DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2026

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2026 23-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 November 2026 Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT" or "the Company") Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2026 Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2026 (FY26). Financial highlights -- Revenue reduced to GBP1.66m (FY25: GBP8.06m), a decrease of GBP6.40m (79%). This reflects the absence of residential unit completions following the disposal of much of the Group's legacy development inventory. FY26 development sales revenue comprises the GBP0.40m disposal of the remaining land at Seaton House, Stockport. -- Development management revenue increased by 17% to GBP0.89m (FY25: GBP0.76m) becoming the Group's largest revenue stream and reflecting continued income from managed development projects and transactions. -- Gross profit improved to GBP1.21m (FY25: gross loss of GBP0.29m), with a gross margin of 72.7% (FY25: negative 3.6%), reflecting the increased proportion of development management and service income. -- Administrative expenses fell by GBP0.43m (18%) to GBP1.96m (FY25: GBP2.39m) as the Group continued to reduce its fixed cost base and align the operating structure with its activities. -- Operating loss reduced to GBP0.75m (FY25: GBP1.28m), and loss before tax reduced to GBP0.97m (FY25: GBP1.72m). The previous year's operating result included an exceptional gain of GBP1.41m on the disposal of subsidiaries which did not recur in FY26. Basic loss per share improved to 2.5 pence (FY25: loss of 4.4 pence). -- Net debt increased to GBP10.36m at 30 June 2026 (FY25: GBP7.60m) reflecting investment in New Islington and the lower level of receipts from development sales. Development inventory increased to GBP1.92m (FY25: GBP0.61m), while year-end cash and cash equivalents were GBP0.03m (FY25: GBP0.95m). -- The Group's unsecured loan facility with OH UK Holdings Limited has been extended by 12 months to 31 December 2027. At 30 June 2026, GBP8.78m was outstanding under the facility, which bears interest at 6% per annum. The agreed maximum aggregate funding under the facility is GBP11.0m. Operating highlights -- Development management activities continued across the Group's managed project portfolio, including ongoing development management and sales-related fees from One Victoria, Manchester. In March 2026 the disposal of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford generated a GBP0.35m transaction fee under the Group's development management agreement. -- The New Islington development site was acquired in July 2025 for GBP1.425m. During FY26 the Group progressed design development, contractor tendering and a review of the proposed residential scheme at Old Mill Street, Manchester. -- A 51%-owned property management venture, ZPAS Limited, was established in January 2026 to strengthen the Group's residential lettings and management capabilities whilst limiting additional fixed overheads. Post Period Events -- One Victoria, Manchester: replacement contractor appointed. Following the administration of Torsion Construction Limited in July 2026, the developer (Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited, an associate of the Group) appointed AC1 Construction Limited to progress the outstanding works and signed a replacement building contract in September 2026. -- One Victoria sales: 111 apartments exchanged and two reserved, leaving 16 apartments available for sale at the date of the Annual Report. -- Revised planning application submitted for New Islington. The application provides for 41 apartments and incorporates design changes intended to improve the project's viability and deliverability. The maturity of the site's GBP0.84m development finance facility was extended to January 2027. Outlook -- The completion of the One Victoria project in Manchester, and recovery of the Group's associated investment remain the immediate priorities. -- The Group is targeting commencement of construction at New Islington in the first quarter of 2027, subject to planning, procurement and funding arrangements. -- The Group will continue to seek additional development and development management opportunities, including partnerships in family and affordable housing, whilst maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and liquidity. The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026 is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk) Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk References to page numbers throughout this announcement relates to the page numbers within the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2026. Chairman's statement The year to 30 June 2026 has been a period of continued adjustment for Zentra as we build on the restructuring undertaken in the previous year. Our focus has remained on progressing existing development commitments, maintaining a more efficient operating structure and supporting the team as it seeks opportunities for the next phase of the business. The financial performance reflects a period with limited development sales, although the increased contribution from development management activities and the further reduction in administrative costs are all positives. The Group is operating with a smaller, more focused team, and the Board remains committed to maintaining financial discipline as activity develops. Delivery of our principal projects has not progressed as quickly as anticipated. One Victoria experienced further construction disruption and, following the year end, the developer acted to appoint a replacement contractor to complete the remaining works. At New Islington, a revised planning application has been submitted with the intention of improving the scheme's viability and deliverability. The Board continues to provide oversight of these projects and the associated risks. Looking ahead, our priorities are to bring the existing developments towards completion and to strengthen the pipeline of commercially viable opportunities. We remain focused on residential development in our chosen markets, alongside development management and partnership arrangements where these offer an appropriate balance of return, capital commitment and risk. The team is also exploring opportunities across different housing tenures, building on the experience gained through our established development activities. The Board will continue to support management through appropriate governance and disciplined allocation of capital. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders, colleagues and partners for their continued support. David Izett Chairman 20 November 2026 Chief Executive's statement The year to 30 June 2026 has been focused on progressing Zentra's existing developments and building on the operating model established through the previous year's restructuring. We have continued to reduce our core cost base, increased development management income and advanced work on our next development at New Islington. One Victoria has presented significant delivery challenges, particularly following the financial year end, and remains our principal near-term priority. Alongside this work, we are developing a broader pipeline of opportunities that can be delivered through an appropriate combination of direct development and partnerships. The financial results reflect the change in the Group's activities following the disposal of much of its legacy development inventory. With no residential unit completions during FY26, headline revenue reduced, while development management income increased. We have also continued to reduce our fixed cost base, with administrative expenses 18% lower than in FY25. Although further development activity is needed to deliver sustainable profitability, the changes to our operating structure and revenue mix provide a more focused base from which to pursue new opportunities. Performance against strategic objectives 1. Deliver the projects already in our pipeline. One Victoria, Manchester, remains our most significant current development commitment. Zentra acts as development manager for the 129-apartment scheme and holds a 30% equity interest in the developer as well as a loan of GBP4.10m. During the year, construction continued but the programme was affected by delays, with progress by the principal contractor falling behind the agreed schedule. Following the year end, Torsion Construction Limited entered administration in July 2026 and its appointment was terminated. AC1 Construction Limited was engaged promptly under a letter of intent to take over the site and progress the outstanding works, with a replacement building contract signed in September 2026. Practical completion is currently expected in December 2026. 111 apartments have now exchanged contracts and a further two are reserved, leaving 16 available for sale. Our immediate focus is on overseeing completion of the remaining works and maintaining sales momentum. 2. Secure sales and development management income. Following the sale of completed inventory in the previous financial year, direct development sales were limited to the completion of the remaining land disposal at Seaton House, Stockport, for GBP0.40m in December 2025. No residential unit completions were recognised in FY26. This change in sales activity accounts for much of the reduction in headline revenue. Our development management activities continued to make an important contribution. In March 2026, the sale of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford completed, earning Zentra a GBP0.35m transaction fee under its Development Management Agreement. Together with ongoing project management and sales-related fees, this demonstrates how the Group can generate income from its development expertise alongside direct investment in schemes. We intend to build on these relationships and seek additional development management mandates. 3. Expand the pipeline. We completed the acquisition of our New Islington site at Old Mill Street, Manchester, in July 2025. During FY26, the team progressed design development, contractor tendering and a review of the existing 40-apartment scheme. Since the year end, we have submitted a revised planning application for 41 apartments, replacing the proposed terracotta elevations with traditional brickwork and removing the ground-floor retail unit, amenity space and parking. The changes are intended to improve viability and buildability, reduce supply-chain and programme risk and lower future management and service charge costs, whilst maintaining the quality of the design. In July 2026, the maturity of the site's existing secured loan facility was extended to January 2027. Subject to the revised planning application, procurement and funding, we continue to work towards moving the development into construction in the first quarter of 2027. We remain selective about new commitments and are focused on progressing a pipeline of schemes with viable cost, funding and delivery structures. Delivery strategy Our principal areas of activity remain focused on city apartments, and family housing. The market continues to require careful appraisal of development viability, with construction costs, funding conditions and purchaser affordability influencing the timing and structure of new projects. These considerations support our approach of selecting the delivery and funding model that best suits each opportunity, rather than relying exclusively on directly owned developments. Over the forthcoming year, a key objective is to add to our pipeline through development opportunities and partnerships with landowners, housebuilders, investment partners and registered housing providers. Alongside urban apartment developments, we are exploring single-family housing and affordable and social housing opportunities. The sale of all 24 homes at One Meadow, Eccleshill, to a registered housing provider in FY25 provided relevant delivery experience on which we can build. We will continue to assess opportunities by reference to their underlying returns, capital requirements and deliverability. Our people and operating platform We have continued the work begun in the previous year to align the size and cost of the organisation with our activities. The reduction in administrative expenses reflects a leaner operating platform, supported by specialist external consultants and delivery partners where appropriate. Following the year end, we moved into our new Manchester office at Northspring, Spring Gardens. In January 2026, we established ZPAS Limited, a property management venture in which Zentra holds a 51% interest. The venture is intended to strengthen the Group's residential lettings and management capability whilst limiting additional fixed overhead at Group level. We will continue to review our operating structure as the development and management pipeline evolves. Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Our focus remains on delivering quality homes in locations with established housing demand and on considering long-term resident needs as part of project design. Our previous delivery of family housing for a registered housing provider demonstrates how our activities can also support the supply of affordable homes. We continue to apply the Group's governance framework to risk management, investment decisions and relationships with our development partners. Priorities for the year ahead Our principal priorities for FY27 are: 1. Complete One Victoria, maintain progress on outstanding sales and oversee the realisation of the Group's investment. 2. Advance New Islington through the revised planning process, procurement and funding arrangements towards commencement of construction. 3. Add to the committed pipeline through new residential developments and development management opportunities, including appropriate partnerships in family and affordable housing. Outlook The restructuring of the Group has provided a more focused operating base, and the reduction in costs during FY26 is a further step in that process. Our next phase is centred on delivery: completing One Victoria, progressing New Islington and converting suitable new opportunities into a sustainable pipeline. We remain confident in the demand for well-located housing in our core markets and will continue to pursue growth with careful regard to capital, funding and execution risk. Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer 20 November 2026 Group's Financial Review Trading For the twelve months ended 30 June 2026, revenue decreased by GBP6.40m (79%) to GBP1.66m (FY25: GBP8.06m). The reduction reflects the transition from a year dominated by the realisation of legacy development inventory to a more fee-led operating model, with only GBP0.40m of development sales revenue recognised in FY26. Development management income increased by 17% to GBP0.89m, alongside GBP0.03m of other development income. FY26 FY25 Change Change Revenue GBPm GBPm GBPm % Development sales 0.40 6.65 (6.25) (94)% Development management 0.89 0.76 0.13 17% Other development income 0.03 - 0.03 100% Construction 0.11 0.39 (0.28) (72)% Property services and lettings 0.12 0.15 (0.04) (24)% Corporate 0.11 0.11 - - TOTAL 1.66 8.06 (6.40) (79)%

Development sales revenue in FY26 arose from the GBP0.40m disposal of the remaining land at Seaton House, Stockport, completed in December 2025. There were no residential unit completions in the year, compared with FY25 when development sales included 27 completed plots and other property disposals. The lower volume of development sales therefore reduced reported revenue significantly, but also changed the margin profile of the Group.

Development management revenue increased by GBP0.13m to GBP0.89m and was the Group's largest revenue stream. Income was generated from ongoing development management, sales and transaction services across the managed development portfolio, including One Victoria Manchester, Zentra Great Ducie Street and One Heritage Tower. Construction revenue was GBP0.11m (FY25: GBP0.39m), Property Services and Lettings revenue was GBP0.12m (FY25: GBP0.15m) and Corporate revenue was higher at GBP0.11m.

FY26 FY25 Change Change Statement of Comprehensive Income GBPm GBPm GBPm % Revenue 1.66 8.06 (6.40) (79%) Cost of sales (0.45) (8.35) 7.90 (95%) Gross Profit/(Loss) 1.21 (0.29) 1.50 Gross margin 72.7% (3.6)% Administration costs (1.96) (2.39) 0.43 (18%) Exceptional item - 1.41 (1.41) Operating Loss (0.75) (1.28) 0.53 41% Other income 0.03 - 0.03 100% Finance expense (0.52) (0.95) 0.43 (45%) Finance income 0.27 0.51 (0.24) (47%) Loss before taxation (0.97) (1.72) 0.75 44% Loss per share (pence) (2.5) (4.4) 1.9 42%

Trading Performance

Gross profit improved by GBP1.50m to GBP1.21m (FY25: gross loss of GBP0.29m), with the gross margin increasing to 72.7%. This reflects the significantly greater contribution from development management and service income, together with reduced exposure to low-margin legacy development sales. Cost of sales also includes a GBP0.06m reversal of a previous inventory write-down following the disposal of the remaining Seaton House land.

Administrative expenses reduced by GBP0.43m (18%) to GBP1.96m (FY25: GBP2.39m). The lower cost base reflects the restructuring and cost reduction measures implemented across FY25 and FY26, including reductions in salary, office and corporate costs. Professional and advisory costs remained an important component of the cost base given the Group's listed status, development activity and transactions undertaken during the year.

The operating loss reduced by GBP0.53m (41%) to GBP0.75m. This improvement was achieved despite FY25 benefiting from a GBP1.41m exceptional gain on the disposal of subsidiaries, which did not recur in FY26. Excluding that prior-year exceptional gain, the improvement in underlying operating performance was substantially greater.

Finance expense decreased by GBP0.43m (45%) to GBP0.52m, principally reflecting the reduction in third-party development finance following the completion and disposal of legacy projects. Finance income was GBP0.27m (FY25: GBP0.51m) and arose principally from the effective-interest accretion of the loan receivable associated with the One Victoria development. The resulting loss before taxation reduced by GBP0.75m (44%) to GBP0.97m (FY25: GBP1.72m).

Balance Sheet

Development inventory increased by GBP1.31m from GBP0.61m to GBP1.92m. The increase principally reflects the acquisition of the New Islington development site at Old Mill Street, Manchester for GBP1.425m in July 2025, together with subsequent development expenditure and capitalised interest. This was partly offset by the disposal of the remaining Seaton House land during the year.

The carrying value of the investment in associate increased by GBP0.24m to GBP3.75m (FY25: GBP3.51m), reflecting principally the effective-interest accretion of the One Victoria loan receivable. Trade and other receivables reduced to GBP0.35m (FY25: GBP0.72m), whilst cash and cash equivalents reduced to GBP0.03m (FY25: GBP0.95m).

The Group's negative equity position increased by GBP0.95m from GBP3.56m to GBP4.51m, principally reflecting the loss for the year. No dividends have been declared for FY26.

Liquidity

The Group's focus during FY26 moved from the realisation of legacy development inventory to investment in New Islington and the continued progression of its managed development portfolio. As a result, net debt increased by GBP2.76m from GBP7.60m to GBP10.36m at 30 June 2026.

Net cash used in operating activities was GBP2.38m (FY25: GBP3.51m inflow). The principal working-capital movement was the GBP1.31m increase in development inventory, together with the operating cost base during a year in which development sales were materially lower. By contrast, FY25 benefited from significant cash generation through the realisation of development inventory.

During the year, the Group received GBP2.22m of borrowing proceeds and repaid GBP0.62m of borrowings. Interest payments were GBP0.06m and lease liability payments were GBP0.06m, resulting in a net financing cash inflow of GBP1.47m. Closing cash was GBP0.03m.

At 30 June 2026, total borrowings were GBP10.39m. The principal balance was the GBP8.78m facility with OH UK Holdings Limited, which bears interest at 6%. Project-specific development finance of GBP0.84m was outstanding in respect of New Islington, alongside the GBP0.50m unsecured Loan Note and GBP0.27m of lease liabilities. In December 2025, OH UK Holdings Limited agreed to make a further GBP3.0m available if required, increasing the maximum aggregate funding available under its facility to GBP11.0m until receipt of the One Victoria loan receivable. The maturity of the GBP0.50m Loan Note was also extended until receipt of that loan receivable.

In summary, FY26 represents a further transition in the Group's financial profile. The substantial reduction in development sales reduced headline revenue, but the shift toward development management and service income produced a material improvement in gross margin and operating performance, while the acquisition of New Islington increased capital employed and net debt. The timing of development receipts and the management of liquidity therefore remain key areas of focus for the Board.

The Going Concern statement in the Annual Report sets out the Directors' assessment of the Group's ongoing prospects, including the principal assumptions and the material uncertainty identified.

Property Valuation

The Company's New Islington development site at Old Mill Street, Manchester, was independently valued by Jones Lang LaSalle Limited (JLL) on 11 March 2025 in accordance with the RICS Valuation - Global Standards (the Red Book).

The valuation assessed the market value of the property at GBP1.26 million, subject to the special assumption that planning permission had been granted for the proposed development.

Since the valuation date, the Company acquired the property for GBP1.425m and subsequently revised the proposed development scheme. The underlying construction cost assumptions have also changed, and the revised proposals remain subject to planning approval.

JLL has not undertaken a subsequent valuation of the property. Accordingly, the March 2025 valuation is presented as a historic independent assessment, reflecting the development proposals and assumptions applicable at that date, and should not be interpreted as representing the property's current market value.

The New Islington development is classified as inventory within the Group's financial statements and is measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value in accordance with IAS 2 Inventories (see Note 13), rather than being subject to periodic fair value remeasurement.

Risk Management and Principal Risks

The ability of the Group to operate effectively and achieve its strategic objectives is subject to a range of potential risks and uncertainties. The Board and the broader management team take a pro-active approach to identifying and assessing internal and external risks. The potential likelihood and impact of each risk is assessed and mitigation policies are set against them that are judged to be appropriate to the risk level. Management constantly updates plans and these are monitored by the Audit and Risk Committee and reported to the Board.

The principal risks that the Board sees as impacting the Group in the coming period are divided into six categories, and these are set out below together with how the Company mitigates such risks.

1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability.

2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group's operational and financial performance.

3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors, and suppliers.

4. People and culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees.

5. Finance and Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital.

6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability.

1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability

A risk exists that changes in the regulatory environment may affect the conditions and time taken to obtain planning approval and technical requirements including changes to Building Regulations or Environmental Regulations, increasing the challenge of providing quality homes where they are most needed. Such changes may also impact our ability to meet our margin or site return on capital employed (ROCE) hurdle rates (this ratio can help to understand how well a company is generating profits from its capital as it is put to use).

An inability to secure sufficient consented land and strategic land options at appropriate cost and quality in the right locations to enhance communities, could affect our ability to grow sales volumes and/or meet our margin and site ROCE hurdle rates. The Group mitigates against these risks by liaising regularly with experts and officials to understand where and when changes may occur.

In addition, the Group monitors proposals by Government to ensure that planning consents meet local requirements and exceed current and expected statutory requirements. The Group regularly reviews land currently owned, committed and pipeline prospects, underpinned with robust key business control where all land acquisitions are subject to formal appraisal and approved by the senior executive team.

2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group's operational and financial performance

A risk exists of failure to achieve excellence in construction, such as design and construction defects, deviation from environmental standards, or through an inability to develop and implement new and innovative construction methods. This could increase costs, expose the Group to future remediation liabilities, and result in poor product quality, reduced selling prices and reduced sales volumes.

To mitigate this, the Group liaises with technical experts to ensure compliance with all regulations around design and materials, along with external engineers through approved panels. It also has detailed build programmes supported by a robust quality assurance.

3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors, and suppliers

A risk exists that not adequately responding to shortages or increased costs of materials and skilled labour or the failure of a key supplier, may lead to increased costs and delays in construction. It may also impact our ability to achieve disciplined growth in the provision of high-quality homes.

The Group no longer participates in in-house construction of residential development projects. It is reducing its exposure to providing services for the development of Co-Living projects for customers and has also chosen an approach to the delivery of our development projects by appointing a principal contractor after a period of due diligence, which we believe will deliver the best shareholder value through cost certainty.

4. People and culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees

A risk exists that increasing competition for skills may mean we are unable to recruit and/or retain the best people. Having sufficient skilled employees is critical to delivery of the Company's strategy, whilst maintaining excellence in all of our other strategic priorities.

To mitigate this the Company has a number of People Strategy programmes which include development, training and succession planning, remuneration benchmarking against competitors, and monitoring of employee turnover, absence statistics and feedback from exit interviews.

5. Finance and Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital

A risk exists that lack of sufficient borrowing and surety facilities to settle liabilities and/or an ability to manage working capital, may mean that we are unable to respond to changes in the economic environment, and take advantage of appropriate land buying and operational opportunities to deliver strategic priorities.

To minimise this risk, the Group has a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure together with forecasting of working capital and external funding requirements. Management has stress tested the Group's resilience to ensure the funding available is sufficient. This process has regular management and Board attention to review the most appropriate funding strategy to drive the Company's growth ambitions. We have regular Treasury updates, and we gain market intelligence and the availability of finance from in-house and experienced sector Treasury advisers.

6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability

A risk exists that changes in the world and UK macroeconomic environment may lead to falling demand or tightened mortgage availability, upon which most of our customers are reliant, thus potentially reducing the affordability of our homes. This could result in reduced sales volumes and affect our ability to deliver targeted returns.

To mitigate this risk, the Group partners with a network of overseas agents, tapping into overseas investor and private individual demand and in particular in Hong Kong, China and Singapore with the majority of overseas purchasers being cash buyers. The Group continually monitors the market at Board, Executive Committee, and team levels, leading to amendments in the Group's forecasts and planning, as necessary. In addition, there are comprehensive sales policies, regular reviews of pricing in local markets and the development of good relationships with mortgage lenders. This is underpinned by a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure.

This Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 20 November 2026 and was signed on its behalf by:

Jason David Upton

Company registration number: 12757649

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Group and parent Company financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare Group and parent Company financial statements for each financial year. Under that law they are required to prepare the Company financial statements in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and applicable law and have elected to prepare the parent Company financial statements in accordance with FRS 101 and applicable law (UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice), including FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework.

Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and parent Company and of the Group's profit or loss for that period. In preparing each of the Group and parent Company financial statements, the Directors are required to:

- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; - make judgements and estimates that are reasonable, relevant, and reliable; - for the Group financial statements, state whether they have been prepared in accordance withinternational accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and, as regardsthe Group financial statements, UK adopted international accounting standards; - for the parent Company financial statements, state whether applicable UK accounting standards have beenfollowed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; - assess the Group and parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,matters related to going concern; and - use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Group or the parentCompany or to cease operations or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the parent Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the parent Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that complies with that law and those regulations.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

WEBSITE PUBLICATION

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

20 November 2026

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Zentra Group PLC

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Zentra Group plc (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2026, which comprise:

-- the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 30 June 2026;

-- the Consolidated and Parent Company statements of financial position as at 30 June 2026;

-- the Consolidated statements of cash flows for the year then ended;

-- the Consolidated and Parent Company statements of changes in equity for the year then ended; and

-- the notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies.

The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the financial statements is applicable law and UK-adopted international accounting standards. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the Parent Company financial statements is applicable law and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice).

In our opinion:

-- the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the ParentCompany's affairs as at 30 June 2026 and of the Group's loss for the period then ended;

-- the Group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK-adopted internationalaccounting standards;

-- the Parent Company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with United KingdomGenerally Accepted Accounting Practice; and

-- the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act2006.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and the Parent Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to note 3 in the financial statements, which indicates that Group and Parent Company are reliant on the repayment by Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited of GBP4.1m over a three month period commencing in February 2027 following the completion of their One Victoria development. There is a risk that if this is not received within expected timeframes the Group and Parent Company may not have sufficient cash resources to meet their liabilities as they fall due. As stated in note 3, these events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the Group's and Parent Company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included:

-- obtaining and agreeing the directors' going concern assessment to the Board approved cash flow forecast;

-- obtaining confirmation for the financing facilities including nature of facilities, repayment terms andcovenants to ensure that these facilities remain available;

-- testing the model used to prepare the forecasts to ensure that the formulae within the spreadsheet werearithmetically accurate;

-- considering the ability of other parties to repay loans due to the Group within the required timescales;

-- identifying timing of receipts and payments as the key assumptions inherent in the plan and consideredwhether timing of future revenue receipts were reasonable based on our knowledge of the ongoing activities of theentity;

-- Performed sensitivities on the key assumptions;

-- considering the feasibility of identified mitigating actions;

-- assessing the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements relating to the going concernposition of the group.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report.

Overview of our audit approach

Materiality

In planning and performing our audit we applied the concept of materiality. An item is considered material if it could reasonably be expected to change the economic decisions of a user of the financial statements. We used the concept of materiality to both focus our testing and to evaluate the impact of misstatements identified.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined overall materiality for the Group financial statements as a whole to be GBP123,000 (2025 GBP96,000), based on 1.9% of Group assets. Materiality for the Parent Company financial statements as a whole was set at GBP81,000 (2025: GBP72,000) based on 1.75% gross assets.

We use a different level of materiality ('performance materiality') to determine the extent of our testing for the audit of the financial statements. Performance materiality is set based on the audit materiality as adjusted for the judgements made as to the entity risk and our evaluation of the specific risk of each audit area having regard to the internal control environment. This is set at GBP86,100 (PY GBP72,000) for the group and GBP56,700 (PY GBP50,400) for the parent.

Where considered appropriate performance materiality may be reduced to a lower level, such as, for related party transactions and directors' remuneration.

We agreed with the Audit and Risk Committee to report to it all identified errors in excess of GBP6,150 (2025: GBP4,550). Errors below that threshold would also be reported to it if, in our opinion as auditor, disclosure was required on qualitative grounds.

Overview of the scope of our audit

Our Group audit was scoped by obtaining an understanding of the Group and its environment, including Group-wide controls, and assessing the risks of material misstatement at the Group level.

For one component we performed a full scope audit of the complete financial information. For the remaining components, we performed analytical reviews and other audit procedures on specific accounts within that component that we considered had the potential for the greatest impact on the significant accounts in the financial statements, either because of the size of these accounts or their risk profile. We also performed audit work on the consolidation adjustments.

Our scoping is based on the Group's consolidation structure. Audits of the components were performed at a materiality level calculated by reference to a proportion of Group materiality appropriate to the relative scale of the business concerned. We also audited the consolidation process itself.

The group audit team conducted the audit of all relevant components of the business. No component auditors were used during the audit process.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified. These matters included those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the Material uncertainty related to going concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

This is not a complete list of all risks identified by our audit.

Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of loan to associate Loan to associate (as per notes 4 and 15) amounted to GBP3,749,529 (2025: GBP3,507,572). Our work included the following: The loan to associate represents 58% of the -- Comparing the carrying amount of the loan to associate Group's assets. Due to its materiality in the with the relevant forecasts prepared by the borrower to return context of the parent Company and Group funds to the Group. This included consideration of the repayment financial statements, this is the area that had profile/cash waterfall of the borrower's funders. In addition, we the greatest effect on our Group audit. reviewed and challenged the forecasts of the borrower including assessing the costs to complete the underlying development properties and sale proceeds of currently unsold properties. Significant judgement is required in assessing -- We have also considered the disclosure of the recoverability and it is dependent on the value circumstances identified by management in respect of the carrying of proceeds generated from the sale of the value of the investments and intercompany loan receivable from the associate's underlying assets. associate.

Our audit procedures in relation to these matters were designed in the context of our audit opinion as a whole. They were not designed to enable us to express an opinion on these matters individually and we express no such opinion.

Other information

The directors are responsible for the other information contained within the annual report. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether this gives rise to a material misstatement in the financial statements themselves. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Opinion on other matter prescribed by the Companies Act 2006

In our opinion based on the work undertaken in the course of our audit

-- the information given in the strategic report and the directors' report for the financial year for whichthe financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and

-- the directors' report and strategic report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legalrequirements.

Matters on which we are required to report by exception

In light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and the Parent Company and their environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the directors' report.

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters where the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

-- adequate accounting records have not been kept by the parent company, or returns adequate for our audithave not been received from branches not visited by us; or

-- the parent company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

-- certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

-- we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit.

Responsibilities of the directors for the financial statements

As explained more fully in the directors' responsibilities statement set out on page 31, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the Parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in line with our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatements in respect of irregularities, including fraud. The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud is detailed below:

We obtained an understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks within which the Group and Parent operates, focusing on those laws and regulations that have a direct effect on the determination of material amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The laws and regulations we considered in this context were the Companies Act 2006. We assessed the required compliance with these laws and regulations as part of our audit procedures on the related financial statement items.

In addition, we considered provisions of other laws and regulations that do not have a direct effect on the financial statements but compliance with which might be fundamental to the Company's ability to operate or to avoid a material penalty. We also considered the opportunities and incentives that may exist within the Company for fraud. The laws and regulations we considered in this context for the UK operations were UK planning permission and building regulations, Taxation legislation and Employment legislation.

We identified the greatest risk of material impact on the financial statements from irregularities, including fraud, to be the override of controls by management, misstatement of income, recoverability of development costs in excess of land value, and the recoverability of the loan from associate. Our audit procedures to respond to these risks included enquiries of management about their own identification and assessment of the risks of irregularities and sample testing of journals. We also reviewed and challenged accounting estimates and assumptions used by management for the going concern assessment, recoverability of development costs, recoverability of loans, existence of revenue and revenue cut off, in order to verify that the calculations and models were reasonable and free of biases. We selected a sample of transactions around the year end to verify that revenue cut off had been applied correctly and also a sample of transactions throughout the period to ensure existence.

Owing to the inherent limitations of an audit, there is an unavoidable risk that we may not have detected some material misstatements in the financial statements, even though we have properly planned and performed our audit in accordance with auditing standards. We are not responsible for preventing non-compliance and cannot be expected to detect non-compliance with all laws and regulations.

These inherent limitations are particularly significant in the case of misstatement resulting from fraud as this may involve sophisticated schemes designed to avoid detection, including deliberate failure to record transactions, collusion or the provision of intentional misrepresentations.

A further description of our responsibilities is available on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our auditor's report.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

Michael Jayson

(Senior Statutory Auditor)

For and on behalf of

Crowe U.K. LLP

Statutory Auditor

Manchester

20 November 2026

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ending 30 June 2026

Year to Year to GBP unless stated Notes 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Revenue 6,7 1,661,671 8,059,117 Cost of sales (453,083) (8,351,170) Cost of sales - segments (515,690) (8,204,840) Cost of sales - impairment reversal/(charge) 6,13 62,607 (146,330) Gross profit/(loss) 1,208,588 (292,053) Administration expenses 8 (1,961,270) (2,394,379) Exceptional item 14 - 1,406,468 Operating loss for the year (752,682) (1,279,964) Gain on investments 6 30,000 - Finance expense 10 (518,231) (948,502) Finance income 15 275,867 507,572 Loss before taxation for the year (965,046) (1,720,894) Taxation 11 (186) 21,131 Loss after taxation for the year (965,232) (1,699,763) Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent (954,553) (1,699,763) Non-controlling interests (10,679) - Loss after taxation for the year (965,232) (1,699,763) Other comprehensive income 20 - - Total comprehensive loss for the year (965,232) (1,699,763) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the parent (954,553) (1,699,763) Non-controlling interests (10,679) - Total comprehensive loss for the year (965,232) (1,699,763) Weighted average shares in issue over the period 38,678,333 38,678,333 Basic loss per share (GBpence) (2.5) (4.4) Diluted loss per share (GBpence) (2.5) (4.4)

The accompanying notes on pages 42 to 68 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2026

30 June 2026 GBP unless stated Notes 30 June 2025 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 316,747 103,006 Investments 20 30,000 - 346,747 103,006 Current assets Inventory - developments 13 1,922,754 610,395 Investment in and loan to associate 15 3,749,529 3,507,572 Trade and other receivables 16 349,643 722,772 Cash and cash equivalents 27,920 947,351 6,049,846 5,788,090 TOTAL ASSETS 6,396,593 5,891,096 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Provisions 16,846 - Borrowings 18 8,936,859 7,941,713 8,953,705 7,941,713 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 498,420 899,950 Borrowings 18 1,453,112 605,347 1,951,532 1,505,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,905,237 9,447,010 EQUITY Share capital 22 386,783 386,783 Share premium 22 4,753,325 4,753,325 Capital contribution reserve 2,092,343 2,092,343 Share-based payment reserve 23 10,086 - Retained earnings (11,740,551) (10,788,365) Equity attributable to owners of the parent (4,498,014) (3,555,914) Non-controlling interests (10,630) - TOTAL EQUITY (4,508,644) (3,555,914) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 6,396,593 5,891,096

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 November 2026 and were signed on its behalf by:

Jason David Upton

Company registration number: 12757649

The accompanying notes on pages 42 to 68 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ending 30 June 2026

Year to Year to GBP unless stated Notes 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss for the year (752,682) (1,279,964) Adjustments for: Profit on disposal of subsidiaries 14 - (1,406,468) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 44,770 8,732 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8, 12 51,245 68,841 Share-based payment reserve 10,086 - Non-cash credit on lease disposal (51,017) - Exclude interest receivable from working capital 18,772 - Other non-cash movements 7,988 - Amortisation of intangible asset 8 - 1,680 Movement in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 373,128 (237,165) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1,312,359) 6,704,686 (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (401,530) (70,264) Other non-cash movements in third party borrowings 18 (402,348) 4,352,262 Other non-cash movements in related party borrowings - (4,629,058) Other movements in working capital 29,302 - Cash inflow/ (outflow) from operations (2,384,645) 3,513,282 Taxation received/(paid) - 21,131 Net cash generated from/(used in operating) activities (2,384,645) 3,534,413 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment 12 (22,229) (3,375) Interest received 14,354 - Net cash used in investing activities (7,875) (3,375) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (59,534) (285,688) Proceeds from third party borrowings 18 2,220,642 2,850,870 Repayment of third party borrowings 18 (624,793) (4,552,445) Proceeds of related party borrowing 18 - 352,015 Repayment of related party borrowings 18 - (949,977) Payments made in relation to lease liabilities 12 (63,226) (86,623) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities 1,473,089 (2,671,848) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (919,431) 859,190 Opening cash and cash equivalents 947,351 88,161 Closing cash and cash equivalents 27,920 947,351

The accompanying notes on pages 42 to 68 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ending 30 June 2026

Share Share Retained Total Capital contribution Share-based payment GBP unless stated reserve reserve NCI capital premium earnings Equity Balance at 01 July 386,783 4,753,325 2,092,343 - (10,788,365) - (3,555,914) 2025 Loss for the - - - - (954,553) (10,679) (965,232) period Share-based payment - - - 10,086 - - 10,086 Other movements - - - - 2,367 49 2,416 Balance at 30 June 386,783 4,753,325 2,092,343 10,086 (11,740,551) (10,630) (4,508,644) 2026

For the year ended 30 June 2025

Share Share Retained Total Capital contribution GBP unless stated reserve capital premium earnings Equity Balance at 01 July 2024 386,783 4,753,325 - (9,088,602) (3,948,494) Loss for the period - - - (1,699,763) (1,699,763) - (1,699,763) (1,699,763) Total comprehensive loss for the year Loan waiver - - 2,092,343 - 2,092,343 Balance at 30 June 2025 386,783 4,753,325 2,092,343 (10,788,365) (3,555,914)

The accompanying notes on pages 42 to 68 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2026

1. Reporting entity

Zentra Group PLC (the "Company") (Company number: 12757649) is a public limited company, limited by shares, incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of its registered office and its principal place of trading is Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester, M2 2BQ. The principal activity of the company and subsidiaries is that of property development and development management.

These consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") as at the end of the financial year to 30 June 2026 comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries. A full list of companies consolidated in these Financial Statements can be found in Note 27.

2. Measuring convention

The financial statements are prepared on the historical cost basis.

3. Basis of preparation

The Group's financial statements have been prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with international accounting standards in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards ("UK-adopted IFRS"). The Company has elected to prepare its parent company financial statements in accordance with FRS 101. These are presented on pages 69 to 75. The material accounting policies are set out in note 5. The accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these group Financial Statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 20 November 2026.

Segment reporting

The Group operates in three operating segments, each managed by a senior manager who sits on the Group's management team. In addition to these, there is a corporate segment which covers central operations. The following is a summary of the operations for each reportable segment.

Reportable segments Operations Developments Internally managed development activities including the sales of completed developments and Co-Living property management fee Construction Construction services provided to an internally owned and managed development Property Services Property letting and management services Corporate Head office, corporate service fee income and other costs

Management has determined the Group's operating segments based on the information reviewed by Senior Management to make strategic decisions. The chief operating decision maker is the Senior Management Team, comprising the Executive Director and the Department Directors. The information presented to the Senior Management Team includes reports from all functions of the business as well as strategy, financial planning, succession planning, organisational development and Company-wide policies.

There are various levels of integration between Development and Construction. This integration involves the services that Construction undertakes on the developments on behalf of the Development segment.

The Group's primary measure of financial performance for segments is the operating profit or loss in the period.

Going concern

The Directors have assessed the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, having reviewed cash flow forecasts to 31 December 2027, including reasonably plausible downside scenarios. Following this assessment, the Directors consider that the going concern basis of preparation remains appropriate.

The Group anticipates significant cash receipts associated with the One Victoria development, including recovery of its GBP4.1m loan receivable over a three-month period starting in February 2027. These receipts are expected to follow practical completion of the development, which has experienced delays following the insolvency of the original principal contractor. Whilst a replacement contractor has been appointed and works are progressing, uncertainty remains over the timing of practical completion and the consequential release of funds to the Group.

The Directors have considered the Group's existing funding arrangements and available financial support in reaching their conclusion. However, the uncertainty regarding the timing of the One Victoria cash receipts represents a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Notwithstanding this uncertainty, the Directors remain satisfied that preparation of the financial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate.

4. Use of judgements and estimation uncertainty

The Board has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts in the financial statements. These are reviewed regularly, taking account of historical experience and other factors considered reasonable in the circumstances. Actual outcomes may differ from the estimates and assumptions applied.

Critical accounting judgements

- Going concern: The Directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements ona going concern basis. This judgement takes account of the Group's cash flow forecasts, the timing of anticipatedproject receipts and the continued availability of funding. Further details are provided in Note 3. - Identification of related parties: In determining whether an entity constitutes a related party, theDirectors consider the nature and substance of the relationship, rather than solely its legal form, in accordancewith IAS 24 Related Party Disclosure. This assessment includes consideration of whether control, joint control orsignificant influence exists, having regard to the relevant provisions of IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statementsand other applicable accounting standards. The Directors review the relevant ownership arrangements, governancerights and other circumstances in reaching their conclusions.

Key sources of estimation uncertainty

- Effective interest rate of loan receivable: During FY25, the Group acquired a loan receivable of GBP4.1million for consideration of GBP3.0 million. The loan is measured at amortised cost under IFRS 9 FinancialInstruments, using the effective interest method.

The calculation of the carrying amount and the recognition of finance income depend on estimates of timing and amount of expected repayments, principally linked to completion of the One Victoria development. Changes in these estimates could materially affect the carrying amount of the loan receivable and the finance income recognised. The Directors regularly review expected cashflows and recoverability regularly, with any required adjustments recognised in accordance with IFRS 9.

- Recoverability of loan receivable from associate:

The Group's loan receivable from Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited is subject to the expected credit loss requirements of IFRS 9. Management considers the associate's financial position, forecast development cashflows, expected realisations and the timing of repayment when assessing the loan's recoverability and any impairment allowance required.

- Valuation of development inventory: The Group's inventory principally comprises land acquired fordevelopment, together with directly attributable costs incurred in connection with the acquisition, planning anddevelopment of individual sites. Such costs include land acquisition costs, qualifying borrowing costs and initialplanning permission fees.

Inventory is stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. In assessing net realisable value, management prepares detailed appraisals for each development, incorporating estimates of anticipated sales proceeds and the costs necessary to complete and realise the development. These appraisals are reviewed periodically and updated to reflect management's assessment of prevailing market conditions and development progress.

The determination of net realisable value involves significant estimation uncertainty, particularly in relation to the estimation of future selling prices, costs to complete developments, development timelines and costs to sell. These assumptions are inherently uncertain and may be affected by changes in economic conditions, market demand, property prices, construction costs and planning requirement.

Management's assessment of net realisable value is based on the best information available at the reporting date. However, actual outcomes may differ from those anticipated, and changes in the underlying assumptions may result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of inventory in future reporting periods.

The Directors consider that the carrying value of development inventory represents a reasonable estimate of its recoverable value at the reporting date, having regard to the appraisals undertaken and the assumptions applied.

Measurement of fair values

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities.

The Group has an established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. The board has overall responsibility for overseeing all significant fair value measurements.

The board in conjunction with departmental directors regularly reviews significant unobservable inputs and valuation adjustments. If third party information, such as broker prices or pricing services, is used to measure fair values, then the board assesses the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that these valuations meet the requirements of the Standards, including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which the valuations should be classified.

Significant valuation issues are reported to the Group's audit committee.

When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses observable market data as far as possible. Fair values are categorised into different levels in fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

-- Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

-- Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset orliability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).

-- Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservableinputs)

If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or liability fall into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement.

The Group recognises transfer between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

5. Material accounting policies

Basis of consolidation

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group 'controls' any entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases.

Transactions eliminated on consolidation

Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised income and expenses (except for foreign currency transaction gains or losses) arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity-accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group's interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.

Interests in equity-accounts investees

The Group's interests in equity-accounted investees comprise interests in associates.

Associates are those entities in which the Group has significant influence, but not control or joint control, over the financial and operating policies.

Interests in associates are accounted for using the equity method. They are initially recognised at cost, which includes transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, the consolidated financial statements include the Group's share of the profit or loss and OCI of equity-accounted investees, until the date on which significant influence or joint control ceases.

Loans to associates are measured on an amortised cost basis under the effective interest rate method.

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing net profit or loss for the year attributable to the owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing the net profit or loss attributable to the owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion of all the dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

Revenue

Revenue is recognised when the performance obligation associated with the sale is completed or as the performance obligation is completed over time where appropriate. The transaction price comprises the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, net of value added tax, rebates and discounts and after eliminating sales within the Group. Revenue and gross profit are recognised as follows (note 7):

a. Developments

Revenue from housing sales is recognised in profit or loss when control is transferred to the customer. This is deemed to be when title of the property passes to the customer on legal completion and the performance obligation associated with the sale is completed.

b. Property services and developments

Management fees are recognised as revenue in the period to which they relate when performance obligations are fulfilled based on agreed transaction prices. Variable performance fees are estimated based on the expected value and are only recognised over time as performance obligations are fulfilled when progress can be measured reliably and to the extent that a significant reversal of revenue in a subsequent period is unlikely.

c. Construction services

The Group primarily operates under cost plus margin agreements and therefore revenue is recognised when the relevant cost has been incurred.

d. Corporate income

The Group generates a monthly Co-Living management fee for services provided relating to day-to-day administration and office space. These fees are recognised as revenue in the period to which they relate when performance obligations are fulfilled based on agreed transaction prices.

Cost of sales

The Group determines the value of inventory charged to cost of sales based on the total budgeted cost of developing a site. Once the total expected costs of development are established, they are allocated to individual plots to achieve a standard build cost per plot. Cost of sales represent cost for purchase of land, construction costs, consultant costs, utilities cost and other related direct costs.

To the extent that additional costs or savings are identified as the site progresses, these are recognised over the remaining plots unless they are specific to a particular plot, in which case they are recognised in profit or loss at the point of sale.

Finance income

Interest income on bank deposits is recognised on an accruals basis. Also included in interest receivable are interest and interest-related payments the Group receives on other receivables and external loans., as well as interest earned from its investment in associate adopting the Effective Interest Method under IFRS 9.

Finance costs

Borrowing costs are recognised on an accruals basis and are payable on the Group's borrowings and lease liabilities. Also included are the amortisation of fees associated with the arrangement of the financing.

Specific or general borrowing costs are capitalised if they are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period to get ready for sale. The Group considers that its inventories are qualifying assets.

Leases

The Group as a lessee

The Group assesses at inception whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A lease exists if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

The Group assessment includes whether:

- the contract involves the use of an identified asset; - the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of the assetthroughout the contract period; and - the Group has the right to direct the use of the asset.

At the commencement of a lease, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset along with a corresponding lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The lease term comprises the non-cancellable period of the contract, together with periods covered by an option to extend the lease where the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option based on operational needs and contractual terms. Subsequently, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability and reducing it by the lease payments made. The lease liability is remeasured when the Group changes its assessment of whether it will exercise an extension or termination option.

Right-of-use assets are initially measured at cost, comprising the initial measurement of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, estimated asset retirement obligations, lease incentives received and initial direct costs. Subsequently, right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses, and are adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability. Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis over the length of the lease.

Right-of-use assets are presented within non-current assets in property, plant and equipment, and lease liabilities are included in current liabilities (borrowings) and non-current liabilities (borrowings) depending on the length of the lease term.

Provisions

Provisions are recognised where the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation arising from a past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, and the amount can be reliably estimated. Provisions are measured at the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the obligation at the reporting date, discounted where the effect of the time value of money is material.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation, and accumulated impairment losses.

Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or valuation of assets less their residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method. The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at each year end, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.

The gain or loss on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset as is recognised in the profit or loss.

Depreciation is provided at the following annual rates to write off each asset over its estimated useful life:

Fixtures and fittings 15% on cost

Office equipment 15% on cost

Motor vehicles 25% on cost

Financial instruments

Financial assets

Financial assets are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost, fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") or, where applicable, fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"), in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

Financial assets held for the collection of contractual cash flows representing solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, subject to expected credit loss requirements.

Investments in equity instruments are measured at fair value. For equity investments not held for trading, the Group may make an irrevocable election at initial recognition to present subsequent changes in fair value in other comprehensive income. Dividends are normally recognised in profit or loss, and accumulated fair value movements recognised in other comprehensive income are not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss on disposal.

Equity investments for which this election has not been made are measured at FVTPL, with fair value movements recognised in profit or loss.

Impairment of financial assets

The Group assesses on a forward-looking basis the expected credit loss associated with its financial assets carried at amortised cost. The impairment methodology applied depends on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk. For trade receivables, the Group applies the simplified approach permitted by IFRS 9, which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the receivables.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are measured at amortised cost, less any loss allowance.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash held by the Group and short-term bank deposits with an original maturity of three months or less from inception and are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value.

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities are initially recognised at fair value and measured at amortised cost.

Derecognition

Financial assets

The Group derecognises a financial asset when:

- the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire; or - it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which either: - substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred; or - the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and itdoes not retain control of the financial asset.

Financial liabilities

The Group derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled, or expire. The Group also derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different, in which case a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value.

On derecognition of a financial liability, the difference between the carrying amount extinguished and the consideration paid (including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed) is recognised in profit or loss.

Borrowings

Borrowings are allocated to either specific or general borrowings and initially recognised at fair value, net of transaction costs incurred and subsequently measured at amortised cost. Specific or general borrowing costs are capitalised if they are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for sale. These are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale.

All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are measured at amortised cost. When the acquisition of land has deferred payment terms a land creditor is recognised. Payables are discounted to present value when repayment is due more than one year after initial recognition or the impact is material.

Customer deposits

Customer deposits are recorded as deferred income on receipt and released to profit or loss when the related revenue is recognised.

Equity instruments

An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Group after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Group are recorded as the proceeds are received, net of direct issue costs.

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Any incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.

The Group also recognises loans waived by its ultimate controlling party in a Capital Contribution Reserve within equity.

Inventory - developments

Inventories are initially stated at cost and held at the lower of this initial amount and net realisable value. Costs comprise direct materials and, where applicable, direct labour and those overheads that have been incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition.

Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price based on intended use less all estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in marketing, selling and distribution. Land is recognised in inventory when the significant risks and rewards of ownership have been transferred to the Group.

Non-refundable land option payments are initially recognised in inventory. They are reviewed regularly and written off to profit or loss when it is probable that the option will not be exercised.

Taxation

The tax charge represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax.

Current tax

The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the period. Taxable profit differs from profit before tax as reported in the profit or loss because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years, and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date.

Deferred tax

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised.

Such assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit.

Deferred tax liabilities are also recognised for taxable temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future.

Deferred tax is measured on a non-discounted basis using the tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered. Deferred tax is charged or credited to the profit or loss, except when it relates to items charged or credited directly to other comprehensive income or equity, in which case the deferred tax is also dealt with in other comprehensive income or equity.

Share-based payments

The Company operates equity-settled share-based payment arrangements through a Company Share Option Plan. Equity-settled share-based payments are measured at fair value at the grant date and recognised as an expense over the vesting period, with a corresponding credit to the share-based payment reserve. The cumulative expense recognised reflects the Group's estimate of the number of awards expected to vest in respect of non-market service conditions.

6. Operating segments

The Group operates four segments: Developments, Construction, Property Services and Corporate.

The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies described in note 5.

All the revenues generated by the Group were generated within the United Kingdom and further detail is contained within note 7.

Segment information for these businesses is presented below. Segment operating profit or loss is used as a measure of performance as management believe this is the most relevant information when evaluating the performance of a segment.

For the financial year to 30 June 2026

GBP unless stated Developments Construction Property services and Corporate Total Lettings Revenue 1,317,218 116,342 116,111 112,000 1,661,671 Cost of sales (386,113) (112,504) (17,073) - (515,690) Inventory reversal/ 62,607 - - - 62,607 (impairment) Gross (loss)/profit 993,712 3,838 99,038 112,000 1,208,588 Depreciation and amortisation - - - (51,245) (51,245) Right-of-use derecognition - - - (27,015) (27,015) Administration expenses (498,110) - (104,890) (1,280,010) (1,883,010) Operating (loss)/profit 495,602 3,838 (5,852) (1,246,270) (752,682) Gain on investments - - - 30,000 30,000 Finance expense - - - (518,231) (518,231) Finance income - - - 275,867 275,867 Taxation - - - (186) (186) (Loss)/Profit for the year 495,602 3,838 (5,852) (1,458,634) (965,232)

For the financial year to 30 June 2025

GBP unless stated Developments Construction Property services and Corporate Total Lettings Revenue - developments 7,408,459 386,654 152,004 112,000 8,059,117 Cost of sales - developments (7,779,843) (367,912) (57,085) - (8,204,840) Inventory reversal/ (146,330) - - - (146,330) (impairment) Gross profit/(loss) (517,714) 18,742 94,919 112,000 (292,053) Depreciation and amortisation - - - (70,522) (70,522) Administration expenses (640,508) - (115,254) (1,568,095) (2,323,857) Exceptional item 1,406,468 - - - 1,406,468 Operating (loss)/profit 248,246 18,742 (20,335) (1,526,617) (1,279,964) Finance expense (310,090) - - (638,412) (948,502) Finance income - - - 507,572 507,572 Taxation - - - 21,131 21,131 (Loss)/Profit for the year (61,844) 18,742 (20,335) (1,636,326) (1,699,763)

7. Revenue

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Revenue 1,317,218 7,408,459 Developments Development sales 400,000 6,653,344 Development management 886,762 755,115 Other income 30,456 - Construction 116,342 386,654 Property Services and Lettings 116,111 152,004 Corporate 112,000 112,000 1,661,671 8,059,117 Cost of sales (323,506) (7,926,173) Developments Development sales (386,113) (7,779,843) Impairment reversal/(charge) 62,607 (146,330) Construction (112,504) (367,912) Lettings services (17,073) (57,085) (453,083) (8,351,170) Gross profit/(loss) 1,208,588 (292,053)

Developments

Development sales in the year arose from the disposal of the remaining land at Seaton House, Stockport for GBP400,000. There were no residential unit completions from Group-owned developments during the year, reflecting the disposal of a number of the Group's legacy development assets and subsidiaries in the prior year.

Development management income was generated principally from arrangements with customers across the managed development portfolio, including One Heritage Tower Limited, Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited in respect of the One Victoria development, and OH UK Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries:

-- One Heritage Tower Limited: the Group generated approximately GBP0.42m of revenue during the year (2025:GBP0.16m), comprising ongoing development management fees and a transaction fee of GBP0.35m recognised followingcompletion of the Tower freehold disposal in March 2026.

-- Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited / One Victoria: the Group generated approximately GBP0.36m of revenue,comprising GBP0.28m of development management fees (2025: GBP0.23m) and GBP0.08m of sales-related fees arising onapartment exchanges during the year (2025: 0.08m).

-- OH UK Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries: the remaining development management revenue aroseprincipally from management and service arrangements, including transaction-related fees.

No revenue has been recognised in respect of contingent profit-share elements of development management agreements where the associated variable consideration remains subject to significant uncertainty.

Construction

Construction revenue was GBP0.12m (2025: GBP0.39m) and arose principally from cost-plus design and build works undertaken for Robin Hood Property Development Limited, together with smaller amounts of construction and project management work undertaken for other customers. The reduction compared with the prior year reflects the continued winding down of the Group's construction activities.

Property Services and Lettings

Property Services and Lettings generated revenue of GBP0.12m (2025: GBP0.15m). Revenue was principally derived from property management fees, generally calculated by reference to gross rental income collected on behalf of clients, together with tenant-find, transaction and other ancillary property management services. During the latter part of the year the Group also commenced property management activities through ZPAS Limited, its 51% owned subsidiary.

Corporate

Corporate revenue was GBP0.11m (2025: GBP0.11m) and arose from service agreements for the provision of administration, reporting, shared office facilities and other central support services.

Revenue is measured based on the consideration specified in a contract with a customer. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control over a good or service to a customer.

The following table provides information about the nature and timing of the satisfaction of performance obligations in contracts with customers, including significant payment terms, and related revenue recognition policies.

Type of Nature and timing of satisfaction of product/ performance obligations, including significant Revenue recognition policies service payment terms Housing sales Revenue from housing sales is recognised in profit or loss when control is transferred to the customer. Development management recognition is split into three elements: management fee, arrangement fees and a profit share on a final transaction. Management fee Proceeds received on the sale of trading properties are recognised when control of the property transfers to the buyer, i.e. the buyer has the The performance obligation is that the Group remains the development manager on the site and undertakes the scope of works in the agreement. Payment is due on a monthly basis ability to direct the use of the property and the right to after the service has been undertaken. the cash inflows and outflows generated by it. This generally occurs on completion. Development management Revenue for the management fee is recognised monthly as long as the Group continues to be the development manager during the relevant calculation period. Assuming that the Group continues to be the development Arrangement fee manager the Group will look to recognise income from a profit share once the costs and proceeds of a particular site can be reliably estimated and unlikely to be reversed. The performance obligation is at the point that the service is completed. Payment is due after completion. Profit share Assuming that the Group has performed the scope of works effectively (its performance obligation), it is entitled to a share of the profits at the end of the project. The payment for this is made at the end of the project. No warranties are provided. The Group operates contracts where it charges based on a cost incurred plus margin basis. Revenue is recognised at the point that the cost is incurred. Construction Revenue is recognised when the associated cost is revenue incurred. Invoices are raised at the end of the month in which the cost is incurred, and payment is generally made within 30 days of the invoice being raised. The Group offers property management services to external landlords. These services are linked to a percentage of the gross rental collected and any additional services undertaken. Management fees are recorded as income over time in the year in which the services are rendered. Property Services - Revenue from management fees is recognised over time because the landlords benefit from the services as soon as they are rendered by the Group. The actual service provided during each reporting period is determined using Management cost incurred as the input method. Revenue is recognised fees and Other income is recognised at the point that at the point the service is completed for other services. other the service is completed. services Payments for these services are made within 90 days of the service being undertaken. The Group provides services, which include Corporate administration, reporting, risk management, Revenue is recognised monthly as long as the Group revenue shared office space and other services, to continues to provide the service during the relevant customers. Revenue is recognised for the calculation period. period in which the service is undertaken.

8. Administration expenses

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Staff costs 1,201,818 1,294,137 Depreciation and amortisation 51,245 70,522 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, including right-of-use assets 44,770 - Auditors' remuneration 69,000 66,000 Other administration expenses 594,437 963,720 1,961,270 2,394,379

9. Staff costs and employees

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 The aggregate remuneration comprised: - Wages and salaries 959,295 1,135,124 - National insurance 117,952 125,522 - Pension costs 124,571 33,491 1,201,818 1,294,137 Average number of employees 16 21

10. Finance costs

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Interest charged on lease liabilities 3,703 6,154 Interest expense on borrowings 514,528 942,348 518,231 948,502

11. Taxation

The Group has generated a loss before taxation in the current and prior financial years. No current UK corporation tax charge arises for the year ended 30 June 2026, with the total tax charge of GBP186 relating entirely to deferred tax.

The taxation charge for the year is GBP186 (2025: credit of GBP21,131), comprising a deferred tax charge arising from temporary differences in respect of fixed assets.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Loss before tax (965,046) (1,720,894) Tax using the UK corporate tax rate of 25% (2025: 25%) (241,261) (430,224) Gross income not taxable - (1,401,432) Gross non-deductible expenses 15,644 1,116,456 Tax losses and other tax adjustments for which no deferred tax asset was 225,556 807,233 recognised Adjustments to tax charge in respect of previous periods - (21,640) Adjustments to tax charge in respect of previous periods' deferred tax 247 (91,524) Total taxation charge/(credit) 186 (21,131)

Unrecognised deferred tax assets

The Group has accumulated tax losses and other deductible temporary differences for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised. The underlying unused tax losses and deficits are summarised below:

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Trading losses carried forward 6,767,966 6,359,306 UK property business losses carried forward 178,341 178,341 Non-trade loan relationship deficits carried forward 658,499 659,305 Total unused tax losses and deficits 7,604,806 7,196,952

The Group also has other deductible temporary differences and pre-trading expenditure for which deferred tax assets have not been recognised.

Deferred tax assets have not been recognised as there is insufficient evidence that future taxable profits will be available against which the losses and deductible temporary differences can be utilised. The unused tax losses do not generally have fixed expiry dates, although their utilisation remains subject to the relevant statutory restrictions and the continuation of qualifying activities.

12. Property, plant and equipment

As at 30 June 2026

Right Office GBP unless stated Fixtures and fittings Plant and equipment Total of use Equipment Cost At 30 June 2025 433,880 34,624 75,379 1,202 545,085 Additions 287,655 1,794 20,434 - 309,883 Disposals (433,880) (3,220) (71,605) - (508,705) At 30 June 2026 287,655 33,198 24,208 1,202 346,263 Accumulated depreciation At 30 June 2025 377,156 18,663 45,890 370 442,079 Charge for the period 35,220 5,162 10,662 200 51,245 Disposals (406,863) (2,488) (54,455) - (463,806) At 30 June 2026 5,512 21,337 2,097 570 29,517 Carrying amount At 30 June 2025 56,724 15,961 29,489 832 103,006 At 30 June 2026 282,143 11,861 22,111 632 316,747

As at 30 June 2025

Right Office GBP unless stated Fixtures and fittings Plant and equipment Total of use Equipment Cost At 30 June 2024 442,612 33,626 73,714 490 550,442 Additions - 998 1,665 712 3,375 Disposals (8,732) - - - (8,732) At 30 June 2025 433,880 34,624 75,379 1,202 545,085 Accumulated depreciation At 30 June 2024 324,656 13,517 34,729 336 373,238 Charge for the period 52,500 5,146 11,161 34 68,841 Disposals - - - - - At 30 June 2025 377,156 18,663 45,890 370 442,079 Carrying amount At 30 June 2024 117,956 20,109 38,985 154 177,204 At 30 June 2025 56,724 15,961 29,489 832 103,006

Right of use asset

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Amount recognised in the statement of financial position: Right of use Buildings 282,143 56,724 282,143 56,724 Lease liability Non-current 159,338 - Current 112,437 105,348 271,775 105,348 Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Amount recognised in the statement of comprehensive income: Depreciation on right of use building 35,220 52,498 Interest expense 3,703 (6,154) Amount recognised in the statement of cash flow: Lease payments made 63,226 86,623

Break options

The lease for the office has an option to break the lease after 3 years. The right-of-use asset has been calculated on the assumption that the break clause is taken up in June 2029.

Following the year end, the Group completed its relocation to new office premises at Northspring, Spring Gardens, Manchester. The new lease commenced in June 2026, and the associated right-of-use asset and lease liability have therefore been recognised in the financial statements at 30 June 2026.

13. Inventory - developments

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Residential developments - Land 1,572,861 533,444 - Construction and development costs 226,299 18,700 - Capitalised interest 123,595 58,251 1,922,754 610,395

The key estimates in assessing the carrying value of development inventory are the expected selling value of the completed development and the estimated costs required to complete the development. These estimates are based on the latest development appraisals, current market information and management's assessment of construction, professional and other directly attributable costs, including appropriate contingencies.

During the year, borrowing costs of GBP116,995 were capitalised within development inventory, principally in relation to the New Islington development. These costs relate to specific development financing arrangements, including the Hampshire Trust Bank facility, which bears interest at 10.8% per annum.

At 30 June 2026, the Group's development inventory principally relates to the New Islington development at Old Mill Street, Manchester. The carrying amount reflects management's assessment of the lower of cost and net realisable value based on the latest development appraisal and estimated costs to complete.

Also during the year, the remaining land at Seaton House was disposed of, resulting in the reversal of GBP62,607 of previously recognised inventory impairment. The release was recognised as a reduction in cost of sales.

14. Exceptional Item

There were no items classified as exceptional during the year ended 30 June 2026.

During the prior period, on 22 November 2024 the Group disposed of four subsidiaries - One Heritage Oscar House, One Heritage Lincoln House, One Heritage Bank Street and One Heritage St Petersgate Limited - to OH UK Holdings Limited for consideration of GBP5m. The consideration was settled through the transfer of existing borrowings. The transaction resulted in a profit on disposal of GBP1,406,468 which was presented as an exceptional item in the year ended 30 June 2025.

The calculation of the prior-year profit on disposal was as follows:

GBP unless stated OH Oscar House OH Lincoln House OH Bank Street OH St Petersgate Total Net assets at 30 June 2024 (899,936) 801,450 (1,984,069) (1,132,926) (3,215,481) Trading movement (216,650) 30,213 (34,419) (46,498) (267,354) Total (1,116,586) 831,663 (2,018,488) (1,179,424) (3,482,835) Intercompany write-off 3,083,093 202,718 2,621,503 1,169,053 7,076,367 Net assets at 22 November 1,966,507 1,034,381 603,015 (10,371) 3,593,532 2024 Consideration 5,000,000 Net assets disposed (3,593,532) Profit on disposal 1,406,468

15. Investment in associate and loan receivable

Nature of Investment

On 22 November 2024, the Group made an investment in Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited, a related-party associate of the Group.

Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited is engaged in property development, including the acquisition, development and sale of residential and commercial real estate, which is considered strategic to the Group's longer-term activities.

The Group exercises significant influence over Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited but does not have control.

Name of associate Relationship Principal place of business / country of Ownership Voting rights incorporation interest Zentra Great Ducie Street Associate Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester, 30% 30% Limited UK, M2 2BQ

Accounting Treatment

The Group holds a 30% equity interest in Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited, which is accounted for as an investment in an associate.

Separately, the Group holds a loan receivable from the associate with a contractual principal amount of GBP4,099,970. This loan was acquired for consideration of GBP2,999,970 and is accounted for as a financial asset measured at amortised cost under IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, using the effective interest method.

At 30 June 2026, the carrying amount of the loan receivable was GBP3,749,499 (30 June 2025: GBP3,507,542), while the carrying amount of the equity investment was GBP30 (30 June 2025: GBP30). The combined carrying amount of GBP3,749,529 is presented within current assets in the consolidated statement of financial position.

Finance income of GBP241,957 (2025: GBP507,542) was recognised during FY26 from the effective-interest accretion of the loan receivable. This amount relates specifically to the One Victoria loan receivable and forms part of the Group's total finance income of GBP275,867 (2025: GBP507,572) recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

Reconciliation of investment in associate

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Opening 3,507,572 - Initial recognition of loan receivable - 3,000,000 Increase/(decrease) to equity investment in associate - 30 Accretion of loan receivable under the effective interest method 241,957 507,542 Closing 3,749,529 3,507,572

At 30 June 2026, the combined carrying amount of the Group's equity investment and loan receivable in respect of the associate was GBP3,749,529 (30 June 2025: GBP3,507,572).

Summarised financial information of the associate

The following table presents summarised financial information for Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited, based on its financial information for the year ended 30 June 2026.

GBP 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Current assets 38,639,297 35,477,809 Non-current assets - - Current liabilities (4,203,317) (2,452,628) Non-current liabilities (37,093,357) (33,049,364) Net liabilities (2,657,377) (24,183) Revenue - - Loss from continuing operations (2,633,194) (15,049) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss (2,633,194) (15,049)

Dividends Received

No dividends were received from the associate during the year (30 June 2025: nil).

Profit or Loss and OCI impact

Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited incurred a post-tax loss of GBP2.63 million for the year ended 30 June 2026, of which the Group's 30% share was approximately GBP0.79 million. The Group's equity investment in the associate is nominal and the impact of applying the equity method to that equity interest is therefore immaterial to the Group financial statements. The separately recognised loan receivable is accounted for under IFRS 9 and is not considered to form part of the Group's net investment in the associate for the purposes of applying the equity method. Accordingly, no material share of the associate's loss has been recognised in the year. The Group's share of losses not recognised at 30 June 2026 was approximately GBP0.79 million.

Fair value

The associate is a private company, and there is no quoted market price for the Group's investment. Accordingly, the fair value of the investment has not been disclosed.

16. Trade and other receivables

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Other debtors 179,028 420,196 Other prepayments and accrued income 76,018 95,289 Related party receivables 94,597 207,287 349,643 722,772

Related party receivables of GBP94,597 (30 June 2025: GBP207,287) comprise amounts outstanding from transactions undertaken in the ordinary course of business with Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited and other related parties. Further details of the Group's related parties are set out in note 24.

Other debtors include GBP159,939 (30 June 2025: GBP252,980) relating to taxation recoverable under the Construction Industry Scheme, which was received after the reporting date.

Other prepayments and accrued income comprise prepaid operating costs and amounts accrued in respect of services and other expenditure relating to future periods.

The Group has assessed the expected credit losses associated with its financial receivables at the reporting date. Based on management's assessment of the counterparties, historical collection experience and other relevant information, no material expected credit loss provision has been recognised at 30 June 2026.

17. Capital management

The Group defines capital as the Group's shareholder equity and borrowings. The Group's policy is to maintain a strong capital base so as to maintain, investor, creditor and market confidence and to sustain future development of the business. Management monitors the return on capital, as well as the level of external debt in the business.

The Group monitors capital using a ratio of 'net debt' to shareholder equity. Net debt is calculated as total borrowings (as shown in the statement of financial position) less cash and cash equivalents. The Group's policy is to maintain a net debt-to-equity ratio below 3.0. However, as the Group reported negative shareholders' equity in both the current and prior years, the ratio is not considered meaningful and has therefore not been presented.

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Total borrowings 10,389,971 8,547,060 Less: cash and cash equivalents (27,920) (947,351) Net debt 10,362,051 7,599,709 Total equity (4,508,644) (3,555,914) Net debt to equity ratio N/A N/A

18. Loans and borrowings

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Non-current Lease liability (note 12) 159,338 - Other borrowings 8,777,521 7,941,713 8,936,859 7,941,713 Current Lease liability (note 12) 112,437 105,347 Loan 1,340,675 500,000 1,453,112 605,347 Total borrowings 10,389,971 8,547,060

During the year, the Group entered into a loan facility with Hampshire Trust Bank Limited in connection with the New Islington, Manchester development. At 30 June 2026, the amount outstanding under the facility was GBP840,675. The loan bears interest at 10.8% per annum and is due to mature in January 2027.

The Group also has an unsecured loan note with a carrying amount of GBP500,000 at 30 June 2026. On 30 December 2025, the maturity date of the loan note was extended from 14 March 2026 until the Group receives repayment of its loan receivable from the One Victoria development in Manchester. The loan note bears interest at 6% per annum.

OH UK Holdings Limited Facility

At 30 June 2026, the Group had borrowings of GBP8,777,521 from OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK") under an unsecured loan facility. The facility bears interest at 6% per annum and had a contractual maturity date of 31 December 2026 at the reporting date, which was subsequently extended to 31 December 2027.

On 30 December 2025, OHUK agreed to make a further GBP3.0 million available to the Group if required, increasing the maximum aggregate funding available under the facility to GBP11.0 million until the Group receives repayment of its loan receivable from the One Victoria development in Manchester.

Terms and repayment schedule

The terms and conditions of outstanding loans are as follows:

30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Maturity Fair Fair Carrying Nominal interest GBP unless stated Currency rate Carrying amount Date value value Amount Hampshire Trust Bank GBP 10.8% Jan 27 840,675 840,675 - - Limited OH UK Holdings Limited GBP 6.0% Dec 27 8,777,521 8,777,521 7,941,713 7,941,713 Loan Note GBP 6.0% * 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000 10,118,196 10,118,196 8,441,713 8,441,713

* On 30 December 2025, the maturity date of the GBP500,000 Loan Note was extended from 14 March 2026 until the Group receives repayment of its loan receivable from the One Victoria development in Manchester.

Reconciliation of movements of liabilities to cash flows from financing activities

Lease GBP unless stated Other loans and borrowings Total liabilities Balance as at 01 July 2025 8,441,713 105,347 8,547,060 Changes from financing cash flows Proceeds of third party borrowings 2,220,642 - 2,220,642 Repayment of third party borrowings (624,793) - (624,793) Proceeds from related party borrowings - - - Repayment of related party borrowings - - - Interest paid - - - Payment of lease liabilities - (63,226) (63,226) Total changes from financing cash flows 1,595,849 (63,226) 1,532,623 Other changes Liability related Movement in third party borrowings (402,348) 224,844 (177,504) Movement in related party borrowings - - - Interest expense 484,425 3,703 488,128 Reclassification and other items (1,443) 1,107 (336) Total liability-related other changes 80,634 229,654 310,288 Total equity-related other changes Balance as at 30 June 2026 10,118,196 271,775 10,389,971 Lease GBP unless stated Other loans and borrowings Total liabilities Balance as at 01 July 2024 16,772,534 202,754 16,975,288 Changes from financing cash flows Proceeds of third party borrowings 2,850,870 - 2,850,870 Repayment of third party borrowings (4,552,445) - (4,552,445) Proceeds from related party borrowings 352,015 - 352,015 Repayment of related party borrowings (949,977) - (949,977) Interest paid (285,688) - (285,688) Payment of lease liabilities - (86,623) (86,623) Total changes from financing cash flows (2,585,225) (86,623) (2,671,848) Other changes - - - Liability related Movement in third party borrowings 4,352,262 - 4,352,262 Movement in related party borrowings (11,057,144) - (11,057,144) Interest expense 959,286 (10,784) 948,502 Total liability-related other changes (5,745,596) (10,784) (5,756,380) Total equity-related other changes Balance as at 30 June 2025 8,441,713 105,347 8,547,060

19. Trade and other payables

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Trade payables 101,957 213,013 Accruals 321,791 448,427 Related party payable 1,723 112,334 Other payable 41,061 - Tax payable 9,644 55,528 PAYE payable 22,245 70,648 498,420 899,950

Trade payables and accruals relate to amounts payable at the reporting date for services received during the period.

At 30 June 2026, the Group owed GBP1,723 (30 June 2025: GBP112,334) to related parties. Further details of related parties can be found in note 24 to the financial statements.

The Group has financial risk management policies in place to ensure that all payables are paid within the credit timeframe.

20. Financial instruments - fair value and risk management

Fair values

For all financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value, the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value.

During the year, the Company acquired 30,000 ordinary shares in Aram Advisors Limited as non-cash consideration under an agreement relating to the launch of the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange. The investment is unquoted and is included within non-current financial assets at a carrying amount of GBP30,000 (2025: GBPnil).

Financial risk management

The Group has exposure to the following risks arising from financial instruments:

-- Credit risk

-- Liquidity risk

-- Market risk

Risk management framework

The Group's Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The Audit and Risk Committee is responsible for developing and monitoring the Company's risk management policies. The Committee reports regularly to the Board of Directors on its activities.

The Group's risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Company, to set appropriate risk limits and controls to monitor risks. Risk management policies and systems are reviewed regularly to reflect changes in market conditions and the Group's activities. The Company, through its training and management standards and procedures, aims to maintain a disciplined and constructive control environment in which all employees understand their roles and obligations.

The Company's Audit and Risk Committee oversees how management monitors compliance with the Company's risk management policies and procedures and reviews the adequacy of the risk management framework in relation to the risks faced by the Company.

Credit risk

Credit risk arises principally from amounts due from associates, related parties and other counterparties. Management assesses recoverability by considering the financial position of counterparties, contractual terms, expected cash flows and relevant project developments. Expected credit losses are assessed in accordance with IFRS 9.

The significant concentrations of credit risk are to related parties (refer note 24).

The carrying amount of financial assets represents the Group's maximum exposure to credit risk at the reporting date assuming that any security held has no value.

Cash and cash equivalents

The Group held cash and cash equivalents of GBP27,920 at 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: GBP947,351). Cash balances are held with established banking institutions and are monitored as part of the Group's treasury and liquidity management arrangements.

Guarantees

The Company's policy is to provide financial guarantees only for subsidiaries' liabilities. At 30 June 2026, the Company had no guarantees on issue (30 June 2025: GBPnil).

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group is unable to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group manages this risk through regular monitoring of actual and forecast cash flows, including detailed short-term cash flow forecasts and longer-term forecasts prepared for going concern purposes. The Group's funding arrangements comprise loan facilities, development finance and other borrowings. Management regularly reviews available liquidity, forecast funding requirements and the contractual maturity of its financial liabilities.

Future borrowing requirements are forecast on a monthly basis and the Group actively monitors available liquidity against forecast requirements. At 30 June 2026, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of GBP27,920 and remained reliant on the funding facility provided by OH UK Holdings Limited as an important source of liquidity.

The Group's principal borrowing facility is provided by OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK"). At 30 June 2026, the facility had a contractual maturity date of 31 December 2026, but the Group held an existing contractual right to extend the maturity without requiring further lender approval. Management intended to exercise this right at the reporting date and, prior to approval of these financial statements, the maturity was extended to 31 December 2027. Accordingly, the borrowing has been classified as non-current. Management's cash flow forecasts assume continued access to OHUK funding as required during the assessment period, within the agreed facility limit. The Group also has borrowings from Hampshire Trust Bank and lease liabilities, the contractual maturity profile of which is set out below:

As at 30 June 2026 1-2 2-5 5+ GBP unless stated Carrying amount Total Within 1 year years years Years Non-derivative financial liabilities Unsecured loan note 500,000 510,000 510,000 - - - Other borrowings 9,618,196 10,461,136 893,638 9,567,498 - - Lease payables 271,775 295,238 116,035 99,226 79,977 - Trade payables 498,234 498,234 498,234 - - - 10,888,205 11,764,608 2,017,907 9,666,724 79,977 - As at 30 June 2025 1-2 2-5 5+ GBP unless stated Carrying amount Total Within 1 year years years Years Non-derivative financial liabilities Unsecured loan note 500,000 522,500 522,500 - - - Other borrowings 7,941,713 8,689,888 - 8,689,888 - - Lease payables 105,347 105,347 105,347 - - - Trade payables 899,950 899,950 899,950 - - - 9,447,010 10,217,685 1,527,797 8,689,888 - -

Market risk

Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices, including interest rates, foreign exchange rates and equity prices, will affect the Group's financial position or performance. The Group's borrowings are predominantly subject to fixed interest rates, and its exposure to foreign currency transactions is limited. The Group also holds an unquoted equity investment with a carrying value of GBP30,000 at 30 June 2026. The Directors consider the Group's overall exposure to market risk to be limited.

Interest rate risk management

The Group has a policy to have fixed interest rate borrowings where possible. Where this is not possible, the Group will look to hedge interest variability if cost effective.

Interest rate sensitivity

The Group's exposure to variable interest rates arises principally from its development finance facility with Hampshire Trust Bank Limited. Other principal borrowing arrangements, including the OHUK facility and unsecured loan note, bear fixed rates of interest. Management monitors interest rate movements and their potential impact on financing costs and cash flows.

21. Directors' remuneration

Taxable Pension Pension Total Total GBP unless stated Salary Salary Taxable benefits benefits benefits benefits remuneration remuneration Year ended 30 June 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 2026 2026 2025 Jason Upton 97,525 134,450 555 494 57,850 10,041 155,930 144,985 David Izett 30,000 30,000 - - - - 30,000 30,000 Jeremy Earnshaw 25,000 25,000 - - - - 25,000 25,000 152,525 189,450 555 494 57,850 10,041 210,930 199,985

Share-based payments

In addition to remuneration disclosed above, the Group recognised a share-based payment expense of approximately GBP3,716 in respect of share options granted to Jason Upton under the Company's CSOP during the year. Further details of the scheme are set out in Note 23.

Bonus payments

No bonuses were paid to Directors in the year ending 30 June 2026 (30 June 2025: GBPnil).

Pension benefits

Pension benefits comprise Employer contributions into the Group's defined contribution pension scheme. In FY25, they include the impact of salary sacrifice (employee contributions are taken from pre-tax pay and paid in conjunction with the employer contribution).

22. Share capital

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Share capital (1p per share) 386,783 386,783 Share premium 4,753,325 4,753,325 5,140,108 5,140,108

All shares issued by the Company are ordinary shares and have equal voting and distribution rights. The total shares in issue as at 30 June 2026 is 38,678,333 (30 June 2025: 38,678,333) and are fully paid up.

23. Share-based payment reserve

The Company operates an equity-settled Company Share Option Plan ("CSOP").

On 8 September 2025, the Company granted 2,781,818 share options with an exercise price of 2.75 pence per share, equal to the market price of the Company's shares at the grant date. The options vest after three years of continued service and have a contractual life of ten years. There are no market-based performance conditions attached to the awards.

Number of options Weighted average exercise price Outstanding at 1 July 2025 - - Granted during the year 2,781,818 2.75p Forfeited during the year (709,091) 2.75p Outstanding at 30 June 2026 2,072,727 2.75p Exercisable at 30 June 2026 - -

The weighted average remaining contractual life of the options outstanding at 30 June 2026 was approximately 9.2 years.

The fair value of the options granted was determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The principal assumptions used were as follows:

Assumption Value Share price at grant date 2.75p Exercise price 2.75p Expected life 6 years Expected volatility 70% Risk-free interest rate 4.25% Expected dividend yield Nil

Expected volatility was estimated by reference to peer-group volatility for comparable listed companies.

The grant date fair value was approximately 1.81 pence per option.

During the year one employee ceased employment and 709,091 options were forfeited. The estimate of awards expected to vest was revised accordingly.

The share-based payment expense recognised during the year was GBP10,086 (2025: GBPnil), with a corresponding credit to the share-based payment reserve.

24. Related parties

Parent and ultimate controlling party

At the reporting date 53.84% of the shares are held by GKU Holdings (UK) Limited ("GKU"). One Heritage Holding Group Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is considered the ultimate controlling party through its 100% ownership of One Heritage Property Development Limited which owns 100% of GKU.

Transactions with key management

Key management personnel compensation comprised the following:

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Short term employee benefits 390,121 479,001 Share-based payments 6,370 - 396,491 479,001

Compensation of the Group's key management personnel, excluding Directors, comprises short-term employee benefits and share-based payments. Directors' remuneration is separately disclosed in Note 21.

Other related party activity

The Group's principal related parties during the year included Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited ("ZGDS"), an associate in which the Group holds a 30% interest, Robin Hood Property Development Limited ("RHPD"), One Heritage Tower Limited ("OHT"), and One Heritage Property Rental Limited ("OHPR") and its subsidiaries. Transactions between entities within the consolidated Group have been eliminated on consolidation.

During the year, the Group provided development management and sales-related services to ZGDS, generating approximately GBP0.36m of revenue (2025: GBP0.31m), and construction-related services to RHPD, generating GBP0.10m (2025: GBP0.33m). Development management and transaction-related services to OHT generated approximately GBP0.42m (2025: GBP0.16m), while management, property services and construction-related services to OHPR and its subsidiaries generated approximately GBP0.02m (2025: GBP0.02m).

Finance income recognised on the loan receivable from ZGDS amounted to GBP241,957 (2025: GBP507,542).

During the year, the Group undertook treasury activities on behalf of One Heritage Tower Limited and One Heritage Property Rental Limited. These arrangements involved the receipt and administration of funds, including GBP0.14 million received from a company controlled by a director of the Company, and payments totalling GBP1.26 million made on behalf of One Heritage Tower Limited and One Heritage Property Rental Limited. The GBP0.14 million was received in connection with arrangements to settle One Heritage Tower Limited's liabilities and did not establish a direct lending relationship with the Group.

Outstanding balances with related parties at the reporting date were as follows:

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Loan receivable from ZGDS 3,749,499 3,507,542 Other related party receivables 94,597 207,287 Other related party payables 1,723 112,334

The loan receivable from ZGDS is measured at amortised cost under IFRS 9, with further details provided in Note 15. Other related party receivables and payables arise from ordinary trading activities and are included in Notes 16 and 19 respectively.

During the prior year, a loan waiver of GBP2.09m by One Heritage Property Development Limited was recognised as a capital contribution.

25. Events after the reporting date

On 7 July 2026, the Group agreed with Hampshire Trust Bank Limited to extend the maturity of its GBP0.84 million development finance facility relating to the New Islington development from July 2026 to January 2027.

On 29 July 2026, Torsion Construction Limited ("Torsion"), the main contractor on the One Victoria development undertaken by Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited ("the Developer"), entered administration. Following the appointment of the administrators, the Developer terminated Torsion's appointment and, on 30 July 2026, entered into a letter of intent with AC1 Construction Limited ("AC1") to undertake principal contractor duties and progress the remaining works while the terms of a replacement building contract were finalised.

On 25 September 2026, the Developer entered into a replacement building contract with AC1 for completion of the remaining works. Practical completion of the development is currently expected in the last quarter of 2026.

The Group holds a 30% equity interest in the Developer and a loan receivable with a contractual value of GBP4.1 million. Based on the information available at the date of approval of these financial statements, the Directors do not consider these events to have a material adverse effect on the recoverability of the Group's loan receivable.

On 20 November 2026, the maturity of the Group's funding facility with OH UK Holdings Limited was extended to 31 December 2027. At 30 June 2026, GBP8.78 million was outstanding under the facility. The extension provides continued access to funding under the existing facility over the Group's going concern assessment period.

26. New Standards and amendments to Standards

New and amended standards

The Group has applied all new and amended accounting standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the year ended 30 June 2026. The adoption of these amendments has not had a material impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements.

New standards and amendments issued but not effective for the current annual period

A number of new standards and amendments to existing standards have been issued but are not mandatory for the Group for the year ended 30 June 2026 and have not been early adopted.

IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. IFRS 18 replaces IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and introduces new requirements principally relating to the structure of the statement of profit or loss, management-defined performance measures and enhanced principles for aggregation and disaggregation. The Group is assessing the impact of the new standard on the presentation and disclosure of its financial statements.

Other amendments becoming effective in future reporting periods include amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 relating to the classification and measurement of financial instruments and contracts referencing nature-dependent electricity, together with Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards - Volume 11. The Group does not currently expect these amendments to have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements.

27. Disclosures relating to subsidiary undertakings

The Company's subsidiaries and other related undertakings at 30 June 2026 are listed below. All Group entities are included in the consolidated financial results. All companies listed below undertake all of their activity in the United Kingdom.

The share capital of each of the companies, where applicable, comprises ordinary shares unless otherwise stated.

Company name Business activity Company number Ownership Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited * Property developer 11982934 100.0% Zentra Churchgate Limited * Development company 12114319 100.0% Zentra Red Brick Limited * Property services 13178461 100.0% Zentra Property Services Limited * Property services 13426415 100.0% One Heritage Seaton House Limited * Development company 13520340 100.0% Zentra Construction Limited * Construction company 13761479 100.0% Zentra Victoria Road Limited * Development company 14172104 100.0% Zentra New Islington Limited * Development company 16269250 100.0% ZPAS Limited* Property services 16952164 51.0% St Petersgate Building Management Limited Dormant 13979905 100.0%

There are loans between these entities, which are all interest free and repayable on demand.

The registered office of each of the Company's subsidiaries is the same as that of the Company.

* These subsidiaries are exempt from the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 relating to the audit of individual accounts by virtue of Section 479A of that Act.

Company statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2026

As at 30 June As at 30 June GBP unless stated Notes 2026 2025 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets 20 30,000 - Investments in subsidiary C2 - - 30,000 - CURRENT ASSETS Investment in associate 15 3,749,929 3,507,572 Debtors C3 870,246 683,559 4,620,175 4,191,131 Creditors: amounts falling within one year C4 (3,648,011) (3,347,418) Net current assets 972,165 843,713 Total assets less current liabilities 1,002,165 843,713 Net assets 1,002,165 843,713 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 22 386,783 386,783 Share premium account 22 4,753,325 4,753,325 Share-based payment reserve 10,086 - Profit and loss account (4,148,029) (4,296,395) Total shareholders' funds 1,002,165 843,713

As permitted by Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, Zentra Group plc has not presented its own Income Statement. The profit after taxation of the Company for the financial year was GBP148,366 (2025: GBP851,223).

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 November 2026 and were signed on its behalf by:

Jason David Upton

Company registration number: 12757649

The accompanying notes on pages 71 to 75 form an integral part of the financial statements

Company statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 30 June 2026

Called up Share Shareholders GBP unless stated SBP reserve Retained earnings share capital premium Funds Balance at 1 July 2025 386,783 4,753,325 - (4,296,395) 843,713 Profit for the period - - - 148,366 148,366 Share-based payments - - 10,086 - 10,086 Balance at 30 June 2026 386,783 4,753,325 10,086 (4,148,029) 1,002,165

For the year ended 30 June 2025

Called up Share Shareholders GBP unless stated SBP reserve Retained earnings share capital premium Funds Balance at 1 July 2024 386,783 4,753,325 - (5,147,618) (7,510) Profit for the period - - - 851,223 851,223 Balance at 30 June 2025 386,783 4,753,325 - (4,296,395) 843,713

The accompanying notes on pages 71 to 75 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Notes to the Company financial statements

For the year ended to 30 June 2026

C1. Accounting policies

The following accounting policies have been applied consistently in dealing with items which are considered material in relation to the financial statements, except as noted below.

General information

Zentra Group plc is a public limited company, limited by shares, incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 on 21 July 2020. The address of its registered office and principal place of trading is Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester, M2 2BQ. The principal activity of the Company is a property development holding company. The Company does not have any employees.

Basis of preparation

These financial statements were prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework ("FRS 101").

In preparing these financial statements, the Company applies the recognition, measurement and disclosure requirements of international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 ("Adopted IFRSs") but makes amendments where necessary in order to comply with Companies Act 2006 and has set out below where advantage of the FRS 101 disclosure exemptions has been taken.

Under Section s408 of the Companies Act 2006 the Company is exempt from the requirement to present its own profit and loss account.

In these financial statements, the Company has applied the exemptions available under FRS 101 in respect of the following disclosures:

- Cash Flow Statement and related notes; - Certain disclosures regarding revenue; - Certain disclosures regarding leases; - Disclosures in respect of transactions with wholly owned subsidiaries; - Disclosures in respect of capital management; - The effects of new but not yet effective IFRSs; - Disclosures in respect of the compensation of Key Management Personnel; and - Disclosures of transactions with a management entity that provides key management personnel services tothe Company.

As the consolidated financial statements include the equivalent disclosures, the Company has also taken the exemptions under FRS 101 available in respect of the following disclosures:

- Certain disclosures required by IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement and the disclosures required by IFRS 7Financial Instrument Disclosures.

Going concern

The Company does not trade independently and relies on the wider Group for its ongoing funding requirements. Accordingly, the Directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in conjunction with their assessment of the Group.

The Directors consider it appropriate to prepare the Company financial statements on a going concern basis. However, consistent with their assessment of the Group, they have identified a material uncertainty associated with the timing of cash receipts from the One Victoria development, which may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Further details are provided in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.

Measuring convention

The financial statements are prepared on the historical cost.

Significant judgements

The principal judgement relating to going concern is the expected timing of cash receipts arising from the One Victoria development. The Directors have considered this uncertainty alongside the Company's available funding arrangements in concluding that the going concern basis remains appropriate. Further details are provided in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.

Financial guarantees

A financial guarantee contract is initially recognised at fair value. At the end of each subsequent reporting period, financial guarantees are measured at the higher of:

- The amount of the loss allowance, and - The amount initially recognised less cumulative amortisation, where appropriate.

The amount of the loss allowance at each subsequent reporting period equals the 12-month expected credit losses. However, where there has been a significant increase in the risk that the specified debtor will default on the contract, the calculation is for lifetime expected credit losses.

Investment in subsidiary

Investment in subsidiaries are stated at cost less impairment and loans to subsidiaries are stated at amortised cost less impairment.

Impairment

The carrying amounts of the Company's non-financial assets are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists, then the asset's recoverable amount is estimated.

The recoverable amount of an asset or cash-generating unit is the greater of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. For the purpose of impairment testing, assets that cannot be tested individually are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generates cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or groups of assets (the Cash-Generating Unit "CGU").

An impairment loss is recognised if the carrying amount of an asset or its CGU exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised in respect of CGUs are allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the units, and then to reduce the carrying amounts of the other assets in the unit (group of units) on a pro rata basis.

In respect of other assets, impairment losses recognised in prior periods are assessed at each reporting date for any indications that the loss has decreased or no longer exists. An impairment loss is reversed if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount. An impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised.

C2. Investment in subsidiaries

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited - - - -

The Company assesses its investment in subsidiaries for indicators of impairment by reference to the financial performance and position of the underlying entities, including their budgets, development progress, forecast profitability and estimated recoverable amounts.

The investment in Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited was fully impaired in the prior financial year, with an impairment charge of GBP2,750,100 recognised in FY25. At 30 June 2026, management reassessed the recoverable amount of the investment and concluded that no reversal of the previously recognised impairment was appropriate. Accordingly, the carrying amount of the investment remains GBPnil (2025: GBPnil).

The share capital of each of the companies, where applicable, comprises ordinary shares unless otherwise stated.

Company name Jurisdiction Company number Ownership Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited England and Wales 11982934 100.0%

Below is a list of the key subsidiaries of Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited.

Company name Jurisdiction Company number Ownership Zentra Churchgate Limited England and Wales 12114319 100.0% Zentra Red Brick Limited England and Wales 13178461 100.0% Zentra Property Services Limited England and Wales 13426415 100.0% One Heritage Seaton House Limited England and Wales 13520340 100.0% Zentra Construction Limited England and Wales 13761479 100.0% Zentra Victoria Road Limited England and Wales 14172104 100.0% Zentra New Islington Limited England and Wales 16269250 100.0%

C3. Debtors: amounts receivable within one year

30 June 2026 30 June 2025 GBP unless stated Amounts owed by Group undertakings 817,545 635,204 Other debtors 100 3,242 Prepayments 52,601 45,113 870,246 683,559

Amounts owed by Group undertakings include management fees of GBP810,000 (30 June 2025: GBP630,000) receivable from Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited for services provided by the Company.

C4. Creditors: amounts falling within one year

GBP unless stated 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Trade and other payables 55,319 44,137 Accruals 85,000 87,522 Loan note 500,000 500,000 Financial guarantee provision 769,788 834,758 Other creditors 9,926 36,967 Amounts owed to related parties 2,227,978 1,842,826 3,648,011 3,346,210

Amounts owed to related parties include GBP1,841,565 (30 June 2025: GBP1,841,565) payable to Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited. The balance arose in connection with the Company's investment in Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited. The amount is interest free and repayable on demand.

The unsecured Loan Note bears interest at 6% per annum. On 30 December 2025, the Company agreed to extend its maturity date from 14 March 2026 until the Group receives repayment of its loan receivable from the One Victoria development.

C5. Audit exemption taken for subsidiaries

The following subsidiaries are exempt from the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 relating to the audit of individual accounts by virtue of Section 479A of that Act. Under the Act the Company has undertaken guarantees for all outstanding liabilities to which the subsidiary company is subject at the end of the financial year to which the guarantee relates, until they are satisfied in full.

Company name Company number Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited 11982934 Zentra Churchgate Limited 12114319 Zentra Red Brick Limited 13178461 Zentra Property Services Limited 13426415 One Heritage Seaton House Limited 13520340 Zentra Construction Limited 13761479 Zentra Victoria Road Limited 14172104 Zentra New Islington Limited 16269250

The registered office of each of the Company's subsidiaries is the same as that of the Company.

C6. Events after the reporting date

On 29 July 2026, Torsion Construction Limited ("Torsion"), the main contractor on the One Victoria development undertaken by Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited ("the Developer"), entered administration. Following the appointment of the administrators, the Developer terminated Torsion's appointment and, on 30 July 2026, entered into a letter of intent with AC1 Construction Limited ("AC1") to undertake principal contractor duties and progress the remaining works while the terms of a replacement building contract were finalised.

On 25 September 2026, the Developer entered into a replacement building contract with AC1 for completion of the remaining works. Practical completion of the development is currently expected in the last quarter of 2026.

The Company holds a 30% equity interest in the Developer and a loan receivable with a contractual value of GBP4.1 million. Based on the information available at the date of approval of these financial statements, the Directors do not consider these events to have a material adverse effect on the recoverability of the Company's loan receivable.

C7. Related party disclosures

Directors' remuneration

The Directors of the Company were paid through Zentra Property Development (UK) Limited, a subsidiary.

Taxable Pension Pension Total Total GBP unless stated Salary Salary Taxable benefits benefits benefits benefits remuneration remuneration Year ended 30 June 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 2026 2026 2025 Jason Upton 97,525 134,450 555 494 57,850 10,041 155,930 144,985 David Izett 30,000 30,000 - - - - 30,000 30,000 Jeremy Earnshaw 25,000 25,000 - - - - 25,000 25,000 152,525 189,450 555 494 57,850 10,041 210,930 199,985

Bonus payments

During the year Jason Upton received a bonus payment of GBPnil (FY 2025: GBPnil), David Izett GBPnil (FY 2025: GBPnil) and Jeremy Earnshaw GBPnil (FY 2025: GBPnil).

Pension benefits

Pension benefits comprise Employer contributions into the Group's defined contribution pension scheme.

Guarantees

The Company provides guarantees in respect of certain subsidiary liabilities, including those associated with the audit exemption arrangements described in Note C5. At 30 June 2026, the Company recognised a financial guarantee provision of GBP769,788 (2025: GBP834,758), reflecting its assessment of the exposure arising from subsidiary obligations. The Company had no separate guarantees outstanding to banks in respect of credit facilities at the reporting date.

Parent and ultimate controlling party

At the reporting date 53.84% of the shares are held by GKU Holdings (UK) Limited ("GKU"). Two other shareholders hold more than 5.0% of the shares in the Company.

One Heritage Holding Group Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is considered the ultimate controlling party through its 100% ownership of One Heritage Property Development Limited, which owns 100% of GKU.

Other related party activity

Details of the Group's related-party transactions and outstanding balances are disclosed in Note 24 to the consolidated financial statements. Amounts owed by and to Group undertakings in the Company financial statements are included in Notes C3 and C4 respectively.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: FR TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 450423 EQS News ID: 2439878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2439878&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)