VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that, through its environmental consulting firm Stantec Consulting Services Inc. ("Stantec"), the Company has submitted Exploration Plans and Habitat Evaluation Reports to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") in support of three new Applications to Prospect for phosphate located in NOP's Murdock Mountain and Leach Mountains area of northeast Nevada.

The submissions represent a significant procedural milestone in the regulatory process required to obtain authorization to conduct phosphate exploration activities, including drilling, on federal lands administered by the BLM. The Exploration Plans outline the proposed exploration program and associated environmental protection measures, while the Habitat Evaluation Reports provide information regarding existing habitat conditions and potential environmental considerations within the project areas.

The filing of these documents initiates the BLM's formal review and evaluation process for the three Applications to Prospect. As part of that process, the BLM will review the technical, environmental, and land-use aspects of the proposed exploration activities before determining what additional information is needed to grant permits authorizing phosphate prospecting activities.

The three areas are strategically located within NOP's broader regional phosphate exploration portfolio and are considered highly prospective for sedimentary phosphate mineralization.

Robin Dow, CEO, stated: "This important milestone reflects the steady, methodical work required to advance phosphate projects through the federal permitting process. By submitting these Exploration Plans and Habitat Evaluation Reports, we have taken an important step toward obtaining exploration permits on three additional prospective phosphate areas. We believe these applications have the potential to significantly expand our future exploration opportunities and further strengthen NOP's long-term phosphate land position."

The Company cautions that submission of Exploration Plans and Habitat Evaluation Reports does not guarantee approval of any Application to Prospect. The granting of exploration permits remains subject to review and approval by the BLM and other applicable regulatory requirements. Timing and outcomes of regulatory reviews are inherently uncertain.

Qualified Person

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K. Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts.All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI.All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI.Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct.Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.