DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Acc (PRAJ) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6127.7723 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18739602 CODE: PRAJ ISIN: LU2089238385 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 450451 EQS News ID: 2440174 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)