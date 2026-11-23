Nabaltec reported Q3 figures with a further pick-up in volumes, while margins remained burdened by energy costs and higher D&A. With 9M sales up 3.1% yoy, reaching the FY26 sales guidance requires a strong Q4, which the order backlog looks set to support. In detail:

Q3 group sales grew 5.7% yoy to € 51.4m, the second consecutive quarter of growth after the Q1 dip. 9M sales thus reached € 160m (+3.1% yoy). Functional Fillers rose 4.0% yoy to € 36.7m in Q3 (9M: € 117m, +2.7% yoy). Here, VH remained the standout, with 9M sales up 40.8% yoy, an acceleration from +36.0% in H1. At the same time, Boehmites could not hold on to the Q2 recovery: 9M sales were down 4.3% yoy, implying a clear decline in Q3, although management sees improving market signals. Specialty Aluminas delivered the highest growth in the quarter, up 10.2% yoy to € 14.7m (9M: € 43.2m, +4.1% yoy), albeit from a low base. Refractory demand remains capped by the weak steel market.

Q3 EBIT came in at € 3.4m, some 33% below the prior-year quarter (€ 5.1m) and implying a margin of c. 6.6%. 9M EBIT declined 28.5% yoy to € 10.0m (6.4% of margin), whereas EBITDA fell by a more moderate 7.0% to € 21.0m (13.5% margin). The gap between both lines shows that a large part of the earnings pressure stems from depreciation on the recently completed capacity expansions, i.e. is non-cash. High energy and freight costs explain the rest. Sequentially, Q3 profitability landed between Q1 (5.2%) and Q2 (7.2%), confirming that the weak start into the year was not repeated.

Cash generation intact. 9M operating cash flow stood at € 30m (9M 25: € 12m); € 8.3m in Q3. Total capex of € 18m for the VH expansion, the rotary kiln overhaul and steam supply kept FCF at € 12m; € 4.8m in Q3. Net debt amounted to a mere € 0.7m at the end of Q3, leaving ample headroom.

Backlog provides Q4 visibility. The order book stood at € 48.8m, up 49% yoy (€ 32.7m). Sequentially, it eased from € 52.2m at the end of H1, implying Q3 order intake of c. € 48m (eNuW +10% yoy). Given the strong yoy increase, we read this as higher deliveries in Q3 rather than a slowdown in demand.

Guidance confirmed. The lower end of the 4-6% sales range requires Q4 sales of c. € 45m (+7% yoy), the midpoint c. € 47m (+12% yoy). Against a soft Q4 25 (€ 41.9m) and the elevated backlog, we see the lower end (eNuW: +4.2%) as well covered. On profitability, the 9M margin of 6.4% sits in the middle of the 5-7% corridor. Our FY estimate of 6.6% implies Q4 EBIT of c. € 3.5m as recent measures (e.g. locking in energy prices) should bear fruit.

CFO handover. Dirk A. Müller, until now a member of the Supervisory Board, takes over as CFO on 1 December, succeeding Günther Spitzer, who retires after 45 years with the company.

Earnings trough behind, recovery ahead. With the investment cycle largely completed, D&A should stabilise, while further capacity utilisation, particularly in VH, provides operating leverage once energy costs normalise. The company also announced up to 7% price increases for its products from January onwards. Yet, shares continue to trade below book value, which we regard as an attractive entry point.

We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged € 16 PT based on FCFY26e.

ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7