CEOTRONICS' preliminary H1 sales indication was better than feared. Unlike last year, the period included no SmG revenue, weighing on the yoy comparison as expected. With SmG deliveries set to drive a sharp sales acceleration in H2 and sizeable near-term order potential, the current share price weakness looks unjustified. In detail:

Smaller contracts drove sequential sales growth in H1. Preliminary sales reached € 24.4m (-28.6% yoy), up c. 10% versus H2 25/26, supported by hearing-protection helmets and further international growth (eNuW). The yoy decline reflects the absence of SmG revenue, which contributed c. € 22m in H1 25/26 (eNuW). Importantly, production appears to have remained on schedule, with semi-finished goods built ahead of higher H2 deliveries to keep utilisation stable (eNuW).

SmG is set to drive a sharp H2 acceleration. Third-batch deliveries are to begin in early 2027 and should generate c. € 23m of H2 revenue (eNuW), more than the entire group reported in H2 25/26. Total H2 group sales look set to reach € 37.6m, up c. 70% yoy (eNuW). The remaining half of the batch is scheduled for delivery in H1 27/28, supporting sales into the next financial year.

The FY 26/27 earnings guidance looks conservative. Higher H2 sales should help absorb fixed costs, and the absence of last year's € 1.9m impairment on capitalised development costs explains most of the expected rise in reported EBIT to € 10.0m (16.1% margin; eNuW). Moreover, our forecast already allows for c. € 0.9m in relocation, ramp-up and higher component costs. Even with those costs, net income is set to reach € 6.8m (eNuW), c. 10% above the confirmed € 6.2m target.

The next SmG call-off is expected in the coming months, based on past order and delivery timings. A full call-off of the remaining framework size is seen to add up to € 76m of order intake (eNuW), securing capacity utilisation into FY 30/31. With a total of 81,000 control units still outstanding, a partial call-off remains possible as well.

A follow-on SmG order for the period after 2030 should extend visibility beyond the current framework. Reported orders of 700k helmets and 351k protective-vest systems provide a strong cross-read for further SmG procurement. This should extend visibility through at least FY 35/36 (eNuW), supporting the company's long-term growth case.

In light of its strong market position, the company's deep valuation discount to peers appears unjustified. With more than 20 years of Bundeswehr deliveries, an established German production base and innovative products, such as CT-ComLink, CEOTRONICS dominates its home market. Additional visibility through the company's high backlog (c. € 78m YE 25/26), fast-growing international sales and potential expansion into new vehicle and ship platforms support ongoing momentum. Still, at c. 6x EV/EBIT 2027e against 16x for INVISIO and 12x for Savox (eNuW), the company's shares currently trade at a deep, and in our view unjustified, discount to peers.

Reiterate BUY, unchanged PT of € 17, based on DCF.

ISIN: DE0005407407