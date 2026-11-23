DJ Amundi S&P US High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P US High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist (DIVY) Amundi S&P US High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P US High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 255340 CODE: DIVY ISIN: IE000N0LED67 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000N0LED67 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIVY LEI Code: 213800L1T2LVOAR2ZB31 Sequence No.: 450512 EQS News ID: 2440296 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)