CoolFly Completes the Maldives' First Crewed Cross-Island Personal Aircraft Flight

Dream ST flew between Malé and Villimalé during three days of public demonstrations; CoolFly also signed agreements with Skylink Aviation and CMBGA

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolFly has completed the Maldives' first crewed cross-island flight by a personal aircraft. A CoolFly pilot flew the company's single-seat Dream ST eVTOL from the Malé waterfront to neighboring Villimalé, a flight of about 3 km (1.9 miles) over open water.

The flight was part of three days of public demonstrations beginning Nov. 6, jointly initiated by the Maldives' Ministry of Economic Development, Transport and Trade and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Maldives. Dream ST first flew over the channel off Hulhumalé Phase 1, then crossed between Malé and Villimalé several times, with representatives of several Maldivian ministries and agencies in attendance.

The demonstrations followed CoolFly's appearance at Maldives Expo 2026, where President Mohamed Muizzu visited its booth on opening day to see Dream ST and discuss personal aircraft for island tourism and low-carbon sightseeing.

During the visit, CoolFly signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Maldivian aviation company Skylink Aviation and a memorandum of understanding with CMBGA, a China-Maldives business association. The partners will explore regulatory approval, local operations and tourism uses such as resort flight experiences, ocean sightseeing and yacht leisure.

Dream ST runs on CoolFly's self-developed NA80 military-grade dual-redundant flight controller, with two independent flight control units that can switch over within milliseconds. Eight independent motors and main and backup batteries add further redundancy, and pilots fly with a helmet and an airbag suit.

Designed around the U.S. FAA Part 103 ultralight category, Dream ST weighs under 115 kg (254 lb) empty and is CE and FCC certified. CoolFly sells through local dealers and is recruiting partners in North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

About CoolFly

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, CoolFly designs and builds personal aircraft. Its lineup includes Urban, the world's first standing personal aircraft, and the seated Dream ST and Dream Pro, all built on the NA80 military-grade dual-redundant flight controller. About 70% of its team works in R&D. Learn more at www.coolflyaircraft.com.

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