The acquisition broadens I-Tech's portfolio and creates a stronger platform for customer collaboration, innovation and the development of high-performance antifouling solutions.

I-Tech AB ("I-Tech") has today signed an asset purchase agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV ("Janssen PMP") to acquire certain assets relating to ECONEA® (tralopyril), an active ingredient used in antifouling applications.

ECONEA® is the trade name for tralopyril, an established metal-free antifouling biocide used in marine coatings to protect surfaces against a range of hard fouling organisms. The agreement advances I-Tech's strategy to broaden its antifouling technology portfolio and strengthen its position as a specialist innovation partner to the marine coatings industry.

Adding ECONEA® alongside Selektope® will expand I-Tech's offering of established antifouling technologies for hard-fouling control. The acquisition is expected to strengthen I-Tech's technical and commercial platform and create opportunities for customer collaboration, technical development and innovation, including deeper formulation expertise, support across a broader range of coating systems and the development of future antifouling solutions.

Transaction

The transaction is an acquisition of selected ECONEA® assets; it does not include any legal entity, employees or operating business. The assets include regulatory registrations and associated data, intellectual property, technical information and know-how relating to ECONEA®.

The purchase price for the transferred assets is EUR 2.5 million, excluding taxes, payable in two equal instalments at signing and closing. The transaction will be financed from I-Tech's existing cash resources.

The assets will be transferred to I-Tech by March 31st, 2027, being the effective date of this agreement.

I-Tech will prepare the regulatory, technical, supply and operational transition and coordinate the transfer of regulatory registrations, intellectual property, technical information and know-how, working closely with Janssen PMP. The shared objective is continuity and an effective transfer of the capabilities needed to support ECONEA®.

Subject to completion of the transaction, I-Tech expects turnover and operating costs to increase in 2027 and subsequent years. The financial effects are still being assessed and will be communicated when they can be determined with sufficient certainty.

Customer continuity and ordering

Ensuring continuity for existing ECONEA® usage is a priority for I-Tech. I-Tech and Janssen PMP are establishing a structured transition process covering regulatory, technical and supply activities, with a clear and reliable path to I-Tech as the future owner and supplier of ECONEA®.

Until closing, Janssen PMP will continue the orderly wind-down of its existing supply and distribution arrangements in accordance with their terms.

From 1 April 2027, I-Tech is expected to become the commercial point of contact for new ECONEA® orders, subject to completion of the transaction and the applicable commercial and regulatory arrangements.

Ahead of 1 April 2027, I-Tech will give customers, distributors and other relevant partners practical information directly on ordering, delivery and the regulatory transition.

"Selektope® has given I-Tech a strong position and deep specialist expertise in marine antifouling. Bringing ECONEA® into the company marks an important step in our continued development: it adds an established, complementary technology that fits our market, customers and capabilities. Together, the technologies give us a broader platform to collaborate with coating manufacturers, support new solutions and drive further innovation in antifouling performance."

"Our immediate priority is to ensure a well-managed transition that gives customers continuity, clarity and confidence. We see significant potential in combining ECONEA's established technical and commercial foundation with I-Tech's specialist antifouling expertise and customer-focused approach."

- Markus Jönsson, CEO, I-Tech AB

Contacts

Markus Jönsson, CEO

M: +46729-77 96 25

E: markus.jonsson@i-tech.se

About I-Tech AB

I-Tech is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing innovative solutions for biofouling prevention. With science and specialist expertise at its core, the company is building a broader technology portfolio to address biofouling challenges across marine industries, supporting improved performance and reduced emissions to air and sea. I-Tech's established technology Selektope® is used in antifouling coatings by leading marine coating manufacturers worldwide.

I-Tech is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ITECH) and the Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB. For more information, visit www.i-tech.se.

This information is information that I-tech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-23 10:00 CET.