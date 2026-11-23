A certificate of origin is not enough to guarantee financing under new US battery procurement rules. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), projects that begin construction after Dec. 31, 2025, must meet new foreign entity of concern (FEOC) restrictions to claim US federal clean energy tax credits. For standalone storage, the principal credit is the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit (ITC), found in Section 48E. Separate rules apply to the Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit (PTC), found in Section 45Y, and the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (Section 45X). Put simply, ...

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