At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Jeff Pritchard, Corporate Development at Western Exploration (TSXV: WEX, OTCQX: WEXPF), about the company's Aura project in northeast Nevada. Topics: Doby George: an oxide open-pit heap leach project targeting about 60,000 oz of gold a year, with a regulatory decision targeted for Q4 2027 Economics: an initial capex of about US$115 million and a payback of less than 18 months at US$3,000 gold, according to the PEA Gravel Creek: a deep, high-grade gold-silver discovery on the same property with further growth potential Shareholders: a tightly held register of about 63 million shares, with Agnico Eagle as a strategic holder Team: a management group with roots at Meridian Gold, Yamana Gold and Argonaut Gold WesternExploration WEX Gold Nevada DobyGeorge GravelCreek JeffPritchard CommodityTV Company overview: Western Exploration Inc. ISIN: CA95816A1012, TSXV: WEX.V More videos about Western Exploration Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/western-exploration-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/