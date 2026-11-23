Deep Discounting Threatens Ethical Sourcing and Sustainable Food Production, Warns Dilmah Chairman

Dilhan C. Fernando warns that deep discounting is incapacitating producers, and calls for fair pricing to safeguard food security and resilience against more frequent shocks.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As deep discounting spreads across multiple categories amid unprecedented cost escalation, Dilhan C. Fernando, Chairman of Dilmah Tea, is raising concerns that discounts could be causing long-term harm to people and nature. He highlights a promotional culture that prioritises lower prices over ethical production, the environment and the livelihoods of producers.

In his recent op-ed, The Fiction of the Deal: Why Deep Discounting Makes Ethical, Sustainable Food Unaffordable to Produce, Fernando highlights the contradiction between consumer expectations of sustainability and a retail environment that pushes producers towards lower prices.

Drawing on Dilmah's founding philosophy, Fernando reflects on how his father, Merrill J. Fernando, built the brand around a simple principle: tea picked, perfected and packed at source, with the benefits of the business reaching workers and disadvantaged communities. He questions whether such principles can thrive in a marketplace increasingly driven by promotional pricing.

"A discount is never simply a reduction in the price on a shelf. Its consequences travel through the supply chain, placing pressure on the people who grow our food, the communities they sustain and the natural resources on which production depends. When businesses are expected to absorb ever-deeper price cuts, the cost is ultimately borne by those least able to afford it. A product cannot be genuinely sustainable if the people and ecosystems behind it are made to pay for its affordability," said Fernando.

The implications are significant for the global tea industry, which supports 13 million people, around two-thirds of whom are smallholders. Research cited in the article indicates that brands and retailers capture almost 94% of the price of a pack of black tea in the United States, while less than 1% reaches estate workers. Rising costs and climate adaptation add further pressure.

Fernando also points to a contradiction in consumer behaviour. While consumers increasingly say they will pay more for sustainably produced goods, constant exposure to discounts conditions them to expect lower prices, making responsible production harder to sustain. He notes the irony that discounts push producers to externalise nature and people, while impact finance seeks to correct those externalities.

Fernando calls on businesses to measure success beyond commercial margins and urges policymakers to incorporate true-cost accounting into trade, procurement and competition frameworks, so that the social and environmental costs of production are not transferred to producers and future generations.

Ultimately, Fernando argues that producers play a vital role in protecting soil, preserving watersheds, sustaining rural livelihoods and strengthening food security. Undermining their ability to operate responsibly threatens the very systems on which society depends.

A low price does not necessarily represent good value. A bargain that compromises livelihoods and environmental resilience may ultimately cost society far more than it saves.

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