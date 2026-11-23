Funding supports clinical development of NMT.001 with a first-in-human study planned for 2027

The EIC's funding consists of a grant of EUR2.5 million, and up to EUR10 million in equity investment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 23 November 2026 - Neumirna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing microRNA-targeting therapies for neurological disorders, today announced that it has been selected to receive up to EUR12.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program to support its Phase 1/2 study of NMT.001, its lead candidate for drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE). The EIC's funding consists of a grant of EUR2.5 million and up to EUR10 million in equity investment.

Neumirna was one of just 35 companies selected for funding from 453 full applications in the latest EIC Accelerator round, which recognizes technologies across a range of industries for their transformative potential and strong commercial promise.

NMT.001 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) being developed for adults with focal DRE. It is designed to inhibit miR-134, a brain-enriched microRNA implicated in DRE. By targeting a microRNA that regulates multiple genes, NMT.001 has the potential to act across a network of disease-related pathways, rather than a single ion channel or receptor.

Ellen Donnelly, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Neumirna Therapeutics, said:"For people with drug-resistant epilepsy, uncontrolled seizures remain a daily reality despite the availability of over 20 treatments. Our ambition is to go beyond seizure suppression by targeting a microRNA implicated in the underlying disease mechanisms, with the potential to change the course of epilepsy. We are grateful to the EIC for recognizing the potential of our science and the development strategy behind NMT.001. This funding will support the next critical stage of the program as we prepare to begin our first clinical study in 2027."

Epilepsy affects around 50 million people worldwide, and approximately one-third continue to experience seizures despite medication. Current antiseizure medicines primarily focus on seizure control, leaving a persistent need for therapies designed to address the underlying mechanisms of epilepsy.

Alongside financial support, Neumirna will gain access to the EIC's Business Acceleration Services, connecting the Company with experts, investors, and corporate partners to support its continued development and growth.

-Ends-

About NMT.001

NMT.001 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) in development for the treatment of focal drug-resistant epilepsy with the potential to define a new standard of care in neurology. It is designed to target the disease itself by sterically inhibiting miR-134, a brain-enriched microRNA (miRNA) implicated in drug-resistant epilepsy. Since a single miRNA can regulate the expression of many genes, inhibiting miR-134 has the potential to modulate a disease-relevant gene network rather than a single ion channel or receptor.

About Neumirna Therapeutics

Neumirna Therapeutics is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company developing microRNA(miRNA)-targeting therapies for neurological disorders. The Company uses antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to modulate miRNAs that regulate disease-relevant gene expression networks with the potential to address underlying disease processes in conditions where current treatments largely manage symptoms.

Neumirna's lead candidate, NMT.001, an investigational ASO designed to inhibit miR-134, is being developed for drug-resistant epilepsy which affects millions of patients worldwide. The Company is also advancing a preclinical program targeting miR-27b for Parkinson's disease.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Henrik Klitgaard, Prof. Sakari Kauppinen and Lars Hellerung Christiansen, Neumirna is led by a highly experienced team in CNS drug development and RNA therapeutics. The Company completed its Series A financing in January 2025 and is supported by Invivo Partners, Angelini Ventures, and Innovestor Life Science.

Learn more at http://www.neumirna.com

For more information, please contact

Neumirna Therapeutics

Ellen Donnelly, CEO

info@neumirna.com

ICR Healthcare

Stephanie Cuthbert

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Neumirna@icrhealthcare.com

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of NMT.001 and the expected initiation and conduct of clinical studies. Preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans, and clinical development involves substantial risk. NMT.001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority. Statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Neumirna undertakes no obligation to update them.