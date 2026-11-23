DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.0515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 590077 CODE: U37G ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 450470 EQS News ID: 2440212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)