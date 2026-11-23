TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of Final Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Notice of Final Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF" or "the Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, will announce its final results for the year ended 30th September 2026 on Thursday 10th December 2026.

Retail investor presentation

The Company will host a live presentation relating to the final results via Investor Meet Company on the 10th December 2026, at 10:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am GMT on the 9th December 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis +44(0)20 7260 1000

George Shiel

Hugh Jonathan

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745000

JPES Partners +44(0)20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company, which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.