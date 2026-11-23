DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc (SNP6) Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.6587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4160752 CODE: SNP6 ISIN: IE000UBAW7M3 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000UBAW7M3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SNP6 LEI Code: 213800MGI1NDL2OMFA46 Sequence No.: 450491 EQS News ID: 2440254 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2440254&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)