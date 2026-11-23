Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd: Battalion commits up to £3 million to UK hypersonic materials programme with Oxford Sigma

Programme SPEAR addresses three engineering problems that limit hypersonic flight. The intellectual property it creates will be owned by Battalion, a UK company.

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd ("Battalion") has signed a research agreement with Oxford Sigma Limited ("Oxford Sigma") to develop materials and component technologies for hypersonic applications. Programme SPEAR has up to £3 million committed over three years and will be carried out in the UK.

Materials performance is a critical challenge in hypersonic flight to enable better performance and capability. Heat, pressure and oxidation place demanding requirements on joints, seals and apertures. SPEAR focuses on three related engineering challenges: joining dissimilar materials, developing adaptive seals and creating windows that maintain their performance in extreme environments.

Oxford Sigma will carry out the research under Principal Investigator Dr Thomas P. Davis, drawing on its existing materials expertise and know-how. Battalion will own the intellectual property created through SPEAR and lead its commercialisation, with Oxford Sigma entitled to 1.5% royalties on qualifying future product sales and licensing income under the agreement.

Alongside new intellectual property, the programme aims to produce prototype hardware, supporting test evidence and manufacturing know-how, establishing a foundation for subsequent qualification and commercial development. Technologies will be assessed progressively, with investment focused on those offering the strongest technical and commercial potential.

Oxford Sigma brings together materials development, computational modelling, prototype manufacture and experimental testing within a single British-owned UK organisation. Its experience across fusion, nuclear and defence engineering enables the programme to consider manufacturing, verification and future qualification requirements from the outset, alongside materials performance.

The programme is designed to take technologies from early-stage research (Technology Readiness Level 2-3) to TRL 4-5, including the testing of prototypes and potential products under Battalion's direction. SPEAR will be coordinated with the hypersonic materials programme Battalion directs and funds at The Pennsylvania State University in the United States, and is aligned with AUKUS Pillar II, under which the UK, US, and Australia cooperate on advanced capabilities including hypersonics.

R. Michael Jones, Co-founder and Director of Battalion, commented:

"National security problems do not stop at borders, and the work on them should not either. SPEAR puts a British team on three of the hardest problems in hypersonic flight, alongside the programme we direct at Penn State. Allies attacking the same problem from different angles is how this moves quickly."

Dr Thomas P. Davis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Sigma, commented:

"Hypersonic flight and fusion energy share an opportunity: materials operating beyond the limits of conventional engineering. Our team has spent years developing materials and components for those conditions. SPEAR focuses that expertise on three defined materials themes, with a partner committed to taking the results towards practical applications."

About Programme SPEAR

Programme SPEAR is a research programme funded and directed by Battalion and carried out by Oxford Sigma over up to three years. It is staged, from research to prototypes and demonstrators, with progress reviews directing investment to the strongest technologies.

About Oxford Sigma

Oxford Sigma is a British-owned, internationally recognised advanced materials company based in Oxford, UK, focused on fusion, nuclear and defence systems. It is a supplier under the UK Ministry of Defence's Hypersonic Technologies & Capability Development Framework (HTCDF), with wider experience across UK defence research and weapons engineering programmes. Dr Thomas P. Davis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, is Principal Investigator for Programme SPEAR. His background spans materials science, fusion engineering, defence materials, and materials standardisation. He holds a PhD (DPhil) in Materials Science from the University of Oxford.

About Battalion

Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd is a London-based company that develops hypersonic materials and wide-bandgap semiconductor devices for national security and dual-use applications. It directs and funds the underlying research at The Pennsylvania State University, ranked first in the United States for materials science research expenditures (NSF, FY 2024), and at Oxford Sigma in the UK through Programme SPEAR.

For further information contact:

Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd R. Michael Jones (Co-founder and Director) Patrick Severide (President) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

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