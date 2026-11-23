Le son de Side: Paris game voice recording up 138% since opening

Veteran team sets company growth record in one of Europe's fastest growing markets

PARIS, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris is rapidly establishing itself as one of Europe's leading hubs for global game audio and localisation. Since opening in 2023, Side Paris has increased its revenue by 243% making it one of the company's fastest growing studios. Despite an industry fraught with challenges, the powerhouse team of eight has grown revenue by 10% year-over-year in 2026.

Over the course of this year alone, Side Paris has delivered more than 1,500 recording sessions with over 300 actors, reflecting both the scale of the studio's growth and the depth of France's voice talent and game development ecosystem.

Side Paris Studio Head, Maxime Romano commented on the studio's beginnings: "Three years ago we kick-started Side Paris into existence with a team of three: myself, Ekaterina Bendrysheva, and Matthieu Tardit. The pace of growth has been a lot to pack into our little studio, and I'm exceptionally proud of this team's ability to thrive in one of the games industry's most competitive markets."

With over a century of industry experience across the team, Side's Paris studio is home to some of France's most experienced games industry experts. The studio specialises in premium game voice recording and localisation, delivering projects both locally and in collaboration with Side's global network across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. Most recently, the team has provided audio and localisation services for blockbuster titles including The Game Awards nominees, Control Resonant by Remedy and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time by Nintendo.

Looking ahead, Romano sees the next phase of growth translating directly into new opportunities for the French games industry.

"My ambition is to build our project pipelines to the point where I'm hiring at least another ten people by 2028," Romano added. "I would encourage passionate audio producers and engineers to keep an eye on our LinkedIn page, because we will certainly want to hear from you. More people means more capacity, more games and more opportunities for us to work side by side with some of the best French talent in our industry."

Side is also looking beyond games for its next phase of growth. Globally, the company has begun expanding its capabilities into adjacent industries through datasets and IT services offerings.

Side COO, Olivier Deslandes said, "Growth at Side globally is strategic and selective, and Paris is a great example of what that looks like in practice. Considering where we started back in 2023, this team has created a blueprint for how we can build and scale in a mature market. We are now applying that same approach as we expand our portfolio, both within games and beyond."

About Side:

Side is a global video game development and services provider, offering technical and creative solutions to many of the largest developers and studios around the world. Founded in 2009, Side has grown from their Japanese roots to become a global force in the video games industry, with 15+ studios in over a dozen countries across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Their industry-leading services include art production, game development, audio production, quality assurance, localisation, localisation QA, player support, community management, and datasets. For more information, visit www.side.inc

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/le-son-de-side-paris-game-voice-recording-up-138-since-opening-302947979.html