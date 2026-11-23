DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (WUSG) Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 4.4883 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375000 CODE: WUSG ISIN: LU3332966244 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3332966244 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WUSG LEI Code: 213800S2EX2SQUNURX84 Sequence No.: 450495 EQS News ID: 2440262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2440262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)