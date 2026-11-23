LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, the long-established KTC H24V27S entry-level gaming monitor rolls out an exclusive 30% discount for UK consumers. A well-received value-packed model for casual gamers, students and small-desk users, it delivers balanced high-refresh performance at an accessible price point.





Equipped with a 23.8-inch VA panel with Full HD 1920×1080 resolution, the monitor features a native 144Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 175Hz via HDMI or DisplayPort for smoother on-screen motion. It delivers a 5ms OD response time and supports Adaptive Sync compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync, effectively eliminating screen tearing and stuttering during casual gameplay. Its 4000:1 high static contrast ratio produces deep blacks and crisp shadow details, outperforming standard IPS panels in dark scenes, with HDR10 support for enhanced dynamic range.





In terms of color performance, it covers 101% sRGB gamut with 16.7 million 8-bit colors for natural, vivid visuals. A 25% haze anti-glare matte screen with 3H hardness reduces reflections in bright environments. Software-based low blue light filtering and flicker-free DC dimming help relieve eye fatigue during long gaming or study sessions.





For flexible connectivity, it includes one HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, a VGA port for legacy devices and a 3.5mm earphone jack. The tilt-adjustable stand features a tool-free quick-release design and 100×100mm VESA mount compatibility for customizable desk setups.

Backed by 31 years of display manufacturing expertise, KTC upholds strict quality control standards. The H24V27S is covered by a 3-year manufacturer warranty for reliable long-term use.



Exclusive amazon link: Shop the H24V27S on Amazon

Black Friday Price: £89.99

30% off code: 30H24V27S

Discounted Price: £62.99 (subject to the checkout page)



Watch the product video here.



This limited-time Black Friday offer makes a quality high-refresh display upgrade highly accessible for budget-focused UK consumers.



Company: Shenzhen KTC Technology Co., Ltd.

Official Website: https://us.ktcplay.com/

Contact Person: Cynthia

Corporate Email: zhuoyue@ktc.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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