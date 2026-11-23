DJ Behind the USD6 Trillion Global AI Rout: Inside Hong Kong's AI Trio, Who Will Close the Profitability Loop First?

EQS Newswire / 23/11/2026 / 15:53 UTC+8 As CapEx scrutiny and liquidity headwinds trigger a global AI valuation reset, interim financial disclosures and the global rollout of iMed-6.0 and iMedLoop.com highlight how vertical medical AI specialist DIAGENS (02526.HK) diverges in gross margin and R&D self-funding efficiency alongside peers Zhipu (02513.HK) and MiniMax (00100.HK). HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2026 - Over the past six weeks, global artificial intelligence equities have weathered their sharpest stress test since the generative AI boom began. According to market commentary publication The Kobeissi Letter, U.S. equities have erased roughly USD6 trillion in market value since the S&P 500 peaked in early October, with the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) surging more than 100% off its October lows and hedge funds logging their largest six-week streak of net technology outflows in over a decade. Weighing on near-term sentiment is not technological stagnation, but two converging capital-market forces: mounting investor anxiety over the payback horizon on hyperscaler capital expenditures (CapEx), and acute liquidity absorption from mega-IPOs. In the third quarter alone, combined CapEx across Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft surged to a record USD201.9 billion-bringing cumulative three-year spending to USD1.6 trillion. Concurrently, frontier model developer Anthropic completed a record-breaking IPO exceeding USD100 billion, locking up USD500 billion in institutional and retail subscription capital, only to trade near its offer price on day two in what Wall Street desks dubbed an AI "buyer's strike." Trans-Pacific valuation compression and liquidity headwinds quickly spilled into Hong Kong. In late March, Hangzhou-based DIAGENS (02526.HK), Beijing-based Zhipu (02513.HK), and Shanghai-based MiniMax (00100.HK) debuted together on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as China's flagship listed AI trio. After rallying in unison in April, all three pulled back sharply between October 30 and November 19: Zhipu fell 25.8%, MiniMax declined 28.8%, and smaller-cap, liquidity-sensitive DIAGENS retreated 43.4% from HKUSD163.00 to HKUSD92.25 on matching HKUSD8.2 billion turnover against an HKUSD8.2 billion market capitalization. Measured against its two peers' average percentage drawdown, indiscriminate de-risking shaved roughly HKUSD2.1 billion to HKUSD2.5 billion in excess implied value off DIAGENS. Yet beneath the correlated selloff, interim financial filings point to a critical divergence: as global capital shifts from pricing pure scale to demanding verifiable ROI, the smallest member of the trio is operating closest to self-sustaining profitability. When Markets Audit ROI: Reassessing Gross Margins and R&D Self-Funding When risk appetite cools, gross margin retention becomes the primary litmus test for AI business durability. In the first half of 2026, for every RMB 100 of revenue booked, DIAGENS retained approximately RMB 74 in gross profit (a 74.1% gross margin) after cost of sales, compared with approximately RMB 26 at Zhipu (26%) and RMB 18 at MiniMax (17.9%). Measured on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis ended June 30, 2026 (combining second-half 2025 and first-half 2026 disclosures), Zhipu generated RMB 453 million in gross profit against a November 19 market capitalization of HKUSD175.4 billion (HKUSD359.80 per share). MiniMax recorded approximately RMB 250 million in RMB-equivalent TTM gross profit against a HKUSD40.5 billion valuation (HKUSD114.80 per share), while DIAGENS delivered RMB 128 million in TTM gross profit against an HKUSD8.2 billion valuation (HKUSD92.25 per share). Proportionally, DIAGENS generated 51.2% of MiniMax's trailing gross profit while trading at 20% of its market capitalization, and 28.3% of Zhipu's trailing gross profit at less than 5% of its valuation. Equity valuations, to be sure, also price in cash reserves and top-line velocity-Zhipu's first-half revenue surged nearly 400% year-over-year and MiniMax grew 283% on rapid global reach, compared with 21.0% consolidated revenue growth at DIAGENS (where core Model-as-a-Service revenue doubled by 101.1% year-over-year to RMB 94.54 million, accounting for 86.9% of total revenue). Yet in R&D monetization efficiency, DIAGENS stands out sharply. In the first half of 2026, gross profit from DIAGENS' model services segment-spanning technology licensing, cloud services, and integrated AI infrastructure-reached RMB 71.64 million, already surpassing the company's entire R&D expenditure of RMB 64.12 million. Every RMB 1.00 of R&D spending yielded RMB 1.70 in current-period revenue and RMB 1.26 in gross profit, compared with RMB 0.45 in revenue and RMB 0.12 in gross profit at Zhipu, and RMB 0.39 in revenue and RMB 0.07 in gross profit at MiniMax. Even benchmarked globally, DIAGENS' R&D efficiency compares favorably against market estimates for frontier peers such as Anthropic (USD1.67 in projected revenue per USD1.00 of R&D at an 85.4% gross margin). Despite a consolidated first-half net loss of RMB 55.88 million during its expansion phase, DIAGENS' model business alone already covers corporate R&D. Horizontal Red Oceans vs. Deep Vertical Clinical Moats Why can vertical medical AI sustain a 74.1% gross margin while general-purpose models face margin compression? The answer lies in customer switching costs and compute allocation. Horizontal AI applications-such as Zhipu's GLM coding tools or MiniMax's Hailuo video model-reach global users rapidly, yet operate in low-friction switching environments. Developers can test the same codebase across Claude or OpenAI overnight, and creative teams can run identical video prompts on ByteDance's Seedance, requiring general-purpose model vendors to recalibrate price-to-performance with every iteration while bearing continuous cloud inference costs. DIAGENS, by contrast, anchors its proprietary iMedImage foundation model inside hospital clinical workflows where local inference compute is largely borne on-premise by the client. Worldwide radiology departments perform over 4.2 billion scans annually within a broader global medical imaging diagnostics market-spanning radiology, ultrasound, and microscopy-projected by Frost & Sullivan to reach RMB 1.17 trillion by 2035. While acute-care adoption of U.S.-based Aidoc has proven hospitals' willingness to pay for imaging AI, embedding a unified foundation model across hospital departments builds far deeper switching barriers than single-indication tools. On November 12, DIAGENS demonstrated that architectural moat with the debut of its sixth-generation iMed-6.0 foundation model family-recently profiled by Forbes. Pre-trained on a reserve of over 1.3 billion medical images across 19 modalities and upgraded for native 3D volumetric scans, gigapixel pathology slides, and temporal sequences, iMed-6.0 Thoth (medium) and iMed-6.0 Aegis (lightweight) claimed the No. 1 (74.9%) and No. 2 (71.1%) spots globally on the MMMU Health & Medicine leaderboard, with Thoth also ranking No. 1 overall across all disciplines on MMMU. Validated in zero-shot technical testing across nearly 40,000 real-world clinical CT cases, a general chest-and-abdomen CT model built on Aegis identified 509 deduplicated diseases and imaging findings in a single scan while tracing diagnostic evidence back to anatomical locations for efficient clinician review. From Per-Project Licensing to Global API Subscriptions: Turning One R&D Investment into Compounding Returns If high gross margins solve profitability quality, DIAGENS' latest platform upgrade directly addresses top-line scalability. On November 18, the company launched its upgraded global platform, iMedLoop (imedloop.com), powered by iMed-6.0, followed on November 19 by an official filing confirming the opening of global API subscriptions across three core channels: clinician zero-code specialty AI copilot training (already utilized by clinical teams in Guangxi using roughly 200 internal cases to build specialized CT and breast-cancer target models at a fraction of traditional labeling volume and cost), direct API integration for overseas hospitals and research institutes, and clearer second-look imaging insights for individuals. Transitioning from traditional per-indication, one-off licensing to hospital-wide subscriptions and usage-based API billing transforms the revenue flywheel. Supported by collaborations across 99 hospitals and 158 specialty model projects as of June 30, 2026, recurring subscriptions and API calls continuously amortize foundational R&D across expanding global case volumes. Conclusion: After the Panic, Capital Gravitates Toward Cash-Generating Hard Tech Returning to the USD6 trillion global tech selloff, The Kobeissi Letter highlighted an instructive counterpoint: third-quarter S&P 500 earnings per share grew 13.9% year-over-year, marking a ninth consecutive quarter of expansion. Rather than an AI bubble bursting, global equity markets are undergoing a rational phase shift-migrating away from cash-burning parameter races toward businesses with visible cash-flow conversion. Institutional research is already modeling that inflection. In a late-October initiation report using sum-of-the-parts valuation, Huatai Securities valued DIAGENS' Model-as-a-Service segment at 15x projected 2027 revenue-well above the 6.9x multiple assigned to its traditional medical segments, reflecting the scalability of deploying multiple specialty models from one shared foundation-and projected full-year corporate profitability by 2028, even before fully factoring in incremental upside from November's global iMedLoop.com and API subscription launch. As hospital subscriptions renew year after year and global API adoption scales, Hong Kong's HKUSD8.2 billion medical AI specialist is positioning itself at the forefront of China's race to sustainable AI earnings.

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November 23, 2026 02:53 ET (07:53 GMT)