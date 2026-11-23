Wisconsin-based power equipment manufacturer Briggs & Stratton has introduced the SimpliPHI 16, a 16 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery designed to simplify the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of energy storage systems. The battery is rated for 8,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge (DoD), with a charge and discharge rate of 0.5C and an end-of-life capacity of 70%. Briggs & Stratton reports a minimum round-trip efficiency of 96%. The modular battery can be scaled to 512 kWh, with up to 16 batteries connected in parallel per stack and a maximum of 32 batteries per system, making ...

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