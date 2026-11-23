Ten renewable energy startups pitched their businesses this year in the fifth Startup Pitch Competition, hosted by Mercom Capital in partnership with RE+. The ten startups made pitches before a panel of three judges including Stephanie Annerose, director of investments at HASI, a global expert in acquisition, capital raises, project finance and corporate lending; Alexander Carbone, vice president at Clairvest, an investor specializing in energy, power and utility investments; and Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, a specialist in global clean energy markets. "The quality of startups this ...

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