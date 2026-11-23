Anocca Announces Dose Escalation and Advances Multi-Product VIDAR-1 Clinical Programme in Pancreatic Cancer

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anocca AB ('Anocca' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced T-cell immunotherapies, today shared updates on the progress of its VIDAR-1 franchise (product candidates ANOC-001, 001B, 002).

ANOC-001 was administered to the first patient in the Phase 1 high-dose cohort following approval from the independent safety monitoring committee (SMC) to escalate the dose after its review of low-dose cohort data.

following approval from the independent safety monitoring committee (SMC) to escalate the dose after its review of low-dose cohort data. ANOC-001B progresses towards clinical development with the submission of a regulatory amendment to European regulators for inclusion into the VIDAR-1 clinical programme.

with the submission of a regulatory amendment to European regulators for inclusion into the VIDAR-1 clinical programme. ANOC-002 preclinical data was presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2026. ANOC-002 is a first-in-class TCR-T cell therapy product targeting KRAS G12V A*03 and is planned for inclusion into VIDAR-1 in 2027.

Anocca's VIDAR-1 programme is an umbrella clinical trial targeting pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with a collection of TCR-T cell therapy product candidates targeting mutant KRAS. ANOC-001 received approval for high-dose cohort dosing after the independent safety monitoring committee (SMC) assessed safety and tolerability from the low-dose patient cohort. ANOC-001B introduces a set of new manufacturing technologies and process improvements that reduce manufacturing cycle time and cost. ANOC-002 aims to expand the addressable patient population by targeting the KRAS G12V HLA-A*03 genotype.

Reagan Jarvis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anocca, commented: "This progress demonstrates the increasing maturity of our technology platform, manufacturing and clinical development capabilities. These milestones represent important steps toward our goal of building multi-product TCR-T franchises that can address tumour and patient diversity. Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer where we see the opportunity for TCR-T cell therapy to make an impact. We want to thank the patients, their families and the healthcare providers for their trust and participation in this trial."

Luke Pase, Chief Technology Officer of Anocca, elaborated: "As ANOC-001 advances through phase I trials, we are excited to bring forward additional product candidates to the programme. ANOC-001B and ANOC-002 demonstrate Anocca's technical capabilities in developing and deploying novel manufacturing technologies, generating potent TCR assets, and advancing products toward the clinic. With ANOC-001B, we have improved our non-viral gene editing manufacturing technology to reduce both cost and production time. With ANOC-002, we illustrate the strength of our systematic discovery engine and enabling technologies in delivering a new TCR-T cell therapy candidate against a historically difficult cancer target. We look forward to bringing forward further collections of our precision T cell therapies to the clinic."

Anocca has built a precision T cell therapy company able to deliver personalised cell therapy at scale to span disease and patient diversity in oncology and beyond. VIDAR-1 is the first multi-product clinical programme from the company. The company plans to introduce more such programmes targeting further oncology indications of high unmet medical need using internally developed product candidates from the deepest TCR-T cell therapy pipeline in the industry. This multi-product multi-clinical programme build-out is enabled by the company's uniquely precise and scalable product development engine and close integration with internal manufacturing capabilities.

Patient recruitment and manufacture are ongoing for Phase I of VIDAR-1, which is being conducted at eight leading university hospitals across Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and The Netherlands.

About Anocca

Anocca is a fully integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops libraries of T-cell receptor-modified T cell therapies (TCR-T) to redefine the treatment of solid tumours and other difficult to treat diseases, including infectious and autoimmune diseases. The company has built a unique discovery engine that uses programmable human cells to recreate and manipulate T cell immunity. These proprietary technologies enable scaling of TCR-T cell therapy development, allowing the systematic generation of libraries of products that represent personalised treatments for the broad patient populations. Anocca currently has the broadest pipeline of TCR-T oncology cell therapy treatments.

Anocca operates an advanced research and development infrastructure, underpinned by a custom software ecosystem, AnoccaOS, and an in-house cGMP manufacturing and process development facility. Anocca's TCR-T cell therapies are novel discoveries from its platform and manufactured using non-viral gene editing technology at Anocca's facilities in Södertälje, Sweden. 120+ staff from 40+ nations work at Anocca.

About the VIDAR-1 clinical programme

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest cancer types, with a five-year survival rate below 10% [1]. Despite recent advances, there are currently no definitive treatments for patients with progressed disease [2]. KRAS mutations are one of the most common cancer mutations and are implicated in pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancers. G12V and G12D mutations in KRAS affect around 90% of pancreatic cancer patients. VIDAR-1 addresses this unmet need by engineering the immune system's T-cells to recognise and attack cancer cells carrying the KRAS mutation.

VIDAR-1 is designed as a multi-product umbrella trial targeting oncogenic driver mutations in KRAS within pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). It will investigate up to 20 patients per product in a set of phase I/II studies. Phase I is currently conducted at eight sites in four countries with additional countries and sites in phase II. Patients will be eligible to enroll if they have an HLA (i.e., genetic marker), and KRAS mutation, matching an available product.

More information about the clinical trial can be found at the EU's clinical trials website.

www.anocca.com

Mediakit available here

References

[1] TCR-T: T cell receptor-modified T cell therapy, a form of targeted cell therapy, that harnesses T cells' natural targeting capability to identify and eradicate tumour cells.

[2] HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen): HLA molecules are the part of a person's genetic profile that determines how the immune system presents disease targets to T cells.

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