GEEKOM to Make Middle East Exhibition Debut at GITEX 2026 with Full PC Lineup and Local AI Innovations

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a global PC brand known for its Mini PC innovation, will make its Middle East exhibition debut at GITEX 2026, marking a new milestone in the company's international development. At Booth H42-B28, GEEKOM will present one of its most comprehensive product showcases, bringing together local AI solutions, high-performance Mini PCs and its latest GeekBook laptops, offering computing options for businesses, professionals, creators and everyday users.

For visitors interested in local AI, the GEEKOM A9 MEGA series will be a major highlight. Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 495, the latest model features up to 192GB of unified memory for running large AI models locally. GEEKOM will also showcase a four-unit AI cluster featuring AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 systems, each with 128GB of unified memory, enabling businesses to deploy local AI flexibly and expand computing capacity as needs grow. Alongside the AMD Ryzen AI Max 388-powered A9 MEGA, the series supports applications including private AI assistants and enterprise knowledge bases.

GEEKOM's broader Mini PC lineup shows how compact systems can serve different needs. The Intel Core Ultra-powered IT15 (285H) and IT13 Max (185H) join AMD-powered A9 Max (Ryzen AI 9 HX 470) and A5 2027 Edition (Ryzen 7 7730U). Across selected models, multi-display support, expandable storage and adjustable power modes help users build versatile workstations, explore AI agent applications and create home entertainment setups or business terminals without the space demands of traditional desktop towers.

Extending beyond the desktop, GEEKOM will showcase its GeekBook X and M laptop families. Leading the X series, the latest GeekBook X16 Pro combines AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 performance, Radeon graphics and AI acceleration in a slim, lightweight 16-inch design, giving professionals and creators greater freedom to work wherever they need. The GeekBook M series emphasizes affordability and long battery life, with up to 24 hours of standby time for everyday work, study and travel.

With its official online store now available in the Middle East, GEEKOM is making its products more accessible to regional customers. At GITEX, consumers can experience devices firsthand, while businesses and industry partners can explore applications and discuss opportunities with the GEEKOM team.

Visit GEEKOM at Booth H42-B28 to discover its latest innovations.

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