Global Wellness Summit 2026 highlights Thailand's growing wellness economy

New research values Thailand's 2025 wellness economy at US$46.5 billion as Phuket summit brings global industry leaders together and informs future wellness tourism development

BANGKOK, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is building on the outcomes of the 20th Global Wellness Summit (GWS) 2026 in Phuket, where new research revealed that Thailand's wellness economy reached US$46.5 billion in 2025, up 8.8% from 2024. Held from 10-13 November, the summit brought together more than 400 delegates from 50 countries, providing an international platform for industry exchange, investment discussions and innovation while highlighting Thailand's growing role in the global wellness economy.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The Global Wellness Summit has provided valuable insights into how international demand for health and wellbeing is evolving. TAT is using these findings to connect Thailand's medical expertise, science-based wellness and traditional healing knowledge with the needs of high-value travellers. Under 'Healing is the New Luxury', our focus is on developing quality experiences that respond to this demand while creating opportunities for tourism businesses and local communities across the country."

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) released its Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2026 during the summit, reporting that the worldwide wellness economy reached US$7.5 trillion in 2025, an increase of 8.9% over 2024. The report forecasts growth to US$8.2 trillion by the end of 2026 and US$10.9 trillion by 2030, driven by rising demand for preventive healthcare, longevity, mental wellbeing and healthier living environments.

GWI's latest Thailand-specific research ranks the country as the 26th-largest wellness economy worldwide and ninth in Asia-Pacific. Wellness tourism remained Thailand's largest wellness sector in 2025, valued at US$14.5 billion and ranked 15th globally, with 17.5 million domestic and international wellness trips. Between 2024 and 2025, wellness real estate recorded the fastest sector growth at 66.7%, while spas expanded 19.6%, reflecting opportunities beyond conventional wellness travel.

Organised by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), with TAT, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Phuket Province as co-hosts, the summit also provided a platform for the Ministry of Public Health to outline Thailand's 10-year Medical & Wellness Hub strategy. The strategy aims to position Thailand as an international centre for medical and wellness services, targeting 68 billion Baht in investment and an economic contribution equivalent to approximately 0.5% of GDP.

Thailand's international health agenda will continue in 2027, with Bangkok selected to host the Third WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine from 10-12 November 2027. The gathering will bring together policymakers, researchers and health professionals to explore evidence-based traditional medicine, international cooperation and its integration into healthcare systems.

For TAT, the summit's findings reinforce the direction of its 2027 Well-being Tourism programme, which connects Medical Excellence, Science-Based Wellness and Science-Based Local Wisdom under three experience categories: Heal Better for treatment and recovery, Live Longer for preventive healthcare and longevity, and Feel Better for physical and mental wellbeing. Existing initiatives include Thailand Surf Therapy in Phang-nga, which combines structured physical activity, nature and mindfulness with community-based tourism experiences.

Building on the five-region wellness travel showcase presented at the summit, TAT will focus on developing market-ready experiences, connecting healthcare and wellness operators with tourism businesses, and expanding international market access for destinations across Thailand. Guided by Value over Volume and "Transform Together", these efforts support Thailand's positioning as a "Global Health & Healing Destination" and its ambition to become "Asia's No.1 High-Value & Meaningful Destination".

Website: www.tatnews.org

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