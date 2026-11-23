Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold qualifies for SIX European Growth Program

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold qualifies for SIX European Growth Program

23 November 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF / FRA: O2J) (the "Company", "Delta Gold" or "Delta") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for the SIX European Growth Program. Delta Gold welcomes the opportunity to increase its international visibility and connect with a broader investor base through the Program's planned marketing and investor-engagement initiatives in Europe and globally.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Delta Gold Technologies plc, commented:

"We welcome Delta Gold's inclusion in the SIX European Growth Program and the opportunity to introduce our international quantum materials strategy to a broader international investor audience. Recent media highlights Europe, UK and the United States growing focus on quantum technologies and the need to translate research excellence into commercial opportunities, supported by greater private investment. Against this backdrop, we believe the Program offers a timely platform to raise awareness of our work in quantum sensing, communications and computing. We look forward to engaging with investors as we continue to develop and protect intellectual property through our university collaborations."

Official SIX press release:

https://www.six-group.com/en/newsroom/media-releases/2026/20261123-european-growth-program-launch.html

Official European Growth Program Page:

https://www.six-group.com/en/site/exchanges/european-growth-program.html

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements. Delta believes that international collaboration of top universities is a competitive advantage.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and the University of Toronto, and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships. The Company's business strategy includes the potential development of devices in three areas: quantum sensing, quantum communications, and quantum information systems and computing.

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