MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) ("Zepp", the "Company" or "we") today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter of 2026 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Revenue reached US$68.3 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.9% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 7.5%.

Gross margin was 35.0%, compared with 38.2% and 37.4% in the same period of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, respectively. Gross margin faced several headwinds during the quarter, primarily elevated memory and other component costs, as well as foreign currency impacts. While product mix improved year-over-year, this favorable mix benefit was more than offset by higher memory costs within our entry-level price segments.

GAAP and adjusted net loss [1] attributable to Zepp were US$12.6 million and US$11.6 million, respectively, compared with US$1.6 million and US$0.7 million in the same period of 2025, and US$11.3 million and US$12.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The net loss was due to lower gross margin mainly resulting from higher memory and other component costs and foreign currency headwinds, as well as increased investment in marketing and branding activities.

attributable to Zepp were US$12.6 million and US$11.6 million, respectively, compared with US$1.6 million and US$0.7 million in the same period of 2025, and US$11.3 million and US$12.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The net loss was due to lower gross margin mainly resulting from higher memory and other component costs and foreign currency headwinds, as well as increased investment in marketing and branding activities. As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled US$99.0 million, compared with US$102.6 million as of September 30, 2025 and US$106.3 million as of June 30, 2026.

Product Innovation: Launched T-Rex Dual Solar, pairing a bright AMOLED display with solar charging through both the front of the watch and its glass-ceramic back. It offers up to 25 days of battery life under typical use, and its dual-sided solar charging and offline navigation are designed for multi-day trips outdoors.

Software Ecosystem: Rolled out Zepp OS 6 to more existing watch models and made HYROX post-race station analysis available on more models. These updates give customers more value from the devices they already own and help build confidence in Amazfit's ongoing support for its products.

[1] Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation represents net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements, (iii) gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments, (iv) impairment loss from long-term investments, (v) income/(loss) from equity method investments, (vi) investment income/(loss) and (vii) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

"The third quarter was a period of adjustment for us," said Wayne Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zepp Health. "Tight supply for some of our core products weighed on revenue, while unfavorable exchange rates and higher prices for memory and other chips put pressure on gross margin. The adjustments we made across our products, training software, supply, and retail are already beginning to pay off in the fourth quarter, and we are heading into the holiday season and the year ahead with momentum.

In the third quarter, global activations across the Balance family rose approximately 40% from the second quarter, driven by our new, higher-priced models. Combined global activations for Active 3 Premium and Active Max, our two US$169 models, grew approximately 35% over the same period. We also expanded our premium outdoor lineup with T-Rex Dual Solar, a watch priced at about US$650 that pairs a bright AMOLED display with dual-sided solar charging and offline navigation for multi-day trips. Through Zepp OS 6 and HYROX updates, we brought new training tools to more watches that customers already own, giving them more value from their devices.

Product availability has started to improve in some markets in the fourth quarter, including for T-Rex 3. We have also made it easier for customers to compare watches in stores. At REI, we provided materials to help shoppers compare models. Large screens are now in place at our Amazfit counters in select Best Buy stores. They make the counters easier to spot and show shoppers how our devices fit into everyday activity, training, and recovery. As more products reach store shelves, we believe we will be better positioned to meet holiday demand."

Leon Deng, Chief Financial Officer of Zepp Health, commented, "Third-quarter revenue reached US$68.3 million, up 7.5% sequentially and within our guidance range. While revenue declined 9.9% year-over-year, we continued to see encouraging momentum in our Active series. Supply constraints on certain higher-margin products, including Balance 3 and Helio Strap, limited our ability to fully capture market demand during the quarter.

Gross margin was 35.0%, compared with 37.4% in the previous quarter and 38.2% in the same period last year, reflecting unfavorable foreign exchange movements, continued increases in memory component costs, and supply constraints on our higher-margin products. Importantly, excluding the tariff-related benefit recorded in the second quarter, our underlying gross margin remained strong sequentially. Continued improvement in our product mix helped offset a meaningful portion of these external cost pressures, demonstrating the progress we have made in strengthening our premium product portfolio and underlying unit economics.

We continued to balance financial discipline with targeted investments to support future growth. On a sequential basis, adjusted operating expenses decreased to US$34.2 million, and adjusted operating loss narrowed to US$10.3 million. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by strategic investments in new product launches, brand building, athlete partnerships, and distribution expansion. At the same time, general and administrative expenses declined, reflecting our ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency and manage our structural cost base.

We ended the quarter with US$99.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, while inventory declined to US$68.6 million from US$87.7 million a year earlier. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet by extending our debt maturity profile, converting an additional US$26.6 million of short-term borrowings into longer-term obligations during the quarter. We remain committed to returning value to shareholders through our ongoing share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2026, we had cumulatively repurchased US$17.8 million under our US$20 million authorization, and our board of directors recently approved a one-year extension of the existing program.

Looking ahead, we expect fourth-quarter revenue to be between US$90.0 million and US$95.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 6% to 12%. As product availability improves and our expanded distribution channels begin contributing more meaningfully, we remain focused on translating our investments into stronger revenue growth and greater operating leverage. Despite near-term external cost pressures, we believe our improving product mix, disciplined cost management, and continued investment in the Amazfit brand are building a stronger foundation for sustainable long-term growth and profitability."

Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenue reached US$68.3 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.9% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 7.5%. The year-over-year decline was due to the broader macroeconomic environment and a strong comparison base, as well as supply constraints on top-selling offerings, particularly Helio Strap and Balance 3. However, revenue from the Active series increased significantly year-over-year.

Gross Margin

Gross margin was 35.0%, compared with 38.2% and 37.4% in the same period of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, respectively. Gross margin faced several headwinds during the quarter, primarily elevated memory and other component costs, as well as foreign currency impacts. While product mix improved year-over-year, supported by new product introductions including the Active series, this favorable mix benefit was more than offset by higher memory costs within our entry-level price segments. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 benefited from tariff refunds that the Company recorded related to duties previously remitted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA"). Excluding the impact of these refunds, gross margin increased sequentially.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$11.4 million, compared with US$10.8 million and US$11.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, respectively. Excluding US$0.6 million of foreign currency headwinds, research and development expenses were flat compared with the same period of 2025. We continued to invest in a series of cutting-edge products as well as new technologies, including AI, to maintain our competitive edge against our peers. At the same time, we focused on refined research and development approaches, consistently evaluating resource efficiency to optimize return on investment and productivity.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$18.0 million, compared with US$12.0 million and US$18.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, respectively. The US$6.0 million year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to US$1.9 million investment across online and offline channels for content refreshes, in-store displays and holiday season readiness, and US$1.5 million of launch campaigns for new products including the Balance 3, Balance Ultra and T-Rex Dual Solar. The remainder of the increase reflected US$1.4 million for marathons, Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) and media sponsorships, and US$1.2 million related to the HYROX and new athletes partnerships.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were US$5.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$7.0 million and US$6.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, respectively. We continued to streamline overhead, maintaining disciplined cost control while improving operating efficiency.

Operating Expenses

GAAP and adjusted operating expenses[2] for the third quarter of 2026 were US$35.0 million and US$34.2 million, respectively, compared with US$29.8 million and US$28.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, and US$36.0 million and US$34.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Out of the year-over-year increase of US$5.2 million in operating expenses, US$0.8 million was due to foreign currency impacts. The remaining US$4.4 million was primarily due to higher selling and marketing expenses as mentioned above. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating expenses decreased slightly.

Operating Income/(Loss)

GAAP and adjusted operating results[3] were loss of US$11.1 million and loss of US$10.3 million, respectively, compared with loss of US$0.9 million and income of US$0.4 million in the same quarter of 2025. The net operating loss was due to lower gross margin mainly resulting from higher memory and other component costs and foreign currency headwinds, as well as increased investment in marketing and branding activities, but the operating loss narrowed compared with the second quarter of 2026.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP and adjusted net loss attributable to Zepp for the third quarter of 2026 were US$12.6 million and US$11.6 million, respectively, compared with GAAP and adjusted net loss of US$1.6 million and US$0.7 million for the same quarter in 2025. The US$10.9 million year-over-year increase in adjusted net loss was primarily driven by a US$6.0 million increase in selling and marketing expenses, as discussed above, followed by a US$3.2 million unfavorable foreign exchange impact. In addition, higher memory and other component costs resulted in a net US$2.7 million gross profit headwind, partially mitigated by a more favorable product mix. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by US$1.1 million in savings from general and administrative expenses.

[2] Adjusted operating expenses represent operating expenses excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [3] Adjusted operating income/(loss) represents operating income/(loss) excluding: (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were US$99.0 million, compared with US$102.6 million and US$106.3 million as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

The Company recorded inventory of US$68.6 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with US$62.4 million as of June 30, 2026 and US$87.7 million as of September 30, 2025. We will continue to manage the inventory level tightly and working capital closely.

Long-term and short-term debt levels remained flat as of September 30, 2026 compared with June 30, 2026. We remain committed to prudently managing our debt profile. Our primary objective is to maintain overall debt levels broadly stable while actively extending the maturity profile by replacing short-term borrowings with long-term debt. During the third quarter and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we successfully converted US$26.6 million and US$56.5 million, respectively, of short-term debt into long-term obligations, and we expect to continue this strategy in the coming quarters, supported by sufficient financial headroom and liquidity capacity. Since the beginning of 2023, the Company has cumulatively retired US$38.1 million of debt, and will continue to optimize its capital structure.

Share Repurchase Program Update

The Company announced in its third quarter 2021 earnings release that the board had authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$20 million through November 2022. On November 21, 2022, the board authorized a 12-month extension of the Company's share repurchase program. On November 20, 2023, the board further authorized the Company to extend its share repurchase program for another 12 months. On November 18, 2024, the board further authorized the Company to extend its share repurchase program for another 24 months. On November 22, 2026, the board further authorized the Company to extend its share repurchase program for another 12 months. Pursuant to the extended share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its shares in the form of ADSs and/or ordinary shares through November 2027 with an aggregate value equal to the remaining balance under the share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had used US$17.8 million to repurchase approximately 2.4 million ADSs. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under the extended share repurchase program out of its existing cash balance.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company's management currently expects net revenues to be between US$90.0 million and US$95.0 million, which would represent an increase by approximately 6% to 12% from US$85.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market, operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 22, 2026 to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-842-4327 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 852-2515-0150

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call until November 29, 2026 by dialing:

US Toll Free: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 2519495

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) is the technology company behind Amazfit, a global sports technology brand. Its wider portfolio includes Zepp Clarity hearing technology and Zepp Aura sleep and recovery services.

The company's vertically integrated technology platform brings together Zepp OS, wearable chipsets and biometric sensors designed in-house, and algorithms for biometric measurement and personalized guidance to enhance product performance and user experiences across devices, software and services.

Zepp Health operates as a global multi-hub organization, bringing together R&D, product, design, brand and business expertise across the Americas, Europe and Asia. These teams co-create and share responsibility for innovation, product performance and global growth.

Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has shipped more than 200 million units of smart wearable devices, with products available in more than 90 countries. Its principal office is in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.zepp.com

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income/(loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted operating expenses represent operating expenses excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements. Adjusted operating income/(loss) represents operating income/(loss) excluding: (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements. Adjusted EBIT represents net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements, (iii) gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments, (iv) impairment loss from long-term investments, (v) income/(loss) from equity method investments, (vi) investment income/(loss), (vii) income tax (benefit)/expense, and (viii) interest income and interest expense. Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements, (iii) gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments, (iv) impairment loss from long-term investments, (v) income/(loss) from equity method investments, (vi) investment income/(loss), and (vii) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income/(loss) per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

We believe that adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in net income/(loss) and net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation. We believe adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Zepp Health Corporation, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss), basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share and per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the recognition of the Company's Amazfit-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions around the globe. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zepp Health Corporation

Grace Yujia Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

Email: [email protected]

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2025

2026



US$

US$









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

57,046

66,612 Restricted cash

55,887

32,342 Accounts receivable, net

66,908

92,941 Amounts due from related parties

6,665

6,960 Inventories, net

72,756

68,621 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,263

30,024 Total current assets

293,525

297,500









Property, plant and equipment, net

5,662

5,201 Intangible asset, net

13,611

12,346 Goodwill

9,581

9,581 Long-term investments

220,047

229,734 Deferred tax assets

15,743

16,153 Amount due from related parties, non-current

991

- Other non-current assets

3,718

3,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,958

1,874 Total assets

564,836

575,854

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2025

2026



US$

US$









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

80,768

109,238 Advance from customers

76

64 Amounts due to related parties

654

555 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,527

38,012 Income tax payables

366

402 Notes payable

111,725

116,880 Short-term bank borrowings

55,728

54,772 Total current liabilities

286,844

319,923 Deferred tax liabilities

2,673

2,894 Long-term borrowings

59,475

80,542 Other non-current liabilities

209

109 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,102

796 Total liabilities

350,303

404,264

Zepp Health Corporation UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)













As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2025

2026



US$

US$









Equity







Ordinary shares

26

26 Additional paid-in capital

280,676

282,640 Treasury stock

(16,153)

(17,759) Accumulated retained earnings/(loss)

(11,450)

(54,988) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(38,566)

(38,329) Total equity

214,533

171,590 Total liabilities and equity

564,836

575,854

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

2026



US$

US$









Revenues

75,789

68,296 Cost of revenues

(46,866)

(44,423) Gross profit

28,923

23,873 Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing

(12,009)

(17,987) General and administrative

(6,996)

(5,633) Research and development

(10,802)

(11,370) Total operating expenses

(29,807)

(34,990) Operating loss

(884)

(11,117) Other income and expenses:







Interest income

328

367 Interest expense

(1,478)

(1,421) Investment loss

(100)

- Gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments

556

(411) Other income, net

318

36 Loss before income tax and loss from equity method

investments

(1,260)

(12,546) Income tax expenses

(117)

(221) Loss before loss from equity method investments

(1,377)

(12,767) Net (loss)/income from equity method investments

(239)

202 Net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

(1,616)

(12,565)









Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Zepp

Health Corporation

(0.01)

(0.05)









Basic and diluted net loss per ADS (16 ordinary shares

equal to 1 ADS)

(0.10)

(0.79)









Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share

253,097,491

253,209,308













Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2025

2026





US$

US$













Total operating expenses

(29,807)

(34,990)

Share-based compensation expenses

765

314

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

481

497

Total adjusted operating expenses

(28,561)

(34,179)













Operating loss

(884)

(11,117)

Share-based compensation expenses

765

314

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

481

497

Adjusted operating income/(loss)

362

(10,306)













Net loss

(1,616)

(12,565)

Share-based compensation expenses

765

314

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

481

497

Interest income

(328)

(367)

Interest expense

1,478

1,421

Investment loss

100

-

(Gain)/loss from fair value change of long-term investments

(556)

411

Income tax expenses

117

221

Loss/(income) from equity method investments

239

(202)

Adjusted EBIT[4]

680

(10,270)













Net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

(1,616)

(12,565)

Share-based compensation expenses

765

314

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

481

497

Investment loss

100

-

(Gain)/loss from fair value change of long-term investments

(556)

411

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(82)

(85)

Loss/(income) from equity method investments

239

(202)

Adjusted net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

(669)

(11,630)













Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share attributable

to Zepp Health Corporation[5]

(0.00)

(0.05)













Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (16 ordinary

shares equal to 1 ADS)

(0.04)

(0.74)













Weighted average number of shares used in computing

adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share

253,097,491

253,209,308













Share-based compensation expenses included are as

follows:









Selling and marketing

86

45

General and administrative

529

68

Research and development

150

201

Total

765

314





[4] Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss, excluding (i) share-based compensation

expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements, (iii) gain/(loss)

from fair value change of long-term investments, (iv) impairment loss from long-term investments, (v) income/(loss) from equity

method investments, (vi) investment income/(loss), (vii) income tax (benefit)/ expense, and (viii) interest income and interest

expense. [5] Adjusted diluted net income/(loss) is the abbreviation of adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to Zepp Health Corporation,

which is a non-GAAP measure and excludes (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets

resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreements, (iii) gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments,

(iv) impairment loss from long-term investments, (v) income/(loss) from equity method investments, (vi) investment

income/(loss) and (vii) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted

basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Zepp Health Corporation.

Zepp Health Corporation

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2026





US$

US$











Revenues

173,732

183,368 Cost of revenues

(108,957)

(116,330) Gross profit

64,775

67,038 Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing

(37,900)

(52,915) General and administrative

(17,898)

(19,188) Research and development

(34,336)

(36,049) Total operating expenses

(90,134)

(108,152) Operating loss

(25,359)

(41,114) Other income and expenses:







Interest income

1,204

1,163 Interest expense

(4,081)

(4,754) Investment loss

(100)

- Gain from fair value change of long-term investments

434

2,706 Other income/(expense), net

378

(30) Loss before income tax and loss from equity method

investments

(27,524)

(42,029) Income tax expenses

(469)

(549) Loss before loss from equity method investments

(27,993)

(42,578) Net loss from equity method investments

(1,104)

(960) Net loss

(29,097)

(43,538) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

- Net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

(29,097)

(43,538)









Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Zepp

Health Corporation

(0.11)

(0.17)









Basic and diluted net loss per ADS (16 ordinary shares

equal to 1 ADS)

(1.83)

(2.75)









Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share

254,405,624

253,341,353













Zepp Health Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2026





US$

US$













Total operating expenses

(90,134)

(108,152)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,836

1,964

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

1,827

1,481

Total adjusted operating expenses

(86,471)

(104,707)













Operating loss

(25,359)

(41,114)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,836

1,964

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

1,827

1,481

Adjusted operating loss

(21,696)

(37,669)













Net loss

(29,097)

(43,538)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,836

1,964

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

1,827

1,481

Interest income

(1,204)

(1,163)

Interest expense

4,081

4,754

Investment loss

100

-

Gain from fair value change of long-term investments

(434)

(2,706)

Income tax expenses

469

549

Loss from equity method investments

1,104

960

Adjusted EBIT

(21,318)

(37,699)













Net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

(29,097)

(43,538)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,836

1,964

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

and business cooperation agreements

1,827

1,481

Investment loss

100

-

Gain from fair value change of long-term investments

(434)

(2,706)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

(301)

(252)

Loss from equity method investments

1,104

960

Adjusted net loss attributable to Zepp Health Corporation

(24,965)

(42,091)













Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share attributable

to Zepp Health Corporation

(0.10)

(0.17)













Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (16 ordinary

shares equal to 1 ADS)

(1.57)

(2.66)













Weighted average number of shares used in computing

adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share

254,405,624

253,341,353













Share-based compensation expenses included are as

follows:









Selling and marketing

131

322

General and administrative

1,104

420

Research and development

601

1,222

Total

1,836

1,964



SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.