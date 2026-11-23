coprod Raises $6M to Make Robot Hardware as Easy to Build as Software

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss robotics startup coprod Inc today announced a $6 million pre-seed round to cut the time and cost of building novel robotic platforms. The funds will support a new hardware prototyping facility in Lausanne and bring coprod's modular hardware stack to market, enabling robots with form factors optimized for specific tasks.

The round was led by Founderful and PROTOTYPE, with participation from General Catalyst, Pace Ventures, Tiny Supercomputer Investment Company, Kima Ventures, SDAC, Unruly Capital, and Venturekick. Angel investors include Thomas Wolf (founder of Hugging Face), the Dassault Family, and Florent Perrichon.

coprod's compatible hardware components, called "co:products," already power robots in the Swiss ecosystem, including the first student-built Swiss humanoid created by the ETH Robotics Club, which recently took its first steps in Zurich. The company is establishing partnerships with robotics integrators and labs to validate prototypes ahead of a commercial launch early next year.

Developing a robot with custom hardware tailored to a specific task has traditionally required substantial capital, two to three years of work, and large teams of domain experts. With coprod's stack, the same work can be done by a small team of roboticists in a few months at a cost of $5,000 to $25,000 per design iteration.

The hardware ecosystem works alongside a seamless software API and front-end configuration tool that interconnects components and standardizes communication while preserving the real-time performance needed for safe, reliable operation. The founders - EPFL graduates Loïc Delineau, Vincent Nguyen, and Matthias Schuller formed the company in late 2024 and started by building a bipedal robot demonstrator in a garage deep in the Swiss Alps.

According to McKinsey analysis, humanoid robots are currently constrained by specialized component supply chains, limiting production at companies such as Figure AI and Tesla (Humanoid). The analysis estimates that actuators, sensors, and control systems of the type coprod is developing could create a $28 billion market by 2030, with potential gross margins exceeding 60%.

The new capital will fund the first commercial component line and a full-stack prototyping facility in Lausanne. Equipped with CNC lathes, mills, lasers, and electronic testing equipment, the workshop is designed to reduce development cycles from two weeks to 24 hours while generating comprehensive datasheets and digital-twin models for each component.

By the end of 2027, coprod plans to have its entire component line qualified, certified, and on the market. Large-scale production will take place in Shenzhen and Texas to provide resilient regional supply chains for each market, with headquarters, core team, and R&D remaining in Switzerland.

"A robot with purpose-built hardware designed for a specific task will do that task faster, cheaper, and more reliably than any general-purpose robot ever could," said CEO and co-founder Loïc Delineau. "We want to empower people to build those robots by abstracting away complexity."

Andreas Klinger of PROTOTYPE said: "coprod is fixing the biggest problem in hardware: integration hell. Founders need components and middleware that simply work so they can focus on creating value for their customers."

Alex Stöckl, General Partner at Founderful, added: "Backing Loïc, Vincent, and Matthias was a no-brainer. Switzerland is the right place to build global leaders in precision manufacturing and high-tech components."

About coprod Inc.

coprod is a Swiss robotics hardware company founded in 2024. It builds modular robotics components and a unified software stack, the co:system, which combines them on a single real-time EtherCAT control plane with one API in C++ and Python. The product family includes co:power, co:battery, co:sensor and co:motion. Each module can be used as part of a complete system or integrated on its own.

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