MILAN, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otala.Markets ("Otala"), an independent financial firm founded in 2014 and specialising in structured investment products, makes its debut on Borsa Italiana's ETFplus market with its first ETP, the Otala European Autocall Monthly Income Dist (ISIN XS3560961263). The product provides access to an income-generating strategy through conditional and variable monthly coupon distributions.

How the New ETP Works

The ETP tracks an index comprising a portfolio of more than twenty Phoenix autocallable structured notes, each with a maximum maturity of five years and different strike levels set at weekly intervals.

The strategy spreads market entry points over time rather than concentrating them on a single date. Through an approach known as a "portfolio ladder", new autocallable notes are progressively added each week to replace those that have been redeemed. This means that the initial reference levels of the individual notes are established at different points in time, preventing the entire strategy from depending on a single market entry point.

The autocallable notes comprising the index are linked to the MerQube Europe Blue Chips Vol Target Index (the "reference index"), an index derived from the EURO STOXX 50 through three components: equity exposure, volatility control and a fixed decrement.

Each underlying note provides for a monthly coupon payment, provided that, on the relevant observation date, the value of the reference index is equal to or above 70% of its initial level. The coupons generated by the various positions within the strategy are distributed to investors on a monthly basis.

Otala will also offer institutional clients the opportunity to create their own ETPs tailored to their specific needs through a bespoke approach.

The Otala European Autocall Monthly Income (Dist) is denominated in euros and issued by Aldburg Public S.A., while Otala.Markets acts as arranger and calculation agent.

Product Overview

Product name Otala European Autocall Monthly Income (Dist) ISIN XS3560961263 Listing ETFplus di Borsa Italiana Issuer Aldburg Public S.A. Currency EUR Tracked Index MerQube Europe Blue Chips Phoenix Autocallable Index Strategy Index comprising 24 Phoenix autocallable notes Distribution Monthly, conditional Coupon Barrier 70% of the initial level of each autocallable note Early Redemption Possible from the second year



Monthly distributions are not guaranteed and depend on the performance of the underlying index. Invested capital is subject to the risk of loss, including total loss.

About Otala.Markets

Otala.Markets is an independent, technology-driven capital markets firm that designs, issues and lists bespoke investment products - including structured products, ETPs, AMCs and securitisations - from concept to market. Founded in London in 2014 and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Otala acts as an issuer and liquidity specialist on Borsa Italiana and works with wealth managers, private banks and brokers across Europe and the Middle East. Its proprietary ShellX pricing engine and integrations with leading distribution platforms enable fast, scalable bespoke solutions. Otala has placed over €3 billion worth of products and issued more than 1,000 products (as of 30 September 2026).

Contact Details:

Lorenzo Calcagni

lorenzo.calcagni@otala.markets

https://otala.markets