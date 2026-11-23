DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 23-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 7.80% JMD-Linked Notes due 20/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3575515799 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 23/11/2032; derivatives XS3179150985 -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 21/11/2033; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3518608800 -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 450419 EQS News ID: 2439834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)