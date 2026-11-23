TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospectiva Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: PSVA) ("Prospectiva" or the "Company") a Brazil-focused copper and gold exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in the highly-prospective but underexplored Borborema Belt, northeastern Brazil, is pleased to report high-grade results from its maiden drilling programme at its flagship São Francisco Copper-Gold Project in Pernambuco State. Holes SF_26_004, 004b, 005 and 006 all intersected massive and semi-massive chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite sulphide mineralisation.

Highlights:

SF_26_006 delivers the most significant copper intersection reported at São Francisco to date , returning 10.02 m at 11.75% Cu, 0.87 g/t Au and 1.09% Zn from 104.98 m . The intersection represents a substantial increase in grade and thickness compared with previously reported drilling and is a step-out of approximately 60 m to the northeast from previously reported high-grade mineralisation from SF_26_003 (see Press Release dated 20 th October 26).



, returning . The intersection represents a substantial increase in grade and thickness compared with previously reported drilling and is a step-out of approximately 60 m to the northeast from previously reported high-grade mineralisation from SF_26_003 (see Press Release dated 20 October 26). Key mineralised intervals from the other drill holes in the programme include;

SF_26_004 intersected 2.55 m grading 2.02% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au and 0.20% Zn from 33.10 m, including 0.48 m grading 7.65% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au and 0.69% Zn from 34.39 m.

SF_26_004b intersected 3.37 m grading 2.10% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 0.26% Zn from 31.50 m, including 0.79 m grading 7.57% Cu, 0.49 g/t Au and 0.91% Zn from 33.08 m.

SF_26_005 intersected 0.85 m grading 0.93% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au and 0.11% Zn from 158.00 m, including 0.40 m grading 1.60% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au and 0.18% Zn from 158.45 m, plus a second interval of 1.00 m grading 0.30% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au and 0.07% Zn was intersected from 160.00 m.



Drilling has intersected substantial zones of massive to semi-massive chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite mineralisation, demonstrating the presence of thick, copper-rich sulphide horizons within the São Francisco mineralised system.



The latest results include step-out drilling to the east from the previously reported drill holes (SF_26_001 to 003) alongside additional near-surface drilling to the west (SF_26_004 and 004b). The programme has targeted Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) and Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) geophysical conductor targets, which further support the Company's evolving geological and structural interpretation. Ongoing drilling is designed to test the extent and continuity of mineralisation along the interpreted eastward-plunging zone.



Holes SF_26_007, 008 and 009 are already complete, awaiting results. Holes SF_26_010 and 011 are underway and are expected to be complete in Q4 2026.



Dan James, Chief Executive Officer of Prospectiva said "These are very high-grade copper results from São Francisco, with the latest drilling providing further evidence of the scale and high-grade potential of the mineralised system.

Hole six has delivered our most significant copper intersection to date,representing a substantial increase in both grade and mineralised thickness compared with earlier drill results, returning 10.02 metres at 11.75% copper alongside 0.87g/t gold and 1.09% zinc. We are continuing to intersect significant zones of massive and semi-massive copper sulphides, with high-grade mineralisation now demonstrated across successive drill holes.

Importantly, the latest drill results further support our interpretation of a mineralised system extending eastwards down plunge. Successive holes have intersected substantial copper-bearing sulphides in positions consistent with our geological model, providing increasing confidence in the potential extent and continuity of the mineralisation. The significantly higher gold grades also highlight the potential for additional value within the system.

With a prospective mineralised corridor extending over 3 km between SF1 and SF2 plus multiple exploration targets identified by geochemical and geophysical surveys, São Francisco is demonstrating the characteristics of a substantial high-grade copper-gold VMS system. With two drill rigs operating, our priority is to continue defining its scale, grade and continuity, as we work towards establishing a maiden Mineral Resource in 2027."

Detailed Information

To date, Prospectiva has completed nine planned diamond drill holes (SF_26_001 to SF_26_009). Assay results have been received for the first six holes, with results from the remaining completed holes pending. The fully funded programme is on-going, now with two drill rigs on site, and is expected to complete in Q4 2026.

Drilling is progressing eastwards along the interpreted down-plunge extension of the mineralised system, as guided by historical exploration work, a new structural model, FLEM and DHEM surveys all completed by Prospectiva over the last 6 months.

The massive sulphide mineralisation displays well-developed breccia textures, with angular fragments of host rock enclosed within chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite sulphides. Evidence of deformation and subsequent sulphide remobilisation is observed in drill core, including foliation within the massive sulphides and chalcopyrite concentrated in pressure shadows around breccia clasts. These features are consistent with the Company's structural interpretation of an originally stratabound mineralised horizon that has undergone regional metamorphism and deformation, resulting in localised thickening and thinning of the sulphide mineralisation along the interpreted fold structure.

Importantly, drilling completed to date has consistently intersected the targeted mineralised horizon at broadly anticipated positions and depths, providing further support for the Company's evolving geological model. Despite evidence of significant deformation within the sulphides, the mineralised horizon appears to retain a relatively simple structural geometry, characterised by a shallow eastward plunge, with no significant later refolding of the mineralised horizon identified in the recent drilling. The consistency between predicted and observed intersections provides an encouraging indication that the mineralisation can be systematically targeted along the interpreted plunge direction, with ongoing drilling intended to further establish its extent and continuity.

São Francisco - 2026 Diamond Drilling Results

Table 1. Selected initial diamond drilling results

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Zn (%) SF_26_001 66.00 70.00 4.00 1.93 0.23 0.38 including 67.05 68.15 1.10 6.03 0.3 0.68 SF_26_002 75.00 77.50 2.50 3.24 0.42 0.44 including 76.00 77.50 1.50 5.05 0.69 0.68 SF_26_003 85.85 93.00 7.15 4.78 0.19 0.65 including 85.85 89.45 3.60 9.17 0.35 1.17 which includes 88.70 89.45 0.75 15.9 0.52 1.54 SF_26_004* 33.10 35.65 2.55 2.02 0.18 0.20 including 34.39 34.87 0.48 7.65 0.64 0.69 SF_26_004b 31.50 34.87 3.37 2.10 0.15 0.26 including 33.08 33.87 0.79 7.57 0.49 0.91 SF_26_005 Interval 1 158.00 158.85 0.85 0.93 0.03 0.11 including 158.45 158.85 0.40 1.60 0.05 0.18 interval 2 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.30 0.19 0.07 SF_26_006 104.98 115.00 10.02 11.75 0.87 1.09 SF_26_007 Hole completed - awaiting results SF_26_008 Hole completed - awaiting results SF_26_009 Hole completed - awaiting results SF_26_010 Hole in-progress SF_26_011 Hole in-progress

*SF_26_004 was terminated at approximately 40 m due to excessive drillhole deviation, following intersection of the targeted mineralised horizon. The hole was subsequently redrilled as SF_26_004b.

Note: Significant intersections are calculated using a nominal lower cut-off grade of 0.20% Cu. All reported intervals comprise contiguous samples exceeding the cut-off, with no internal dilution applied. Copper, gold and zinc grades represent length-weighted averages. Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not yet been established.

Table 2. Drill collar details of selected initial diamond drilling results

Drillhole Eastings Northings Elevation (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) SF_26_001 650072 9162102 613 -55 185 SF_26_002 650075 9162107 613 -55 110 SF_26_003 650248 9162101 624 -68 180 SF_26_004 649908 9162105 602 -45 176 SF_26_004b 649908 9162105 602 -45 170 SF_26_005 650482 9162057 651 -75 357 SF_26_006 650288 9162141 627 -67 170 SF_26_007 650358 9162083 639 -70 140 SF_26_008 650341 9162065 640 -50 230 SF_26_009 650440 9162082 642 -75 185 SF_26_010 650531 9162135 640 -70 180 SF_26_011 650581 9162120 643 -70 180

Hole locations given in WGS84 UTM Zone 24S.

Full project details, including the drill collar plan, can be found at:

https://prospectiva-resources.com/projects/sao-francisco.





Figure 1. Selected uncut drill core of massive sulphide mineralisation at SF_26_006 from the high-grade interval between 104.98 and 115.00 m. Mineralisation is predominantly chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, with lithic breccia clasts.





Figure 2. Plan map of the São Francisco Main Zone (SF1), showing the locations and drillhole traces of the 2026 diamond drilling programme (SF_26_001 to SF_26_011), interpreted mineralisation outlines, geological units and FLEM modelled conductor plates. Coordinate system: WGS84 / UTM Zone 24S.





Figure 3 - Geological long-section (W-E) through the São Francisco Main Zone (SF1), showing the interpreted mineralised horizon (red), geological units and the distribution of historical and 2026 diamond drillholes. Selected copper-gold intersections from the current drilling programme are highlighted.

Ongoing drilling and target generation

The current programme is designed to test down-plunge extensions of the mineralisation, gaps between historical drill intersections and new geophysical targets identified through FLEM and DHEM surveys.

The first nine drill holes intersected massive, semi-massive and disseminated copper-bearing sulphides at depths broadly consistent with the revised geological interpretation. These results provide strong support for the structural model, while further drilling is required to establish continuity for resource definition.

Oriented drill core and systematic structural measurements are being used to refine the geometry of foliation, fold axes and mineral lineations. These observations, together with electromagnetic survey results, are being incorporated into the evolving three-dimensional geological model to guide subsequent drill targeting.

Sampling, Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance

Drill core samples were selected based on mineralisation, lithological or alteration boundaries and collected by Prospectiva personnel, labelled and placed in sealed sample bags before delivery to ALS Parauapebas, an independent sample preparation laboratory. Following preparation using ALS method PREP-31, sample pulps were forwarded to ALS Lima, Peru, for analytical testing. Gold was analysed by 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24). Multi-element analysis was completed using four-acid digestion followed by a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES (ME-MS61). Samples exceeding the upper analytical limits for copper and zinc were re-analysed using ore-grade methods (Cu-OG62 and Zn-OG62, as applicable).

Prospectiva maintains a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) programme incorporating the insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicate samples into the analytical sample stream. QA/QC results are reviewed alongside the laboratory's internal quality-control data to assess the reliability of the analytical results. The Qualified Person has reviewed all available analytical results and associated QA/QC information to assess their suitability for public disclosure and investigated any results that fall outside of +/- 3SD.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Selwyn, MGeol, CGeol, FGS, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Robert Selwyn is Chief Geologist and a non-independent consultant to Prospectiva.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company further wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 25,000 stock options ("Options") to an independent director of the Company, in accordance with the Company's Security Based Compensation Plan (the "SBCP"). The granted Options are subject to a one-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.55 per common share. All the foregoing Options are subject to the terms of the SBCP, the applicable grant agreement and applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies. The SBCP is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Engagement of ICP Securities Inc.

The Company has engaged ICP to provide automated market making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes, from the Company's available cash reserves.

The agreement between the Company and ICP is dated November 16, 2026, has a start date of November 16, 2026, and is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term"). It will automatically renew for subsequent one (1) month terms (each, an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days' written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. Either party may also terminate the agreement on thirty (30) days' prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP currently holds no interest in, or right to acquire, directly or indirectly, securities of the Company. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. The engagement of ICP remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PROSPECTIVA RESOURCES LTD.

"Dan James" CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Dan James, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (647) 947-2145

Email: ir@prospectiva- resources.com

Web: www.prospectiva-resources.com

NeitherTSXVentureExchangenoritsRegulationServicesProvider(asthattermisdefinedinthepoliciesof the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Prospectiva Resources Ltd.

Prospectiva Resources is a Brazil-focused copper and gold exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of 100%-owned projects across the highly prospective but underexplored Borborema Province in northeastern Brazil. The Company's land package comprises 21 mineral exploration licences covering approximately 343 km² across the states of Pernambuco and Paraíba with current focus on its flagship São Francisco Copper-Gold Project.

São Francisco is the Company's priority exploration asset. Geological interpretation, historical IP geophysics, FLEM and DHEM surveys have defined a prospective geological and geophysical corridor extending for approximately 3 km. Mineralisation is high-grade, with a best intersection of 10.02 m @ 11.75% Cu, 0.87 g/t Au & 1.09% Zn (SF_26_006), and near-surface.

Prospectiva is undertaking a diamond drilling programme to test newly identified electromagnetic conductors and other priority targets within the approximately 3 km prospective geological and geophysical corridor. The programme forms part of the Company's strategy to advance São Francisco towards the potential definition of an initial Mineral Resource in 2027.

Forward looking statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-Looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date of the news release, having regard to management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. All Forward-Looking Statements in the news release speak only as of the date of the news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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