beginning of a responsibility - to turn mutual understanding into practical cooperation, and strategic ambition into tangible results." From Strategic Agreement to Institutional Implementation Following the signing, RegalEarth intends to continue working with the Ministry and relevant stakeholders to translate the cooperation framework into a structured program of engagement and potential project development. The next stage is expected to emphasize the identification and preliminary assessment of priority investment opportunities, engagement with qualified international financial and technical partners, and the development of practical arrangements for ongoing institutional coordination. Particular attention will be given to establishing credible investment processes, including technical evaluation, commercial feasibility, financial structuring, due diligence and the identification of suitable project development and financing models. RegalEarth also intends to explore how international investment practices, data-driven technical assessments and professional project management can contribute to improving project readiness and supporting long-term institutional capabilities. A Long-Term Institutional Vision for Emerging Markets RegalEarth's engagement with Somaliland forms part of its broader ambition to develop an internationally connected investment and project development platform serving emerging markets, particularly across Africa and the Middle East. The Group's strategy is based on the belief that valuable investment opportunities often emerge where local economic potential can be connected with international capital, professional expertise and structured institutional cooperation. Through its investment-led approach, RegalEarth aims to participate in the development of a wider ecosystem of strategic partnerships spanning natural resources, mining, energy, infrastructure, private capital and cross-border investment. The Group recognizes that long-term institutional credibility must be established through consistent execution, responsible governance, transparency and the successful development of commercially viable initiatives. The cooperation framework with Somaliland represents an important step in that direction. RegalEarth's ambition is defined not by the scale of its beginnings, but by the quality of the partnerships it builds, the institutional standards it upholds, and the sustainable, long-term value it creates. Media Contact RegalEarth Group Corporate Communications Email: info@regalearth.com 23/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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