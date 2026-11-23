Highlights:

250+ domain-aware AI agents, paired with deterministic automation and safety, cybersecurity and compliance guardrails

12 interconnected engineering domains across the SDV V-cycle, from requirements to release

Early pilots indicate 30-40% additional engineering capacity

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions ER&D Consulting Services, today announced the launch of SDVault.ai, an AI-powered engineering and assurance toolchain that helps automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers accelerate the development, integration and validation of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). SDVault.ai is part of LTTS' EI for Engineering suite and is built on EIOne, the company's Engineering Intelligence platform.

SDVault.ai brings Engineering Intelligence across 12 interconnected engineering domains, spanning requirements, system and E/E architecture, functional safety, cybersecurity, process assurance, software and code intelligence, verification, embedded debugging, virtual ECU validation, trace and network analysis, root-cause intelligence and regression and release assurance.

With more than 250 domain-aware AI agents, SDVault.ai combines AI with deterministic, rule-based engineering automation, particularly for safety-critical activities where repeatability, traceability and engineering control are essential. Engineers remain firmly in control of engineering decisions, verification and certification. SDVault.ai creates a connected engineering thread across the V-cycle, linking requirements and architecture with code, tests, failures, corrective actions and release evidence. This enables engineering teams to understand not only what changed, but what is impacted and whether the change has been adequately verified.

Designed as a modular platform, SDVault.ai can be adopted end-to-end or deployed selectively alongside existing OEM and Tier-1 engineering toolchains. Sensitive engineering data can remain within customer-controlled environments, supporting enterprise security and IP-protection requirements.

In early pilots, engineering teams using SDVault.ai demonstrated the potential to absorb 30-40% additional workload, while selected workflows such as ticket triage were reduced from approximately four hours to 10 minutes. SDVault.ai is designed to act as an engineering capacity multiplier, enabling organizations to manage more programs and growing software complexity with their existing engineering teams.

LTTS has filed 15 patents related to SDVault.ai, reinforcing its investment in Engineering Intelligence for next-generation mobility.

Amit Chadha, CEO Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and NASSCOM Executive Council Member, said, Software-defined vehicles are dramatically increasing the complexity of automotive engineering. AI can help, but in safety-critical engineering, AI alone is not enough. It requires deterministic engineering, domain knowledge, traceability and engineers firmly in control. SDVault.ai brings these together as Engineering Intelligence across the SDV V-cycle, connecting requirements, architecture, software, verification and evidence. It gives OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers a practical path to engineer more software, validate it with greater confidence and take more vehicle programs to production with the teams they already have."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have 24,035 employees across 21 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 111 innovation labs, as of September 30, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:



USA

Aniruddha Basu

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: aniruddha.basu@ltts.com

INDIA

Sayanti Chakraborty

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: sayanti.chakraborty@ltts.com