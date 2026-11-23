DJ Amundi MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF Acc (WRDS) Amundi MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.1919 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 409369578 CODE: WRDS ISIN: IE000QWCYQT0 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QWCYQT0 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WRDS LEI Code: 21380074A7S8S35B9169 Sequence No.: 450490 EQS News ID: 2440252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)