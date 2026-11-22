Alltub Group SAS today announced its results (unaudited) for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reporting revenue of €169.8 million, up 14.4% year on year. The first nine months of 2026 include the consolidation of La Metallurgica following Alltub Group's successful acquisition.

Press release

Paris, 22 November 2026

Alltub Group reports strong revenue growth for the period to September 2026

Alltub Group SAS today announced its results (unaudited) for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reporting revenue of €169.8 million, up 14.4% year on year. The first nine months of 2026 include the consolidation of La Metallurgica following Alltub Group's successful acquisition.

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue reached €54.2 million, up 15.8% from the same period in 2025.

Operating income for the nine months to September 2026 amounted to €7.1 million, while EBITDA reached €17.4 million, compared with €17.9 million in 2025. Cash flows from operating activities stood at €13.8 million for the first nine months

Net debt amounted to approximately €80.9 million at 30 September 2026, with net debt to comparable recurring EBITDA at 3.5x. Other operating income and expenses, classified as non-recurring, amounted to €1.7 million.

Full Year 2026 financial statements are expected to be published by the company in April 2027.

This information is information that Alltub Group SAS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:00 CET on 22 November 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Collins

investor@alltub.com

+33 2 41 83 63 00