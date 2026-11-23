At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Dr. Andrew Stewart, Executive Chair and Managing Director of Waratah Minerals (ASX: WTM), about the Spur gold project in New South Wales, Australia. Topics: Maiden resource: 3.1 Moz gold at 1.2 g/t, delivered about 14 months after the Consols discovery hole Scale: a 6 km mineralized corridor on a 100 km² land package in the Macquarie Arc, with gold from surface and drilling to about 600 m depth Consols: 46 m at 7.27 g/t gold and the main focus for resource growth Drilling & funding: 12 rigs on site, over A$40 million in cash, and a target of 5 Moz Metallurgy: early test work shows over 90% recoveries with coarse, free-milling gold WaratahMinerals WTM Gold Australia NewSouthWales Spur AndrewStewart CommodityTV Company overview: Waratah Minerals Ltd. - https://www.waratahminerals.com ISIN: AU0000317471, WKN: A400NK, FRA: 0FS0.F, ASX: WTM More videos about Waratah Minerals Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/waratah-minerals-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/