Smartphone shipments in Africa fell 40% year-on-year (YoY) to 13.7 million units, down from 22.8 million a year earlier, according to Omdia's latest research. This marked the steepest YoY decline in three years following three consecutive years of third-quarter growth. Rising component costs and currency pressures are changing how vendors price their devices and how consumers buy them across Africa's largest markets.

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Africa smartphone market shipment, 2Q23 to 3Q26

Rising prices weigh on smartphone shipments and market value

Shipments of smartphones priced below $100 fell nearly 70% YoY in 3Q26, while feature phone shipments grew 27%. Entry-level smartphones are becoming less profitable, prompting vendors to reconsider which models they offer and how they price them. Consumers who pay in cash, particularly those without access to operator subsidies or financing, are delaying upgrades or turning to refurbished smartphones and feature phones. Higher-priced smartphones are increasingly out of reach for these buyers.

"The figures show how affordability is shaping buying decisions in Africa. Some buyers are waiting longer to upgrade or choosing a refurbished smartphone to stay within budget," notes Manish Pravinkumar, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "In many other regions, higher average selling prices (ASPs) helped sustain market value as shipments fell. In Africa, the ASP reached $222 in 3Q26, its highest third-quarter level in a decade. Even so, market value fell 15%. The increase in average price reflects a widening affordability gap and offers little evidence that buyers are moving to more expensive models."

Nigeria and Egypt record the steepest shipment declines among Africa's key markets

The size of the decline varied across Africa's key markets, reflecting differences in economic conditions, access to consumer financing, and exposure to currency and policy changes. Nigeria recorded the steepest decline among these markets, with smartphone shipments down 47% YoY. Fuel price pressures following subsidy removal, limited access to US dollars for import payments and higher handset costs further reduced household purchasing power.

In Egypt, smartphone shipments fell 41%. A weaker Egyptian pound and persistent inflation raised the cost of importing phones and manufacturing them locally, prompting consumers to delay upgrades.

In Kenya, smartphone shipments fell 35%. Shipments in the country's core price segment, smartphones priced below $150, fell 44% as higher device prices put these devices beyond the reach of more buyers. Credit purchases and instalment plans are playing a growing role in helping consumers manage upfront costs.

South Africa recorded a smaller decline of 20%. Established operator distribution networks, contract upgrades, and a wider range of retail channels helped support shipments. High smartphone penetration, pressure on household budgets and longer replacement cycles continued to weigh on demand.

Samsung gains market share as TRANSSION retains the lead

TRANSSION accounted for 48% of smartphone shipments in Africa in 3Q26. Its shipments fell 43%, reflecting its exposure to the shrinking market for smartphones priced below $100.

Samsung recorded the smallest shipment decline among the five leading vendors, down 8%, and its market share rose to 23%. Its operator relationships and broad Galaxy A-series portfolio supported shipments. The Galaxy A07 4G and A17 4G together accounted for 56% of Samsung's total smartphone shipments in Africa during the quarter.

Xiaomi's shipments fell 49% as price increases across its portfolio weakened demand from channel partners and reduced its share of consumer spending.

HONOR's shipments fell 14% YoY in 3Q26 after recording near triple-digit growth in the previous two years. Its performance in South Africa and expansion into other African markets supported that earlier growth. The decline shows how higher handset prices can slow even fast-growing vendors.

OPPO's shipments fell 69% as it reorganized its operations as part of its integration with realme.

Tax reforms and device financing offer potential routes to recovery

Omdia expects smartphone shipments in Africa to end 2026 down 23% YoY and forecasts a further 25% decline in 2027.

"The forecast shows how heavily Africa's smartphone market depends on affordable devices and continued growth in shipments," said Pravinkumar. "With cost pressures expected to persist into 2027, vendors face a difficult pricing challenge. They need to keep entry-level devices profitable, but passing higher component costs on to buyers risks putting smartphones beyond the reach of more households."

Tax policy and access to financing will also shape the prospects for a recovery. Morocco reduced its smartphone import duty from 17.5% to 2.5%, illustrating how tax reform can ease cost pressures. Vodacom has introduced prepaid handset financing across all its African markets. In Nigeria, vivo is working with Credit Direct on device financing. M-KOPA continues to expand its smartphone financing model.

Pravinkumar added, "Governments, manufacturers and mobile operators all have a role in improving affordability. Closer cooperation will be essential to expand local manufacturing, make distribution more cost-effective, and give more customers access to financing. The next phase of growth depends on making connected devices affordable for a wider range of buyers."

Africa smartphone shipment and annual growth Omdia Smartphone Market Pulse: 3Q26 Vendor 3Q26 3Q26 3Q25 3Q25 Annual shipments market shipments market growth (million) share (million) share TRANSSION 6.6 48% 11.6 51% -43% Samsung 3.1 23% 3.4 15% -8% Xiaomi 1.5 11% 2.9 13% -49% HONOR 0.8 6% 0.9 4% -14% OPPO 0.5 3% 1.5 7% -69% Others 1.3 9% 2.6 11% -50% Total 13.7 100% 22.8 100% -40% Note: Xiaomi includes POCO, TRANSSION includes TECNO, Infinix and iTel, OPPO includes realme and OnePlus Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Omdia Smartphone Horizon Service (sell-in shipments), November 2026

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com