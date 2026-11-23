Urbo bankas UAB, company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

Urbo Bankas, a Lithuanian-owned bank, continues to strengthen its position in the financial market. In the first nine months of this year, it generated nearly 39 per cent more net profit than in the same period last year. Over the course of the year, the bank's net interest income and loan portfolio increased by around a fifth, whilst deposit volumes and the bank's total assets grew by approximately a tenth, according to the latest financial results from Urbo Bankas.

According to Marius Arlauskas, Head of Administration of Urbo Bankas, the financial needs of Lithuanian residents and businesses are growing - some are looking for ways to borrow, whilst others are seeking to keep their savings safe or put them to work. According to him, the bank's improving performance indicators reflect not only its successful expansion, but also growing customer confidence in the local bank.

"We are seeing that both individuals and businesses are increasingly turning to smaller banks. One of the reasons for this is their ability to gain a better understanding of a particular customer's situation and needs, and to offer a more personalised solution. This approach helps us to grow and strengthen our market position, so we will continue to strive to be a financial partner for individuals and businesses", notes Mr. Arlauskas.

Both the loan and deposit portfolios grew

At the end of the third quarter of this year, the loan portfolio of Urbo Bankas reached EUR 633 million, an increase of 21 per cent compared to a year ago. Between January and September, the bank's net interest income rose by 19.7 per cent compared with the same period last year, reaching EUR 21.1 million. Meanwhile, deposit volumes increased by 8 per cent year-on-year, reaching EUR 738 million.

Loan volumes are also rising across the entire Lithuanian banking market. According to data from the Bank of Lithuania, in August the portfolio of loans granted to households was 14.2 per cent higher, and that for businesses 16.7 per cent higher, than a year ago. This growth has been recorded despite the rising cost of borrowing - the average interest rate on new mortgages stood at 4.16 per cent in August, compared with 3.68 per cent a year ago.

"We can see that rising interest rates have not put a stop to borrowing. However, larger loan amounts do not necessarily mean that the number of borrowers is increasing - rising house prices or higher costs for business projects may also be contributing factors. At the same time, the volume of deposits held in banks is also rising. This trend has been fuelled this year by funds withdrawn from the second pension pillar, a significant proportion of which has remained in people's accounts. This is important for banks, as deposits are one of the main sources of funding for loans", says Mr. Arlauskas.

During the first nine months of this year, the net fee and commission income at Urbo Bankas also rose - compared with the same period last year, it increased by 3.8 per cent to EUR 2.2 million.

In the first three quarters of 2026, Urbo Bankas made a net profit of EUR 6.1 million, i.e., EUR 1.7 million, or almost 39 per cent, more than in the same period last year. The net profit from foreign currency transactions during this period increased by EUR 389 thousand to reach EUR 1.7 million.

"Rising profits provide more opportunities to invest in service quality, technology and faster processes. It is important to us that our improving financial results enable us not only to expand our operations, but also to offer our customers more convenient and higher-quality services", says Mr. Arlauskas.

At the end of the third quarter of this year, the total assets of Urbo Bankas stood at EUR 832 million - 9.6 per cent more than a year ago. The bank's shareholders' equity increased by 6 per cent year-on-year to EUR 71 million.

At the end of September, the bank had 280 employees, and its customer service network comprised 25 regional branches.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt

