The US Senate voted 62-33 last week to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), a bill that would overhaul how US federal agencies permit energy projects, transmission lines, and other infrastructure, and open a route for developers to sue agencies over alleged disparate treatment of their project types. The Senate passed the bill as an amendment to H.R. 2347, a tax bill the House of Representatives had already passed, after agreeing on Nov. 18 by 69-27 to replace that bill's text with BAAJA. The House must now act on the Senate amendment before the bill can go ...

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