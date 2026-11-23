TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, a leading Israeli insurance and financial group (TASE: HARL), ("Harel Insurance Investments", "the Group" or "the Company") today reported its third quarter and first nine months 2026 results.

Highlights:

Core profit in Q3 2026 surpassed NIS 1 billion for the first time, setting a new quarterly record and representing a 50% increase over the past two years. Growth was driven by continued increase in insurance underwriting profit, as well as higher profits from asset management and credit activities. Core profit in the first nine months peaked at NIS 2.8 billion (First nine months of 2025: NIS 2.7 billion).

Comprehensive income after tax in the first nine months was NIS 2.06 billion, (First nine months of 2025: NIS 2.17 billion); ROE was 23%.

Comprehensive income after tax in Q3 2026 was NIS 477 million (Q3 2025: NIS 840 million), the decline in comprehensive income was due to negative nostro return; ROE was 16%.

Contractual Service Margin (CSM) from new sales in the first nine months of 2026 increased by 15% to NIS 1.45 billion, reflecting continuous growth in value creation in life and health insurance, which enhances future profitability. The CSM as of September 30, 2026, was NIS 17.9 billion, industry highest.

Total premiums, contributions and amounts received for investment contracts grew 16% to NIS 38.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, AUM increased to NIS 654 billion as of September 30, 2026, up 15% in the past twelve months.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of NIS 300 million. Year-to-date, total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks amounted to approximately NIS 1.9 billion.

Harel Insurance's Solvency Capital Ratio increased to 176% as of June 30, 2026, from 165% as of December 31, 2025 (including transitional measures and the Tier 2 issuance).

Harel Insurance's outlook revised to Positive from Stable by S&P Global Ratings, which affirmed its 'A-' long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings.

Business performance overview:

Core profit after tax in Q3 2026 increased by 8% to NIS 696 million (Q3 2025: NIS 647 million).

Core profit after tax in the first nine months of 2026 increased by 7% to NIS 1.9 billion (First nine months of 2025: NIS 1.8 billion).

Insurance:

Core profit before tax from insurance activity in Q3 2026 was NIS 792 million (Q3 2025: NIS 735 million). Core profit is calculated based on an assumed annual margin of 2% and excluding special effects.

Core profit before tax from insurance activity in the first nine months of 2026 was NIS 2.12 billion (First nine months of 2025: NIS 2.09 billion). The increase was driven by higher core profits in life and health insurance, supported by increase in sales of growth products (life risks, medical expenses and critical illness), and was partially offset by lower core profit in non-life insurance.

The future value of new business (CSM new business) in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to NIS 1.45 billion, up 15% compared to the same period last year, reflecting significant value creation from the focus on growth products, which supports future profitability. Total CSM as of September 30, 2026, amounted to NIS 17.9 billion.

Asset management and credit:

Core profit from asset management in Q3 2026 increased 13% to NIS 120 million (Q3 2025: NIS 106 million), driven by continued growth in assets under management and management fees. The asset management segment, which includes pension and provident funds, mutual funds, ETFs and investment contracts, had assets under management of NIS 514 billion, as of September 30, 2026, an increase of NIS 79 billion in the past twelve months.

Core profit from the credit segment in Q3 2026 increased 11% to NIS 69 million (Q3 2025: NIS 62 million), reflecting ongoing growth in credit activity. The credit portfolio reached NIS 9.1 billion, as of September 30, 2026, an increase of NIS 2.3 billion in the past twelve months.

Overview of business segments performance

Health Insurance:

In Q3 2026, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 550 million (Q3 2025: NIS 605 million). In the first nine months of 2026, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 1.27 billion compared to NIS 1.16 billion in the same period last year.

Underwriting profit in Q3 2026 increased by 15% to NIS 373 million (Q3 2025: NIS 324 million). Underwriting profit in the first nine months of 2026 was NIS 793 compared to NIS 807 million in the same period last year.

Life Insurance:

In Q3 2026, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 2 million (Q3 2025: NIS 244 million). In the first nine months of 2026, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 529 million compared to NIS 792 million in the same period last year. The decline in comprehensive income was driven by lower finance and investment income.

Underwriting profit in Q3 2026 increased 28% to NIS 226 million (Q3 2025: NIS 177 million). Underwriting profit in the first nine months of 2026 was NIS 611 million compared to NIS 605 million in the same period last year.

Non-life Insurance:

In Q3 2026, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 46 million (Q3 2025: NIS 278 million). In the first nine months of 2026, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 645 million compared to NIS 858 million in the same period last year. The decline in comprehensive income reflects lower finance and investment income.

Underwriting profit in Q3 2026 was NIS 93 million (Q3 2025: NIS 113 million). Underwriting profit in the first nine months of 2026 was NIS 344 million, an increase of NIS 18 million from NIS 326 million in the same period last year.

Asset management (Pension, Provident, Financial Services and Investment Contracts):

In Q3 2026, comprehensive income before tax from pension and provident funds was NIS 59 million (Q3 2025: NIS 51 million). In the first nine months of the year, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 171 million compared to NIS 121 million in the same period last year. Results were affected by an increase in management fees driven by growth in AUM.

In Q3 2026 comprehensive income before tax from financial services (mutual funds, ETFs) and investment contracts was NIS 57 million (Q3 2025: NIS 51 million). In the first nine months of 2026, comprehensive income before tax from financial services (mutual funds, ETFs) and investment contracts was NIS 165 million, compared to NIS 119 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2026, total assets under management in the asset management segment amounted to NIS 514 billion.

Credit:

In Q3 2026, core profit of the credit segment was NIS 69 million (Q3 2025: NIS 62 million). In the first nine months of 2026, core profit of the credit segment was NIS 209 million compared to NIS 169 million in the corresponding period last year. Profitability was supported by continued growth of the credit portfolio in development property financing, mortgages and credit to mid-sized businesses.

The credit portfolio amounted to NIS 9.1 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to NIS 6.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of NIS 2.3 billion.

Conference Call information

Harel Insurance Investments will hold a conference call for analysts and investors in Hebrew on November 23, 2026, at 1 pm (Israel); 11 am (UK); dial in details: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/harel. On the same date, prior to the conference call, an investor presentation (including an English version) will be available on the Israel Securities Authority's reporting website (MAGNA), and on the Company's Investor Relations website: https://pr.harel-group.co.il/

This press release, the Investor presentation and the conference call for analysts and investors are not exhaustive and do not replace the Company's latest financial reports, which contain all relevant information including forward-looking statements, as defined in the Israeli securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports, and the need to review those financial reports in full.

For more information, please visit Harel's Investor Relations website or contact us at [email protected]

About Harel Insurance Investments

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. is a leading Israel-based insurance, financial services and asset management group, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: HARL). The company is Israeli largest insurer, engaged in health, life and non-life insurance, as well as in asset management - pension funds, provident funds and financial services such as mutual funds, ETFs and portfolio management, and credit activities. With assets under management of about NIS 654 billion, annual premiums and deposits inflows of NIS 45.7 billion and leading market shares across its business segments, Harel is well positioned to benefit the growing Israeli economy by leveraging its diversified business model, strong capital position, and long-standing expertise to deliver sustainable growth and resilient profitability. With a broad customer base, advanced digital capabilities, and a disciplined investment approach, Harel continues to strengthen its leadership position while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contact:

Lena Schwartz, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Miri Segal-Scharia, MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.