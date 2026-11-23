The $70 million Series A round takes the total capital raised by Agon to $100 million, valuing the company at $450 million.

The round was led by Northzone, alongside other existing investors, including Lakestar, XYZ, Lux Capital, Global Founders Capital, and Speedinvest.

The UK Sovereign AI Fund and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund ('NSSIF') have invested together for the first time.

Agon Chairman David Helgason has increased his investment, while Roelof Botha has joined as a new investor.

The funding will accelerate Agon's mission to build Europe's foundational AI infrastructure and train the physical foundation models required for the era of agentic warfare.

Agon, the European defence AI company, has raised $70 million in its Series A round, to develop the infrastructure to train, validate and orchestrate autonomous defence systems.

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Tristam Constant, Agon Co-Founder and CEO

The raise values the company at $450 million and is one of the largest European defence technology Series A rounds of 2026. It takes the total capital raised by Agon to $100 million, following its $30 million seed round earlier this year.

The round was led by Northzone, alongside other existing investors, including Lakestar, XYZ, Lux Capital, Global Founders Capital, Speedinvest, alongside new investment from the UK Sovereign AI Fund and NSSIF. This is the first time the two UK Government-backed strategic investment funds have invested together. The UK Sovereign AI Fund is Britain's sovereign venture fund dedicated to scaling British AI companies, while NSSIF is the UK Government's deep-tech venture capital fund for national security and defence, focused on strategically important dual-use technologies.

Agon Chairman David Helgason, founder of Unity Technologies and an existing investor, has increased his investment, while Roelof Botha, the former global leader of Sequoia Capital, and who serves on the boards of SpaceX and Unity, has joined as a new investor.

The investment will accelerate Agon's ambition to establish the European defence AI lab, developing the foundational infrastructure and AI models to create superior autonomous defence capabilities.

Tristam Constant, Co-Founder and CEO of Agon, said: "Europe is in an AI arms race as we enter the era of agentic warfare: intelligent agents and machines that will need to understand their environment, make decisions and adapt at a speed and scale that humans alone cannot match. We exist to build the sovereign infrastructure and AI foundation models to allow us to train, test, and evolve autonomous defence systems in Europe, for Europe to outperform adversary capabilities.

"Agon was born out of a project to bring together a coalition of European founders, operators, researchers, veterans, investors, and governments to build what we collectively believe to be urgently needed for our sovereignty and safety.

"Alongside our existing investors, we are delighted to welcome the UK Sovereign AI Fund and NSSIF as investors for this next stage. The fact that they have chosen Agon for their first investment together is a strong endorsement of our mission and the strategic importance of sovereign defence AI

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said: "AI is rapidly transforming how wars are fought, from the use of drones through to how rapidly soldiers can interpret battlefield information. The UK needs sovereign defence AI capabilities to bolster our national security in this new era.

"But not only that, Britain is well-placed to lead efforts to ensure these technologies are reliable, trustworthy, and deployed responsibly. Agon's work will make a valuable contribution to this work: not just British-made AI that our military can use to keep us safe, but defence AI that's been built in the right way."

Sanjot Malhi, Partner, Northzone, added: "We are privileged and excited to back Tristam and Junaid, in building Europe's foundational AI infrastructure for defence. Agon is creating a new paradigm for autonomous defence, and in doing so enabling a safer future for the democratic world. Having invested at the first round and now leading the Series A, we are proud to see Agon create globally unique AI models, and a truly best-in-class team."

At the heart of Agon's technology is its synthetic battle arena, underpinned by the Agon Engine, which gives developers and defence organisations a safe, repeatable environment to train and test autonomous systems against thousands of demanding scenarios before deployment. Systems can face adaptive virtual adversaries informed by live conflict intelligence, allowing them to respond to evolving tactics, threats and operating conditions.

Developers can simulate mass drone attacks designed to overwhelm conventional air-defence systems, or test how autonomous systems operate when communications are disrupted, navigation is degraded or adversary tactics change. This complements physical testing with AI training at a scale and speed that cannot be replicated in the real world.

David Helgason, Chairman of Agon, commented: "I'm proud to serve as Chairman of this important mission, building physical AI for Europe's defence. Europe simply cannot afford to fall behind, and we are continuing to attract fantastic talent to match the mind-numbingly fast pace at which the company is moving.

The founders established Agon on the conviction that AI and autonomous systems will fundamentally reshape warfare, but that Europe needs the sovereign capability to train and evolve the AI controlling those systems.

Agon launched in London and Berlin with the aim of building a truly European business, bringing together leading talent from Belgium, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, and the UK, and a mission-aligned investor base including D3 Venture Capital in Ukraine. The Series A will enable the company to expand its engineering and research teams, accelerate development of its platform and foundation models, and deepen its work with industry and government customers.

Agon was founded by Tristam Constant and Junaid Hussain, bringing together experience across defence, technology and investment. Tristam Constant brings 20 years in defence across the British Army, Anduril, and Applied Intuition most recently as Head of European Defence. Entrepreneur Junaid Hussain is a founder of European air defence unicorn Cambridge Aerospace, and Google-backed AI and gaming startup Iconic, where Northzone is also a lead investor. Icelandic entrepreneur David Helgason, founder of Unity the world's most widely used game engine serves as Agon's Chairman and founding investor.

About Agon

Agon is a European defence AI company building the infrastructure required to train, validate, iterate and orchestrate autonomous defence systems at the pace of the threat.

Founded by Tristam Constant and Junaid Hussain, Agon is building the European defence AI lab, bringing together leading technologists to develop sovereign AI infrastructure and foundation models for European defence.

Through its synthetic battle arena and AI infrastructure, Agon enables autonomous defence systems to train at machine speed against realistic and adaptive adversaries, at a scale and fidelity that cannot be achieved through physical testing alone.

Headquartered in the UK, with an office in Germany, Agon has assembled a team of technologists from across Europe.

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