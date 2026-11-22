VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) wishes to clarify recent reports published by various Mexican media outlets stating that the Company's Campo Morado Mine, located in Arcelia, Guerrero State, Mexico, is controlled by a criminal organization.

These reports are categorically false. The Campo Morado Mine is owned and operated by Luca through its wholly owned subsidiary, Minas de Campo Morado, S.A. de C.V., and Luca has sole operational and financial control of the mine. Neither Luca nor any of its directors, officers or employees has any affiliation with the individuals mentioned in those reports.

Luca is not aware of any active or, to its knowledge, pending investigation by any authority in connection with these matters at its Campo Morado Mine. The Company believes the source of the reports may have confused Luca's business and affairs with other mining operations near the town of Campo Morado, which is unconnected with the Campo Morado mine, and with which Luca has no operational history.

Minas de Campo Morado, S.A. de C.V. operates under valid federal mining concessions and environmental permits, is subject to oversight by Mexican authorities, including the Army Ministry for the use of explosives in the mine, sells its concentrates to an established international buyer, and continues to operate in the normal course. Luca has formally requested that the outlets reporting on the Campo Morado mine correct their reports. Luca reiterates its commitment to transparency and will cooperate with the authorities if requested.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as district-scale exploration potential. The Company has also entered into definitive agreements to acquire the Cozamin Mine, an underground copper-silver operation in Zacatecas State, and the El Barqueño project in Jalisco State, each subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the business and operations at the Company's projects, and future objectives and goals. Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, economic, regulatory and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.