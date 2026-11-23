Plast Eurasia 2026 Set to Open as Taiwan Pavilion Brings Together 20 Companies to Expand Eurasian Business Opportunities

December 2-5, 2026 | Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, Istanbul, Türkiye

ISTANBUL and BURSA, Türkiye and KOCAELI, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 35th Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2026 will take place from December 2 to 5 at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye. Organized by the Taiwan Mold & Die Industry Association (TMDIA), the Taiwan Select Pavilion will bring together 20 Taiwanese exhibitors across 263 square meters of exhibition space, complemented by a 42-square-meter activity area. Under the theme "SMART PLASTICS MACHINERY. PRECISION SOLUTIONS.", the pavilion will showcase Taiwan's capabilities in plastics processing machinery, extrusion and blown-film equipment, molds and key components, automated dosing systems, 3D printing, and inspection technologies. According to the organizer's 2025 results, Plast Eurasia Istanbul welcomed 1,503 exhibitors from 44 countries and 76,430 trade visitors. Istanbul's location connecting Europe, the Middle East, the Balkans, Central Asia, and North Africa makes the event an important business platform for Taiwanese suppliers seeking distributors, equipment buyers, technical partners, and end manufacturers. The Taiwan Pavilion will feature three main sectors. Thirteen companies will present plastic molding, extrusion, and processing equipment, including extrusion lines, blown-film and bag-making systems, monofilament machinery, sheet and profile equipment, recycling, printing, coating, and laminating solutions.

Five companies will focus on molds, dies, and essential components, including screws, barrels, extrusion tooling, plastic injection molds, PET preform and cap molds, and precision tooling services.

Two companies will showcase automation, dosing, and smart manufacturing solutions, including 3D printing, 3D scanning, inspection technologies, automated dosing, blending, and intelligent equipment.

International buyers, plastics processors, distributors, system integrators, and industry professionals are invited to visit the Taiwan Pavilion at Hall 10, Booth #1015B-1. A dedicated B2B meeting area and Taiwan Happy Hour activities will support face-to-face business and technical exchanges throughout the exhibition.

Exhibition Information

35th Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2026 | December 2-5, 2026

Venue: Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, Istanbul, Türkiye | Hall 10 Booth #1015B-1

Opening Hours: Dec. 2-4, 10:00-18:00; Dec. 5, 10:00-17:00

Taiwan Pavilion: 20 exhibitors | 263 sq.m. of exhibitor space + 42 sq.m. activity area

Show Organizers: Tüyap / PAGEV | Taiwan Pavilion Organizer: Taiwan Mold & Die Industry Association (TMDIA)

Official Website: https://plasteurasia.com/en Taiwan Pavilion: https://taiwan-pav.com/en/exhibitions/PLASTEURASIA

CONTACT: NEXUSFAIRS ASIA COMPANY LIMITED, Susan Cheng, sales@nexusfairs.com, +886-2-26599296 ext. 13

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