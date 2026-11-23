Tencent Cloud and INTERSOFT Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption and Digital Innovation in Saudi Arabia

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced a strategic collaboration with International Software Company (INTERSOFT), a leading Middle East provider of payment, biometric identity, and enterprise access management solutions.

The collaboration aims to bring Tencent Cloud's AI technologies to Saudi Arabia and support the development of intelligent digital services across the region. Key solutions include Tencent PalmAI for biometric payments and intelligent access management, alongside enterprise AI solutions.

Advancing Secure Biometric Identity and Payments

Founded in 1991, INTERSOFT is a technology solutions provider specializing in point-of-sale systems, secure payment solutions, biometric identity technologies, and enterprise access management. Operating across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, INTERSOFT helps organizations achieve secure and reliable digital transformation. Through its core services, the company supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of intelligent digital ecosystems and a diversified economy.

Powered by Tencent PalmAI, organizations can enable secure identity verification for both cardless payments and physical access control, helping reduce fraud while delivering seamless and frictionless user experiences. The solution also supports closed-loop ecosystems where users can authenticate through palm vein recognition instead of traditional cards or passwords.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Middle East and General Manager of Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International, said: "We are excited to collaborate with INTERSOFT to introduce Tencent Cloud's AI solutions to Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. By combining Tencent Cloud's advanced palm recognition technology and enterprise AI solutions with INTERSOFT's strong regional presence and deployment capabilities, we aim to help organizations modernize identity verification, enable secure cardless payments and access management, and accelerate enterprise AI adoption through intelligent, localized solutions tailored to regional needs."

Ammar Alqadi, Founder, Owner, and Chief Executive Officer at International Software Company, said: "This collaboration represents an important milestone in bringing globally competitive AI technologies to Saudi Arabia. By combining Tencent Cloud's advanced biometric AI and enterprise AI capabilities with INTERSOFT's regional expertise and deployment infrastructure, we are introducing AI-native solutions that support secure digital identities, intelligent access management, and seamless payment experiences. This initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030 by introducing globally competitive, AI-native infrastructure to domestic institutions and enabling the next generation of secure, intelligent digital services across organizations and communities."

Accelerating Enterprise AI Adoption Across the Region

As an initial deployment, the collaboration will focus on K-12 educational institutions through iPAL, a secure closed-loop biometric payment and access ecosystem that demonstrates how AI-powered authentication can support safer and more seamless experiences in education environments.

Supporting Digital Transformation Across Saudi Arabia and Beyond

The collaboration supports Saudi Vision 2030 by helping introduce AI-powered infrastructure and intelligent digital services to domestic institutions.

By combining Tencent Cloud's AI capabilities with INTERSOFT's local market expertise and deployment infrastructure, both organizations aim to accelerate the adoption of biometric authentication, enterprise AI solutions, and localized digital services across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About INTERSOFT

INTERSOFT, a technology solutions provider founded in 1991 specializing in point-of-sale systems, secure payment solutions, biometric identity technologies, and enterprise access management. Operating across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, INTERSOFT helps organizations achieve secure and reliable digital transformation. Through its core services, the company supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of intelligent digital ecosystems and a diversified economy.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tencent-cloud-and-intersoft-partner-to-accelerate-enterprise-ai-adoption-and-digital-innovation-in-saudi-arabia-302947923.html