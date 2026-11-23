The state-owned Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority (SERA) has updated its rules for renewable energy generation facilities designed for self-consumption. The regulation covers renewable power systems, including solar, wind, waste-to-energy and biofuel installations, at homes and other buildings that are designed to meet consumers' electricity needs. It stipulates that generation and consumption must take place at the same facility and permits integrated battery storage systems. A statement published by the Saudi Press Agency says the new rules aim to improve installation, connection and operation ...

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